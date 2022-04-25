Employee photographs dead rat inside catering business; Matchbox at Sawgrass Mills also ordered shut

An employee of a catering business in Lauderhill sent Local 10 News a photo of a dead rat that had been trapped inside the kitchen area.

An employee of a Lauderhill catering business sent Local 10 News a photo of a dead rat inside the kitchen area, and the next day the business was temporarily ordered shut by an inspector.

The photo was taken at Catering at Chefs Table LLC, located at the old Inverrary Country Club, where an inspector noted they found other issues as well the next day during a routine inspection, including rodent droppings in the kitchen, dead roaches throughout the area and a mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

Local 10 News visited the property on Monday, and it appears the kitchen is being used by three caterers.

***WARNING: Unaltered photo of dead rat shown at bottom of list of violations for catering company. Viewer discretion is advised.***

Roaches found at Catering at Chefs Table in Lauderhill. (WPLG)

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut over the past two weeks in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Restaurant kitchens are inspected by The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Ad

No places were ordered shut in the Florida Keys over this time period.

One of the places mentioned below is a mobile food truck.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MATCHBOX SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

1860 SAWGRASS CIRCLE #5100

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/22/22

29 VIOLATIONS FOUND

Matchbox located at Sawgrass Mills. (WPLG)

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed food items stored in coolers from overnight per operator not moved. Above 41°F cooked asparagus (44F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (45F - Cold Holding); short ribs (47F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (53F - Cold Holding); cooked mussels (54F - Cold Holding); short ribs (50F - Cold Holding); Gouda cheese (52F - Cold Holding); sliced chicken (52F - Cold Holding); salmon 51 (52F - Cold Holding); asparagus wrapped raw bacon (52F - Cold Holding); cole slaw (51F - Cold Holding); raw calamari (54F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (54F - Cold Holding) pizza station reach cooked veggie mix (47-50F - Cold Holding); cooked mushrooms (47-50F - Cold Holding); cooked bourbon onions (47-50F - Cold Holding); roasted garlic purée with oil.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 10 live flies flying around pizza station located at font area landing on cutting boards, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution, clean unused sanitized dough containers ,on lexan pan with uncovered cooked Italian sausage and clean sanitized pizza spatula. Observed approximately 5 or more flies flying around drain and lower shelf with plastic wrap and olive oil at condiment shelf located at pizza station. Observed approximately 5 or more live flies flying around server station located at front counter landing on covered straws, drain sink, pos machine and soda fountain machine. Observed 4 or more live flies flying around bar area landing on alcohol bottles at bar area. Observed 5 or more live flies flying around server area landing on clean sanitized dishes on top shelf which are not inverted Observed flies throughout the whole establishment.”

Ad

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed bug zapper devices installed over hand washing sinks and prep sinks throughout establishment.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda nozzles at soda fountain machine on server aisle with mold like substance buildup Observed cutting boards with grooves no longer cleanable with mold like substance. Observed ice bin in dish ware area with mold like substance build up. Observed reach in shelves and gaskets with on cooks line , pizza line with build up.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed mint stored in hand washing sink located at pizza station.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed mint leaves being washed in hand washing sink located at pizza station. Observed hand washing sink on cooks line and prep line being used for dump sink.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed shell eggs stored over mozzarella cheese in pizza reach in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed no time mark on garlic butter on shelf.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed build up of equipment door handles reach in coolers with food debris.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor drains throughout establishment with heavy grease, mold and food like build up substance.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed gaskets throughout establishment on standing reach in freezers and reach in coolers with mold like substance.”

