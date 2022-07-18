Roaches in Denny’s, rodent issues at Marcelo’s, plus 5 others with issues

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for.

The DBPR says there is “department discretion” in the inspection process.

All the places ordered shut have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MARCELO’S RESTAURANT PESCADERIA

2273 NW 28TH STREET

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH)

ORDERED SHUT 7/11/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings under counter area across from fryers.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect in reach in freezer in storage area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed fish fritter batter (45F- Cold Holding); hush puppies batter (46F - Cold Holding), as per operator both items were prepared and placed in walk in cooler more than 4 hours ago.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed fish fritter batter (45F- Cold Holding); hush puppies batter (46F - Cold Holding), as per operator both items were prepared and placed in walk in cooler more than 4 hours ago.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed fish fritter batter with no label as per operator items was prepared two days ago. Operator wrote date on product.”

***BAHAMIAN REEF SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

7836 NW 44TH STREET

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 7/13/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/4/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on cutting board with cut limes on cutting board at cook line. Observed 1 live roach crawling on prep table with sugar container and mixing bowl. Observed 3 live roaches in hand washing sink located beside 3 compartment sink. Observed approximately ten live roaches running under 3 compartment sink Observed live roach crawling on container inside 3 compartment sink. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on clean plates on shelf. Observed Approximately 50 or more live roaches crawling through out the kitchen area on 3 compartment sinks, prep table, plates, equipment.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 150 or more dead roaches throughout every area in establishment, under grill area, 3 compartment sink, fryer, dry storage area,, stove area, and cook line.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards at cook line with mold build up.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Establishment operating on expired license.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed bucket with greasy water inside hand washing sink located beside 3 compartment sink.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles, shelves throughout establishment, reach in gaskets, walk in gasket.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed coleslaw and potato salad made 24 hours ago per operator not labeled. Observed macaroni and cheese, chicken souse, chicken broth, meat gravy, conch sauce made on Monday 11th per operator with no date marking.”

***ROBS BAGELAND OF TAMARAC

8217 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 7/11/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 or more flies located at the server area landing on clean sanitized cup, covered straws, uncovered paper cups being used to serve guests. Observed approximately 70 or more flies flying around hallway close to back entrance door and hallway leading to server area.. Observed approximately 40 or more flies flying around prep area located next to dish washing area landing on cutting board, food grinder, clean pots on stove, ovens and walls. Observed approximately ten or more flies flying around 3 compartment sink area landing on clean sanitized pans, strainer, clean hanging utensils and strainers. Observed approximately 20 or more flies in flying around drain sink and bread proofing area next to walk in cooler for deli and walk in freezer for frozen bread. Observed 5 or more flies flying through deli area at front counter landing on walls.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken soup (51F - Cold Holding); sour cream (50F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (50F - Cold Holding); bone in ham (49F - Cold Holding); hot dogs (51F - Cold Holding); homemade corn beef hash (51F - Cold Holding); corn beef hash canned (51F - Cold Holding); feta cheese (51F - Cold Holding); blintz mix (51F - Cold Holding); cooked boiled potatoes (51F - Cold Holding); sausage gravy (49F - Cold Holding); potato pancakes (49F - Cold Holding); marinated raw chicken (51F - Cold Holding); chicken raw (51F - Cold Holding); French toast bread dipped in eggs (49F - Cold Holding); sauerkraut (49F - Cold Holding) Per operator all TCS products has been made from Friday 8th through Sunday and held in walk in cooler.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed chicken soup (51F - Cold Holding); sour cream (50F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (50F - Cold Holding); bone in ham (49F - Cold Holding); hot dogs (51F - Cold Holding); homemade corn beef hash (51F - Cold Holding); corn beef hash canned (51F - Cold Holding); feta cheese (51F - Cold Holding); blintz mix (51F - Cold Holding); cooked boiled potatoes (51F - Cold Holding); sausage gravy (49F - Cold Holding); potato pancakes (49F - Cold Holding); marinated raw chicken (51F - Cold Holding); chicken raw (51F - Cold Holding); French toast bread dipped in eggs (49F - Cold Holding); sauerkraut (49F - Cold Holding) Per operator all TCS products has been made from Friday 8th through Sunday and held in walk in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed clean meat slicer not in use with buildup grease , mold and food debris. Observed can opener blade with mold build up.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in prep area and dish area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed walls throughout establishment soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine. Observed accumulation of lime scale on dish racks used wash dishes inside dish machine.”

