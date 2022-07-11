Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?

Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally.

Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant in Miami and they got a warning.

In fact, according to records, when an inspector went back for a re-inspection, rodent droppings were still in the establishment, yet they were still allowed to operate!

On the flip side, PDQ in Deerfield Beach was ordered shut because of a fly issue.

Local 10 News crunched the numbers.

From Jan. 1, 2021 to the end of June 2021, 10 places were ordered shut for rodent issues in Miami-Dade County.

So far this year, there has been only one closure in Miami-Dade for a rodent issue.

We asked the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, why the inconsistencies?

We are awaiting a response.

In the past, the department has said;

“High priority violations which could result in an emergency closure are evaluated on a case-by-case basis for their threat to public health and safety. Decisions are based on several factors including the proximity of high priority violations to food-related activities and other aggravating and mitigating circumstances. Inspections that uncover violations posing a potential imminent threat to the public are forwarded to the Division headquarters office for further assessment, which may result in the issuance of an emergency closure when warranted. Emergency closure decisions are made by Division management and are not issued at the discretion of an inspector.”

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ENCANTO RESTAURANT

2148 NW 17TH AVE.

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/5/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND(NOT ORDERED SHUT, DIVISION MANAGEMENT DISCRETION)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodents droppings in bottom cabinet at front counter.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Operator moved scoop handle above ice.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed hood vents above grill soiled.”

RE-INSPECTED 7/7/22 SAME VIOLATIONS STILL EXISTED

“From initial inspection: Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodents droppings in bottom cabinet at front counter. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-07-07: At time of callback inspection observed approximately three rodent droppings under front counter across from coffee station.”

***PDQ

3333 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/6/22

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 small flying insects in the dining room landing on table tops. Observed 8 small flying insects in the dessert station landing on dessert toppings. Observed 4 small flying insects on bag of flour in prep area. Observed approximately 20 small flying insects on the walls and ceiling in prep area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed 8 small flying insects in the dessert station landing on chocolate sauce and M&M’s.”

***BURGER KING

1030 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/5/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“1 Dead rodent stuck on glue trap under shelf in dry storage room. Storage room is in separate room from kitchen/ cook line.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 rodent dropping on floor, side of base board in cook line , next to bread rack. 2 rodent droppings on floor under shelf in dry storage room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Two dead roaches on glue trap under shelf in dry storage room.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 5 live, small flying insects flying around mop sink in chemical storage room.”

***EL SABROCITO CORPORATION

11640 QUAIL ROOST DRIVE

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION DATE 7/7/22

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND(NOT ORDERED SHUT, DIVISION MANAGEMENT DISCRETION)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on the floor by the sandwich station at front counter, one live roach under the three compartment sink located at front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. In a cabinet by the kitchen entrance observed 2 dead roaches, 2 dead under the coffee machine located at kitchen entrance in the kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. In hot holding unit at front counter observed ham and cheese empanadas (122F - Hot Holding); chicken empanadas (123F - Hot Holding). At front counter in the steam table observed cooked yuca with pork chunks (102 F - Hot Holding); cooked sweet plantains (103F - Hot Holding). As per employee held out of temp for less than 4 hours, employee reheating the food.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. In the walk in cooler observed a bucket with raw chicken stored on the floor.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Oven, microwave located in the kitchen.”

“Stored food not covered. In the kitchen in reach in cooler located next to the oven observed raw bacon in a container not covered. Employee covered food.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Ware washing sanitizing solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed. Observed 3CS chlorine sanitizer approximately 200+ppm. Explained to employee how to properly set up ware washing station and sanitizer solution.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. reach in cooler in the kitchen located next to the oven observed raw shell eggs over a bottle of mustard, Ranch.”

***TACO SHOP MEXICAN GRILL 2

16010 NW 57 AVE.

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION DATE 7/8/22

6 VIOLATIONS (NOT ORDERED SHUT, DIVISION MANAGEMENT DISCRETION)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live roaches crawling on the wall behind three compartment sink.

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed beef (66°F/58°F - Cooling) located inside walk in cooler from the day before as per operator

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed beef (66°F/58°F - Cooling) located inside walk in cooler from the day before as per operator.”