Rodent running around kitchen forces restaurant closure

Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***THE GARDEN ON 78TH STREET RESTAURANT

197 NE 78TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

11/18/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. Observed 1 live rodent crawling on floor in kitchen area behind fryer, observed rodent crawl into small hole in wall behind cook line.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodent droppings on shelves behind front counter register area. Observed approximately 7 rodent droppings on shelves in dry storage area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on floor in kitchen area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 small flying insects in kitchen area, landing on food storage shelves.”

Ad

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed food storage shelves soiled throughout property. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout property. **Repeat Violation**.”

***BASILIC VIETNAMESE GRILL

218 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 11/18/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 20 rodent droppings at water heater in dry storage area in kitchen Approximately 30 rodent droppings at bar in dining room.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. At wait station flip-top steak (92°F - Cooling); noodles (92°F - Cooling). See stop sale.”