Ad

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine. Observed accumulation of lime debris on interior of dish machine.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine chlorine sanitizing solution at 0ppm.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***PHAT BOY SUSHI

2702 N. UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/20/22

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20-30 live flies flying around bar area landing on alcohol bottles, alcohol shelves, hand washing sink, bar drain under lagunitas, Coors light , draft beers taps. Observed 10 live flies on alcohol shelves directly over uncovered plates on top of reach in cooler located at sushi bar station directly behind bar area station. Observed approximately 5 or more live flies flying around sushi bar located to the left of bar area landing on sushi cutting board in use, sushi reach in cooler, container with shredded carrots, shredded radishes, spicy Mayo bottles, eel sauce, spicy ginger-containers, knives in use and to go containers. Observed 5 or more live flies on to go boxes on cook line in kitchen area. Behind sushi bar, behind bar area.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of ice machine bin located at bar area with heavy mold like substance . Observed shelves and gaskets of reach in coolers at bar area with food residue build up. Observed interior of ice bin located in prep area walk-way with mold build up. Observed reach in freezer located beside bar area with shelves and gaskets with heavy grease, food and mold build up.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw salmon stored over sliced avocados in reach in cooler at sushi station. Observed raw shrimp stored over chocolate sauce and tofu in reach in cooler on cook line. Observed raw beef stored over cooked eggs in walk in cooler.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Observed nonfood grade paper towel used to line fried tempura , rice, raw salmon and other sushi products.”

Ad

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed blocked hand washing sink at bar area with stacked dish cup racks.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observe dish machine chlorine at 10ppm. Operator corrected to 100ppm.”

***CATERING AT CHEFS TABLE LLC (CATERING)

3840 INVERRARY BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 4/19/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Main kitchen dish machine - observed approximately 50 rodent droppings on top of ENERGY SAVER Dishwasher. Main kitchen at dish machine- observed approximately 30 rodent droppings inside dish machine drainer. Main kitchen dry storage linen area- observed approximately 30 rodent droppings on floor at deep freezer. Main kitchen linen closet- observed approximately 30 rodent droppings in linen closet are. Main kitchen dish machine- observed 5 rodent droppings on dish table entrance.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 25 dead roaches inside light shield cover. Main kitchen linen closet- observed dead roaches particles on floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen preparation area at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 15 live flying insects flying around trash can. Main kitchen dish machine- observed approximately 30 live flying insects at dish machine. Main kitchen prep table cutting board at walk-in cooler- observed 1 live flying insect on cutting board. Main kitchen dry storage area at basement area- observed approximately 500 live flying insects flying around stairway, dry storage shelves, and storage area. Main kitchen slicer at walk-in cooler- observed approximately 50 live flying insects flying around and landing on slicer and slicer prep table.”

Ad

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Main kitchen ice machine at prep area- observed mold like substance on interior and exterior of ice machine door.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Main kitchen storage area and at walk-in cooler near side exit door to picnic area- observed hole inside wall throughout entire area.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

An employee of a catering business in Lauderhill sent Local 10 News a photo of a dead rat that had been trapped inside the kitchen area. (WPLG)

***FLORIDA HIBISCUS

8344 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 4/18/22

47 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed one dead roach in pepper sauce being portioned in to go soufflé cups for guests on to go orders.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed cooked tomatoes dated 3/28 in reach in cooler.”

Ad

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on floor from under prep station in front of standing true refrigerator and crawled underneath true standing refrigerator. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on floor under hand washing sink located directly beside 3 compartment sink at back door. Observed one live roach crawling on wall above entrance swing doors from kitchen area to dining room area. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on floor under 3 compartment sink in kitchen area next to bar door entrance.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches behind standing true refrigerator located in kitchen area in front of cook line. Observed approximately 50 dead roaches or more under cooks line from fryer station, grill work station towards the end of the line. Observed 5 dead roaches on the gasket seam of the reach in freezer directly in front of the standing true refrigerator located in kitchen area. Observed one dead roach in pepper sauce being portioned in to go soufflé cups for guests on to go orders. See Stop Sale Observed approximately 20 or more dead roaches throughout the dry storage area under boxes, shelves.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 or more live flies flying from back door entrance throughout kitchen area.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed approximately 20 or more dead flies attached to sticky adhesive fly trapper directly over hand washing sink beside 3 compartment sink located at back door entrance.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards on cook line and prep line with grooves no longer cleanable with grease buildup and mold buildup. Observed can opener blade with buildup food debris directly on blade.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed all food contact surfaces not sanitized between cooked and raw products. Observed no sanitizing solution set up on cooks line, prep line, or dish ware area.”

