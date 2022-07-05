Roach enjoying the sugar in South Florida eatery forces recent closure

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for.

A spokesperson for the DBPR says inspectors have discretion which could create an unfair process.

Hurricane Hole in Key West was ordered shut for a roach issue, but the Au Bon Pain inside Memorial West wasn’t.

“High priority violations which could result in an emergency closure are evaluated on a case-by-case basis for their threat to public health and safety. Decisions are based on several factors including the proximity of high priority violations to food-related activities and other aggravating and mitigating circumstances. Inspections that uncover violations posing a potential imminent threat to the public are forwarded to the Division headquarters office for further assessment, which may result in the issuance of an emergency closure when warranted. Emergency closure decisions are made by Division management and are not issued at the discretion of an inspector,” a statement from the DBPR read.

All the places officially ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***WYNDHAM DEERFIELD BEACH RESORT

PATIO BAR & GRILLE

2096 NE 2ND STREET

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/16/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. At service station; Under POS approximately 10 rodent droppings observed in wires inside on vanity. Under ice bin approximately 20 rodent droppings. Behind bar dish machine; approximately 5 rodent droppings. All located at front bar area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 5 live small flying insects at service station under sink. Observed hovering at dripping water line. Approximately 10 live small flying insects at bar first ice bin drain. Observed hovering and landing on non-food contact surfaces.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. At service station; insect control device installed over ice bin. Dead fly observed on edge of ice bin. At bar; insect control device installed over prep table and clean dish storage.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At Salad Lift top drawer and reach in; cooked shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); raw tuna (48°F - Cold Holding); house made Caesar (50°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated being held overnight. See Stop Sale. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At Salad overhead; cut leafy greens (69°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated being held less than 4 hours, moved to walk-in cooler. At Salad Lift top drawer and reach in; cooked shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); raw tuna (48°F - Cold Holding); house made Caesar (50°F - Cold Holding). **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At cook line; employee switched from handling raw fish to handling ready to eat food/clean dishes without washing hands. Discussed with operator, employee then washed hands and changed gloves.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At kitchen overhead salad cooler; employee used bare hand to touch cut leafy greens. Discussed with operator.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At sauté flip top; raw shell eggs stored over ready to eat refried beans. Operator moved eggs. Repeat Violation.”

***HURRICANE HOLE

5130 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 6/16/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach inside a sugar container located in the prep area, operator discarded sugar.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 1 live roach inside a sugar container, operator discarded sugar. Observed 1 live fly on top of cut onions, operator discarded onions. Observed 2 live flies inside a container with panko, operator discarded food. Observed bottles of beer stored inside ice used for drinks at the bar area, operator discarded ice.”

“Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed bottles of beer stored inside ice used for drinks at the bar area, operator discarded ice.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin, operator cleaned ice machine.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cheese (45F - Cold Holding) inside the walk in cooler as per operator less than 1 hour, operator open walk in freezer door to cool down food. cut tomatoes (47F - Cold Holding); cooked beans and corn (48F - Cold Holding); cheese (47F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (48F - Cold Holding); raw burgers (47F - Cold Holding) as per operator less than 2 hours due to the rush time.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sauté mushrooms (114F - Hot Holding) on top of steam table as per operator less than 30 minutes, operator placed food in the oven to be reheated.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed ice scoop stored inside the hand sink located at the bar area, operator removed ice scoop.”

“Food stored outside. Observed a reach in cooler stored in the hallway located outside the kitchen by the ice machine, this area is not fully enclosed, this reach in cooler has sauces inside.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Dishwasher (Chlorine 0ppm), operator set up 3 compartment sink.”

***EVEN KEEL FISH SHACK

112 COMMERCIAL BLVD.

LAUDERHILL BY THE SEA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/28/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live under shelving next to water dispenser in expo area. 2 live under shucking station - bar area. 2 live under mixer in back hall with storage shelving containing clean food containers and fresh fruit/onions - leading to exterior door. 2 live on wall above mixer in back hall with storage shelving containing clean food containers and fresh fruit/onions - leading to exterior door. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead in hallway leading to restrooms. 1 dead in mens restroom under decorative shelf. 1 dead in keg - hall leading to restrooms. 1 dead under beer tap cooler at bar. 2 dead under bar hand sink. Operator removed. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw smoked salmon stored over potatoes in prep area reach in cooler. Reviewed proper refrigerator storage procedures and operator stored all items properly.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Dish area hand sink with dishes stored in sink. Operator removed.”

“Interior of microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Operator cleaned during inspection.”

***INSPECTOR WAS BACK 6/29/22 ROACH ISSUES STILL EXISTED

“From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live under shelving next to water dispenser in expo area. 2 live under shucking station - bar area. 2 live under mixer in back hall with storage shelving containing clean food containers and fresh fruit/onions - leading to exterior door. 2 live on wall above mixer in back hall with storage shelving containing clean food containers and fresh fruit/onions - leading to exterior door. Operator removed. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-06-29: 2 live on wall below mixer in back hall with storage shelving containing clean food containers and fresh fruit/onions - leading to exterior door.”

“From initial inspection : Basic - Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead in hallway leading to restrooms. 1 dead in mens restroom under decorative shelf. 1 dead in keg - hall leading to restrooms. 1 dead under beer tap cooler at bar. 2 dead under bar hand sink. Operator removed. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-06-29: 1 dead by right cook line flip top. 2 dead under dish area hand sink. 2 dead under wine low boy - bar area. Operator removed and cleaned the areas.”

***EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS IV

246 POWERLINE ROAD

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 6/22/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Approximately 50 Live, small flying insects landing in-food storage area with cans, cups, to go containers and on dishwasher area landing on clean utensils. Areas are separate by a wall from cook line.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment stored next to clean pans on dishwasher area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. 1) Raw shrimp over cooked chicken on cook line. 2) Raw fish over cooked pork in walk-in cooler. 3) Raw fish over bread in reach in freezer.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Big deep covered container with Cooked pork at 10 AM (50°F - Cooling). Per operator product cooling since yesterday . Product did not cooled to 41°Or below within 6 hours. Operator discarded.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Big deep covered container with Cooked pork at 10 AM (50°F - Cooling). Per operator product cooling since yesterday . Product did not cooled to 41°Or below within 6 hours. Operator discarded.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked pork, sausage, (78°F - Cold Holding) sitting on prep table at cook line. Per employee product stored for approximately 20 minutes. Employee moved products to walk in cooler to quick chill. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Raw fish and chicken on separate compartment thawing in standing water at triple sink. Employee turned water on faucet”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. At 0ppm. Operator corrected to 100ppm chlorine.”

“Food stored on floor. Bucket of sauces on floor front counter area. Bucket of sauces stored on flooring walk-in cooler.”

***CARL’S SEAFOOD

7401 NW 57TH STREET

TAMARAC

INSPECTION DATE 7/1/22

NOT ORDERED SHUT (INSPECTOR DISCRETION)

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flies flying around uncovered fish on prep table in prep are landing on wet wiping cloth next to fish Observed one live fly flying around prep table located at 3 compartment sink landing on cutting board used to prep fish. Observed 1 live fly flying directly around dish ware area with uncovered prep onions.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw fish stored over scotch bonnet pepper in reach in standing cooler Observed raw shrimp stored with cooked vegetables in reach in cooler located by 3 compartment sink. Observed balmy stored with raw fish in reach in cooler.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw oxtails not packaged.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employees in food serving touching dirty surfaces, tongs and engaging in food service.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor drains throughout establishment soiled with food build up.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed scoop in rice bin at dishwashing area with scoop directly touching rice.”

“No hand washing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees. Observed no hand washing sign at hand washing sink located beside 3 compartment sink.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements. Operator has no knowledge of Big 6 food borne illness.”

“Employee using bare hand contact with non-ready-to-eat food (such as raw animal food or flour) unnecessarily without the use of gloves, deli paper, scoops, tongs or other utensils. Observed employees handling ready to eat foods, raw foods, utensils without wearing gloves.”

“Employee with artificial nails/nail polish working with exposed food without wearing intact gloves. Observed employee with artificial nails working with exposed food and not wearing gloves.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board used to prep fish with mold like substance . Observed cutting boards at prep line.”

***MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEST

AU BON PAIN

703 NORTH FLAMINGO

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 7/1/22

NOT ORDERED SHUT (INSPECTOR DISCRETION)

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 1 live bug crawling on electrical outlet above hand wash sink in kitchen. Notified operator and instructed to immediately remove and sanitize area.”

“Employee with ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. -Observed employee preparing food in kitchen without long ponytail ineffectively restrained.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed Milk (53 F- Cold Holding) in lowboy reach in cooler at make table.”