Rodents leave something behind in ‘party room’

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LA BELLE MONIQUE RESTAURANT AND BAKERY

937 STATE ROAD 7

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 11/22/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 20-30 live flies near mop sink and on walls across from three compartment sink in kitchen. No food contact. -Observed 2 live flies landing on bread rolls in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. -Observed 2 live flies landing on bread rolls in kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. -Observed can of Raid stored on rack holding single use utensils in kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed Beef/chicken patties (108-130°F - Hot Holding) in front counter unit. Operator states holding for 2 hours, instructed to reheat foods to 165 F. -Observed cooked salt fish (118°F - Hot Holding); corn (112°F - Hot Holding) in steam table in kitchen. Operator states holding less than four hours, instructed to immediately reheat all foods to 165.”

***AL SALEM MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

1816 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/22/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed at least 8 rodent droppings along wall trim throughout party room dining area.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed ants crawling along wall trim from overhead support where restroom sign is following along to front entrance. At least 40 ants observed.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach in dining area by wait station under buffet hot hold unit. Observed 3 live roaches under manager certifications posted on drink cooler in kitchen. Observed 1 live roach crawling in container of utensils stored on counter at ware washing station in kitchen. Utensils were sent through dishwasher. Observed 1 additional roach crawling on floor in dining room area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach in hot holding case in party room in empty well. Case is not in use at time of inspection. Observed 2 additional dead roaches on floor by same unit. Observed at least 1 dead roach stuck to tape used to hand manager certifications in kitchen. Observed 1 dead roach on floor between lowboy with rice cookers on top and make table in kitchen. Observed 1 dead roach under mixer by ware washing station in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. A) Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed yellow rice (46°F - Cooling Overnight)in walk in cooler stored overnight and not moved after cooking last evening per operator statement. B) Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed cut tomatoes (62°F - Cooling Overnight), per operator item was cut yesterday and stored in unit overnight and not moved.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand wash sink in rear ware washing area blocked by rolling cart. B) Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand wash sink at pastry area used to discard food products or clean utensils as evidenced by pastry debris in sink. **Repeat Violation**.”