Ad

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - ready-to-eat food mixed with/added to raw animal food and ready-to-eat food did not reach minimum required cooking temperature for the raw animal food when the final product was cooked. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed no employees wearing gloves on cooks line, touching raw chicken, scooping cooked rice with non-scoop handle without washing hands.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed boxes of peppers stored on floor in kitchen area. Observed sauces stored on floor in walk in coolers.”

“Stored food not covered. Observed raw curry chicken, raw beef, raw shrimp, cooked beef, cooked shrimp, cooked chicken cooked calamari raw cabbage all in standing reach in cooler uncovered.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed microwaves, reach in shelves of standing true refrigerator and walk in shelves all with food, grease and mold build up.”

Ad

“In-use ice scoop for ice machine located outside not stored in a protected manner between uses. Observed ice scoop on shelf not protected.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwasher machine at 0 ppm. Discontinue use and set up manual 3 compartment sink.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed 2 employee in food preparation wearing no hair restraint.”

“Outer openings not protected with self-closing doors. Observed back door without self-closing device attached to back door.”

***DERRYS FAMILY RESTAURANT

6569 PEMBROKE ROAD

PEMBROKE PARK

ORDERED SHUT 4/18/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches on top sanitizer bucket under dish machine. Operator moved bucket to outside of establishment. 1 Live roach crawling on floor under dish machine. Operator killed and sanitized area during inspection. 1 live roach crawling on floor under Conserve freezer by exit door in dry storage area. Cook line is in a separate room from ware washing area and storage room.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach behind sanitizer buckets next to dish machine in ware washing area. 1 dead roach under shelf in storage room. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 4 live , small flying insects flying around in dry storage room. Did not observed any flying insects landing on food contact.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Grista reach in Cooler ;cooked chicken wings @10:00am 55-60F cooling since 9:00am per chef. Retested at 11:00am 55-56F cooling, at this rate cooling will not be met. Cooler door is constantly being opened, cooked chicken cooling inside large deep container. Operator moved to smaller container and moved to freezer for quick chill.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine at 0ppm chlorine, operator primed line , dish machine sanitizing at 50ppm chlorine during inspection.”

Ad

***VO AN VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

1821 N. STATE ROAD 7

MARAGTE

ORDERED SHUT 4/14/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on bottle brush at front bar counter in dining room 1 live roach in paperwork at front bar counter in dining room 1 live roach on door frame to women’s bathroom in dining room Approximately 10 live roaches under reach in cooler at front bar counter in dining room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 5 dead roaches in drawer for various sizes of single use soufflé cups 2 dead roaches in silverware drawer in dining room 1 dead roach in drawer of ladles and spoons in dining room Approximately 10 dead roaches under equipment at front bar counter in dining room.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed raw beef being thawed at room temperature in prep room. Operator placed in sink with running water to thaw.”

Ad

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. No prep sink, so using hand washing sink in prep room for thawing scallops. Operator moved to three compartment sink to thaw.”

***REEF KITCHENS-MOBILE

VIN-89696

3452 N. MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/21/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Nonfood-grade hose conveying potable water. Observed a 20 foot nonfood-grade water hose connected from an unlicensed building to the food truck. As per operator, water from the hose is used for the hand washing sinks and three compartment sink.”

“Mobile food dispensing vehicle disposing liquid waste improperly. Observed the establishment has hoses connected from the food truck to multiple wastewater tanks outside on the ground that are located 25 feet away; these wastewater are from hand washing sinks and the three compartment sink located in the mobile food truck. These hoses are connected to a pump that pumps the wastewater into the wastewater tanks. The outlet hoses from the wastewater tank are dispose to a building next to the wastewater tanks into a wall connected to the restroom inside the inside an building which does not have a Divisions license, 2030 NW 7 Ave. Observed storage of can goods and paper goods inside an building which does not have a Division’s license.”

Ad

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed 4 plastic containers of cooking oil stored on the floor in the hand washing sink nearby the three compartment sink.”

“Food stored in a prohibited area. Observed establishment is storing can goods for the customers inside an building which does not have a Division’s license.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”