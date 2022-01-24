IHOP with rodent issues, Dunkin’ with flies on donuts ordered shut

Below is a list of places ordered shut by Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***STAR SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & CAFE

4709 NW 183RD STREET

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 1/19/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed water backing up from floor drain located in front of three compartment sink.”

“Standing water in floor drain/floor drain draining very slowly. Observed floor drain with standing water located in front of three compartment sink.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under kitchen equipment. **Repeat Violation**.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***DUNKIN DONUTS

95 NW 167TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/18/22

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 6+ live flying insects sitting on multiple assorted donuts and muffins by the drive thru window. Observed ice machine has accumulation of black/green mold-like substance.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 6+ live flying insects sitting on multiple assorted donuts and muffins by the drive thru window. Observed approximately 7+ live small flying insects on the establishment walls of: the front counter, drive thru window area, back kitchen wall, and three compartment sink area. Observed approximately 5+ flies on wall by Coca Cola reach in cooler. Observed approximately 8+ live flying insects on wall by monitor at front counter. Observed approximately 4+ live flying insects in dining area.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed drive thru counter employee serving coffee, and donuts after handling cash transactions. Employee was advised to wash hands. Employee washed hands.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine and ice bin.”

“Front counter floor soiled/has accumulation of food debris and dust. Employee clean floor.”

“Interior of oven, hot holding stations, has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated dust. Observed behind coffee station, ice machine, back kitchen wall, dining areas, and drive thru wall.”

***CHINA BISTRO AND SUSHI

5650 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 1/20/22

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed over 40 small flies flying around and at rest in the dry storage area adjacent to the kitchen. Small flies observed on a small fly trap, on the exterior of an open bag or brown sugar, bags of potato starch, flour, and sugar, on boxes of single service items, and on the walls and shelving in the area. 2. Observed over 10 small flies on the threshold walls leading to the dry storage area. 3. Observed 5 small flies on dry foods including canned vegetables and boxes of single service items on a shelf in the kitchen. 4. Observed 5 flies on the wall above the three compartment sink where chicken is being thawed. 5. Observed 3 small flies on a box of single service portion cups on a shelf above the three compartment sink. 6. Observed 7 flies on boxes of bulk soy sauce on a shelf in the kitchen.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed in the walk-in freezer, boxes of French fries and meat on the floor.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed chicken thawing in standing water in the three compartment sink. The chicken had been thawing for approximately 1 1/2. Chicken was divided and half placed under running water and half placed in the walk-in cooler to properly thaw. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Middle flip top cooler; raw chicken (49 - Cold Holding); raw beef (45 - Hot Holding); cooked chicken (46 - Cold Holding); chicken wings (50 - Cold Holding); beef (46 - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (46 - Cold Holding). Per the manager all items stocked 2 hours prior. All TCS food moved to the walk-in cooler to quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken in a pan next to the charbroiler at 110°F. Per the employee the item was cooked 30 minutes prior. Item returned to the grill to reheat.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Observed in the dry storage area of the establishment. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed a bus tub with a food storage container inside in the hand wash sink near the three compartment sink.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***IHOP

1020 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/20/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 2 rodent droppings on shelf in chemical room where sanitizer is stored. 1 rodent dropping on floor under shelf in chemical room. 1 rodent dropping on top of sanitizer bucket lid in chemical room. 1 rodent dropping on shelf under prep table in cook line. Operator cleaned and Sanitized areas during inspection.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live, small flying insects flying around mop bucket by mop sink. 2 live , small flying insects flying around in juice station. 2 live, small flying insects flying around garbage can by front counter. 2 live, small flying insects flying around in dry storage room. Did not observe any live small flying insects landing on food contact surfaces during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line , Flip top cooler #2 ; diced ham (45); blend cheese (45) held under 4 hours ago per manager. Operator placed on ice for quick chill. *Corrective action taken* Whipped butter 48°f on ice held under 2 hours ago by front counter. Ice only touching bottom of container. Operator placed whipped butter in a larger container where ice is covering butter.”

***TACO LOCO

1058 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/18/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 live roaches at kitchen in triple sink shelving braces. Approximately 10 live roaches at kitchen in corner tiles next to triple sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. At cook line ground beef (68°F - Cooling), operator stated beef cooked over 6 hours prior and left out at room temperature.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. At cook line ground beef (68°F - Cooling), operator stated beef cooked over 6 hours prior and left out at room temperature.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. At cook line ground beef (68°F - Cooling), operator stated beef cooked over 6 hours prior and left out at room temperature.”