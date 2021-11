Clean Plate: Restaurants with zero violations in Miami-Dade County in October

Below is a list of places in Miami-Dade County that had ZERO violations on their unannounced inspection with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in October.

No places in Monroe County made the list.

Look for a list from Broward County tomorrow.

ZERO VIOLATIONS: MIAMI DADE, OCTOBER 2021

*THE BREAKFAST KITCHEN 320 NW 193RD STREET MIAMI 10/28/21 (MOBILE)

*THAT! TACO PLACE 3800 SE 8TH STREET CORAL GABLES 10/28/21 (MOBILE)

*PULSE SOUTH BEACH 1410 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH 10/28/21

*LEXX BON APPETITE 1551 NE 167TH STREET NORTH MIAMI BEACH 10/28/21 (MOBILE)

*HARD ROCK STADIUM CONCESSIONS 10/27/21

*COOPS SPOT FOOD & CATERING 14550 NW 15TH DRIVE MIAMI 10/26/21 (MOBILE)

*PINEAPPLE EXPRESS BAR 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 10/25/21 (MOBILE)

*MS CHEEZIOUS(2 TRUCKS) 2517 NW 21ST TERRACE MIAMI 10/25/21 (MOBILE)

*KFC 444 HIALEAH DRIVE HIALEAH 10/25/21

*KING JERK 871 NW 213TH TERRACE MIAMI 10/25/21 (MOBILE)

*DECO BAR AND GRILL 4101 NW 87TH AVENUE MIAMI 10/25/21

*PESTANA HOTEL 1817 JAMES STREET MIAMI BEACH 10/21/21

*EL TORO LOCO CHURRASCARIA 11381 SW 40TH STREET 10/18/21 (MOBILE)

*1804 CUISINES 1560 NE 165TH STREET NORTH MIAMI BEACH 10/18/21 (MOBILE)

*LA MARGARITAS WONDERFOOD 9851 NW 58TH STREET DORAL 10/14/21

*MI PANA BURGER 3280 GRAND AVENUE MIAMI 10/14/21 (MOBILE)

*BROTHER’S BEST BAR-B-QUE 195 NW 40TH STREET MIAMI 10/14/21(MOBILE)

*BILTMORE JUICE BAR 1200 ANASTASIA AVE. CORAL GABLES 10/14/21

*CHICKEN POLLO 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 10/13/21 (MOBILE)

*CLAUDIO HOT DOG 1810 NW 21ST TERRACE MIAMI 10/21/21(MOBILE)

*CAESAR’S ACAI 600 WEST 27TH STREET HIALEAH 10/11/21 (MOBILE)

*CHEESEBURGER BABY 1505 WASHINGTON AVE. MIAMI BEACH 10/8/21 (MOBILE)

*LA BELLE IROISIENNE FOOD TRUCK 16732 NE 6TH AVE. NORTH MIAMI BEACH 10/7/21 (MOBILE)

*TENS KITCHEN 13920 SE 139TH COURT MIAMI 10/6/21 (MOBILE)

*SMOKEY TRAILS BBQ 2 1581 WEST 49TH STREET HIALEAH 10/4/21 (MOBILE)

*LA ESTACION 550 NW 1ST AVENUE MIAMI 10/1/21