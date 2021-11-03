Subway ordered shut for second time in a month

We apologize this list wasn’t out on Monday.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website was down, but it’s back up.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MR. Q CRAB HOUSE

4221 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/29/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 rodent droppings on the back side of a booth facing out in the dining room. Operated removed droppings and cleaned and sanitized the area. Observed 15 rodent droppings on the floor behind a chest freezer near the sod storage rack.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed an open bag of rice in the dry storage area that contained weevils. Operator discarded the rice.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed chopped garlic build up on a grinder. Operator moved grinder to ware washing area to clean and sanitize.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed oysters stored above ready to soup ingredients.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Observed in the line flip top cooler, ; raw shrimp (45°F - Cold Holding); catfish (45°F - Cold Holding). Per the operator the items were stocked in the cooler 1 hour prior. Operator added ice to items and were retested - catfish - 40°F, raw shrimp 42°F.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed seafood gumbo and crab claw soup in the flip top cooler not labeled. Per the manager the items were prepared yesterday. Manager added date mark. **Repeat Violation**.”

Ad

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in the kitchen near the three compartment sink.”

***IRON SUSHI

9432 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI SHORES

ORDERED SHUT 10/29/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12 live roaches crawling on wall behind 3 compartment sink in kitchen area.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout property.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

***ACHSAH’S DELIGHT BAKERY

977 SW 71ST AVENUE

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen at stove- observed 10 live flying insects inside and landing on plantains. Main kitchen at stove- observed 10 live flying insects inside bag of all purpose flour and landing on flour. Main kitchen at stove-observed approximately 30 live flying insects flying inside container and landing on sweet potatoes. Main kitchen prep table- observed 5 live flying insects flying over prep table.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Main kitchen steam table-brown stew chicken (121°F - Hot Holding); beef liver (121°F - Hot Holding); Lima beans (109°F - Hot Holding); stew fish (115°F - Hot Holding); callaloo (120°F - Hot Holding).”

***THE DRUNKEN TACO

201 SOUTH ATLANTIC BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/26/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live on box of sealed box of tortillas next to warmer at end of cook line. Manager voluntarily discarded tortillas, roaches were killed. Surface was cleaned and sanitized Observed 1 live roach on wall by where bag in box soda syrup is stored. Roach was killed wall was cleaned and sanitized Observed 1 live roach in between small gap of concrete wall behind glass door cooler at end of cook line.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Glass door: raw mahi (46°F); raw tilapia (46°) items in unit less than 1 hr per manager, more ice added to help quick chill. bottom portion: shredded cheese (49°F); Cooked wings (49-50°F) raw burgers (49°F); raw chicken (49-50°F); Per manager, items in unit less than 3 hrs, items came from walk in cooler prior. Items moved back to walk in, and placed on ice to quick chill.”

***TAQUERIA EL JOVENAZO

7130 NORTH KIMBERLY BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/25/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen counter top cooler cutting board- observed 1 live roach crawling on cutting board. Main kitchen low boy cooler- observed 1 live roach crawling underneath low bow cooler on the floor. Main kitchen behind microwave-observed 1 live roach crawling on wall. Front counter behind true reach in cooler- observed 16 live roaches crawling on the wall, inside electric socket and on electric wires.”

Ad

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Main kitchen at counter top and low boy cooler- observed containers of roach killer spray and Operator using spray to kill live roaches.”

“Stored food not covered. Main kitchen- observed 20 pound bag of sugar open with no cover or protection.”

***REEF KITCHEN VIN 89707(MOBILE/ghost kitchen)

VESSEL OPERATIONS LLC.

3452 NORTH MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/25/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stored food not covered. Main kitchen- observed 20 pound bag of sugar open with no cover or protection.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Non self-sufficient mobile food dispensing vehicle operator failed to submit a Commissary Notification form to the division for each commissary prior to use. Commissary address on application for water and disposal of water is not the location that MFDV is receiving and discarding their water.”

Ad

“Mobile food dispensing vehicle license number not permanently affixed on the side of the unit in figures at least 2 inches high and in contrasting colors from the background of the vehicle.”

***REEF KITCHENS VIN 1090404 (MOBILE/ghost kitchen)

VESSEL OPERATIONS LLC.

3452 NORTH MIAMI AVE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/25/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Observed sewage backing up from the three compartment sink and spilling on the floor of the mobile unit as a result of a full waste tank.”

“Mobile food dispensing vehicle license number not permanently affixed on the side of the unit in figures at least 2 inches high and in contrasting colors from the background of the vehicle.”

“Non self-sufficient mobile food dispensing vehicle operator failed to submit a Commissary Notification form to the division for each commissary prior to use. Commissary address on application for water and disposal of water is not the location that MFDV is receiving and discarding their waste

Ad

***THE DUTCHPOT JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

7468 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 10/26/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Main kitchen walk in cooler- observed jerk chicken (52°F); jerk pork (50°F); curry chicken (50°F); brown stew chicken (50°F); marinated chicken (50°F); peas (50°F); butter (50°F); macaroni and cheese (50°F); cooked shrimp (52°F). Cooler ambient air 52°F. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Main kitchen walk-in cooler- observed jerk chicken, jerk pork, brown stew chicken temperature ranges 80-83°F. Operator stated all items been in cooler since 1:00a.m.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Main kitchen walk-in cooler- observed jerk chicken, jerk pork, brown stew chicken temperature ranges 80-83°F. Operator stated all items been in cooler since 1:00a.m..”

Ad

“Equipment in poor repair. Main kitchen walk in cooler- observed cooler ambient air temperature 52°F. Establishment has no other cooler inside establishment. All TCS Foods temperature ranges 50-83°F. All items were dated October 21st-23rd 2021. All items have been in the unit and never moved per operator.”

“Inadequate number/capacity of cold holding units to maintain time/temperature control for safety food at proper temperatures. Equipment in poor repair. Main kitchen walk in cooler- observed cooler ambient air temperature 52°F. Establishment has no other cooler inside establishment. All TCS Foods temperature ranges 50-83°F. All items were dated October 21st-23rd 2021. All items in the unit and never moved. Establishment only has 1 cold holding unit (Walk-in Cooler)and ambient temperature is 52°F.”

***SUBWAY #494

2312 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

Ad

ORDERED SHUT 10/28/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/5/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 16 small flying insects at front counter on and around soda fountain unit. Approximately 3 small flying insects in unisex restroom. Approximately 8 small flying insects on walls in front counter service area. Approximately 6 small flying insects in back dish wash area around triple sink. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler - meatballs (46-47°F); chicken (46-47°F); cheese (46-47°F); sliced roast beef (46-47°F). Per operator items were stored in walk in overnight. Observed door not closing tightly at all times. Also observed circulation fan continuously cycling on and off. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F and below. See stop sale. Front counter open top - beef (46°F); cheese (52-53°F). Per operator these items were stored in walk in overnight and placed in this unit approximately 2 hours ago.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Fountain dispensing nozzles. Operator cleaned during inspection.”

“Interior of microwave in back prep room has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler - meatballs (46-47°F); chicken (46-47°F); cheese (46-47°F); sliced roast beef (46-47°F). Per operator items were stored in walk in overnight. Observed door not closing tightly at all times. Also observed circulation fan continuously cycling on and off. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F and below. See stop sale. Front counter open top - beef (46°F); cheese (52-53°F). Per operator these items were stored in walk in overnight and placed in this unit approximately 2 hours ago. See stop sale. **Repeat Violation**.”