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine not sanitizing properly only at 10ppm. use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand washing sink at front counter being used as a dump sink.”

“Soap dispenser at hand wash sink not working/unable to dispense soap. Soap dispenser at hand wash sink located at dry storage area not working/unable to dispense soap.”

***MIAMI SUBS

891 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/11/22

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 2 roaches on cabinet/shelf holding condiments in kitchen. -Observed 1 roach crawling underneath CO2 tank in kitchen. -Observed 2 roaches underneath food preparation table holding bottled beverages/bread in kitchen.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed metal container stored in hand wash sink in ware wash area in kitchen. Operator removed container from sink and properly stored.”

“Non-pitting surface rust on food-contact equipment. -Observed shelving rusted underneath food preparation table in kitchen.”

***DENNY’S

5710 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/11/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on floor at cook line next to bread shelf.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 5 or more roach droppings on floor in the back dining room area. Observed 5 or more roach dropping on cook line by microwave shelf and corner of floor by hand washing sink at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches in dining room to the left corner of dining room area. Observed 1 dead roach on floor hallway next to dish room area. Observed 1 dead roach in kitchen area on floor under 3 compartment sink. Observed 2 dead roaches on bread shelf with sealed rye, wheat and whole grain breads I use. Observed 2 dead roaches on floor next to ice machine in Bak area next to shelf with clean sanitized pans.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed sewage waste water backing up from floor drain at cook line after running hand washing sinks and flushing toilets with objectionable odor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 dead flies in walk in cooler floor under shelf with pancake batter and hash browns. Observed 2 live flies flying around dry storage area next to ice bin area and clean sanitized pans on shelf.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed Objectionable odors in cook line, dish area kitchen area, mop sink area or other areas of the establishment.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed ice machine interior with mold build up.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed all reach in coolers on cook line, shelves, drawers, interior of coolers with buildup grease, mold throughout the coolers.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand washing sink at cook line as a dump sink.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Observed gaskets torn on reach in coolers at cook line.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed all walls, shelves, throughout kitchen area with grease and mold build up. Observed all floor drains throughout kitchen area, cook line and dish room area with heavy grease and food build up with objectionable odor.”

“Reach-in cooler interior/shelves have accumulation of soil residues. Observed reach in drawers gaskets with food , grease and mold build up. Observed walk in shelves with mold build up.”

***IFRA’S INDIAN KITCHEN

9543 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PINECREST

INSPECTION DATE 7/12/22

NOT ORDERED SHUT (DBPR DISCRETION)

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 live roach at the front counter area. Operator killed the roach. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately two dead roaches on the floor of the kitchen area in front of the glass door reach in cooler. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed at the kitchen reach in cooler chick peas (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator since yesterday.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at the kitchen reach in cooler shrimp (48F - Cold Holding); chick peas (47F - Cold Holding. Per operator shrimps were thawed under running water today, less than two hours. Chick peas are from yesterday Ambient temperature of kitchen reach in cooler 51F.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed the kitchen hand wash sink with plastic containers stored on top of it. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual ware washing. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed the triple sink quaternary concentration solution at 150 ppm.”

***EL PALACIO DE LOS JUGOS

7255 SW 107TH AVENUE (SUNSET AND 72ND)

KENDALL

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/22

NOT ORDERED SHUT (DBPR DISCRETION)

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on the dishwasher area floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly flying around the kitchen area not touching food.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw beef stored over cheese inside the walk in freezer. Observed raw beef over ice cream located in reach in freezer in the cafeteria, operator rearranged it and placed meats under ready to eat food.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw beef stored over raw cut onions inside reach in cooler located in kitchen 2, operator stored beef properly. Observed raw beef stored over raw pork chops inside the walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chopped ham (50F - Cold Holding); sausage (52F - Cold Holding) stored in the 3 door reach in door located in the kitchen area as per operator less than 4 hours, operator placed food in the walk in freezer. Observed raw bacon (50F - Cold Holding) in the reach in cooler located in the cafeteria across from the orange juice machine. Operator moved it to another reach in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pork chops (102F - Hot Holding) on the steam table, operator placed pork chops in the oven to be reheated. Observed cooked yuca (128F - Hot Holding) in the kitchen area as per operator less than 1 hour, operator turn on stove to reheat yuca. Observed in the cafeteria hot box: croquettes (121F - Hot Holding)**Repeat Violation** .”