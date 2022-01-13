DIRTY DINING EXTRA: Gourmet Hollywood market ordered to stop processing food due to rodent issue

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Eurpoa Gourmet Tuesday and issued a “stop use” order on all backroom processing, storage area and equipment.

The market is a gourmet grocery store specializing in Eastern European and Russian products, and includes a buffet with Russian fare.

The inspector said all affected areas must be cleaned and sanitized, and management must develop a pest control management program.

EUROPA GOURMET MARKET

1422 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE: JAN. 11

“PROCESSING, OBSERVED MULTIPLE RODENT EXCRETA TOO NUMEROUS TO COUNT ALONG WALLS AND FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE AREA AS WELL AS SMALL BACK ROOM STORAGE AREA WHERE FOODS ARE STORED, STOP USE ORDER ISSUED.”

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.