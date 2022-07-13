Dirty Dining Extra: Bakery ordered to stop food handling, preparing, cooking in 44-page inspection

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to a 44-page report, inspectors with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were at southwest Miami-Dade’s Caliz Cake Design Monday and ordered the operation to come to a halt until “affected areas are completely cleared of merchandise, cleaned and sanitized.”

The bakery is located at 15588 SW 72nd Street in West Kendall.

A re-inspection is required due to a roach issue.

A “Stop-Use” order was issued on the food service area, processing/kitchen area, slushie maker, cake cold unit, desserts cold unit, ice machine, orange juice machine, soda cold unit, coffee machine, coffee grinder, espresso machine, sandwich preparation unit, blender, sandwich press, dry baked goods display case, hot case, microwave, ice cream reach-in freezer, dough sheeter, standing oven, floor mixer, table mixer, walk-in cooler, tabletop mixer, cake decoration room, deli slicer, stove/oven, griddle/grill, and the deep fryer.

The Inspection is attached.

“Food Service- Numerous live roaches of varying sizes found beneath the hand sink and behind the ice cream freezer and the sandwich preparation station. See supplement, a stop use order is in effect for this area, all food related equipment and open food processing.”

“Processing, Backroom- Numerous live roaches of varying sizes were found crawling beneath the ware wash sink, between the baseboards and the wall by the ware wash sink, by the dough sheeter/baker’s station, and behind the stainless steel refrigerator. See supplement, a stop use order is in effect for this area, all food related equipment, and open food processing.”

“The affected storage areas must be completely cleared of all merchandise, cleaned and sanitized by the next inspection; no other merchandise may be added to the storage area or a Broken Stop-use will be issued. If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items, a Stop-Use Order of all processing equipment (if applicable) will be issued and a Stop-Sale Order of all exposed food items (if applicable) will be issued until the infestation is eradicated.”

