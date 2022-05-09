Objectionable odors, rodent and roach issues found inside Broward County restaurant

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in the Florida Keys last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***RENE’S SCHITZELLHAUS

8318 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 5/4/22

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 or more rodent droppings on shelves with clean plates, clean glasses next to reach in freezer in storage area next to unused ice bin machine at front left hand corner close to kitchen entrance door. Observed 10 or more rodent droppings by dish area on pipes along dish machine.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 10 or more roach droppings at cook line by fryers and prep table located in kitchen area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 30 or more live roaches throughout kitchen area, cook line, under 3 compartment sink located in kitchen area crawling on floors, running under equipment, prep table , dish machine area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 30 or more dead roaches throughout kitchen area, under fryers-cook line, under 3 compartment sink.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odors throughout establishment in kitchen area and front of the interior dining room.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed Raw animal food stored beef , chicken, shell eggs over/not properly separated stored directly over ready-to-eat food, cooked potatoes, cooked sauces cooked ribs in reach in cooler located in kitchen area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength 0 ppm. Operator corrected to 100ppm.”

“Water leaking from pipe and/or faucet/handle. Observed water leaking from pvc pipe under 3 compartment sink in kitchen area. Observed water leaking from steam table located at cook line into bucket beneath steam table.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards, can opener blade, shelves for sanitized clean equipment with grease build up.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked beef, garlic butter, cooked vegetables cooked potatoes cooked mushrooms in reach in cooler per operator cooked more than 48 hours not date marked.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed Floors by fryers and grill area at cook line, dish ware area, under 3 compartment sink soiled/has accumulation of grease and food debris.”

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine. Observed heavy lime scale build up on interior of dish machine located in dish area. Observed heavy grease build up and lime scale on dish racks.”

“Hood ventilation system inadequate as evidenced by grease accumulation on walls/ceiling. Observed hood system, filters with heavy grease buildup.”

“Outer openings not protected with self-closing doors. Observed Outer opening back door not protected with self-closing device attached to back door.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed walls at cook line heavily soiled with grease build up and heavy food build up.”

***TACOS VS BURRITOS

650 NE 79TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/3/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 25 small flying insects in dishwasher area, flying and landing on walls. Also observed approximately 20 small flying insects in back prep area, flying and landing on walls and storage shelves. Also observed approximately 5 small flying insects in men’s restroom, and approximately 3 small flying insects in women’s restroom. Also observed approximately 10 small flying insects flying and landing on walls throughout dining room/bar area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine at 0ppm. Employee set up triple sink to 100ppm chlorine.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed soiled cups stored in hand wash sink. Employee removed.”

***ONO POKE SHOP

2320 NORTH MIAMI AVE.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/3/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed drain under 3 compartment sink clogged resulting in waste water overflowing on the floor.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed standing water underneath the 3 compartment sink.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/ware washing machine or wiping cloths. **Repeat Violation**.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”