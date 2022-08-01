Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Smoothie King on West Flagler Street last week and found serious roach, fly and sanitation issues.

Unlike the restaurants, where the establishment is ordered shut, the FDACS places a “stop use” order on equipment and sections of the facility.

According to the Food Safety Inspection Report, all affected areas must be adequately cleaned and sanitized.

The food establishment must also develop and implement a pest management control program.

A re-inspection is required due to pests.

SMOOTHIE KING

9231 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/29/22

15 VIOLATIONS CITED

“Food service - multiple live and dead roaches observed in space beneath blender rinsing station. Back

room - several live and dead roaches observed on floor behind reach-in freezer and coolers.”

“Food service - multiple dead roaches observed in electrical cabinet adjacent to where blenders are

located on counter.”

“Food service - multiple small flying insects observed flying around food service area and on shelving of

smoothie station. Back room - multiple small flying insects observed flying around back room, on surfaces of boxes

storing single-use items, and on cleaned containers on drying rack located above three compartment sink.”

“Back room - black, mold-like growth observed along left and side walls of ice machine where ice is

held, on bottom of plastic surface next to door to ice machine, and on bottom of ice making portion of ice machine.

Stop-use order is already in effect for this machine.”

“Food service - food employee with painted/artificial nails observed working with open food without

using gloves.”

***STOP USE ORDER

*Smoothie station

*Blender

*Ice machine

*Two door reach-in cooler

*Large chest freezer

*Chest freezer

*Three door reach-in freezer

*Three compartment sink

VIEW THE FULL INSPECTION REPORT BELOW: