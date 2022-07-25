Inspector orders Taco Bell shut, stop sale on lettuce, tomatoes and chips ... Here’s why

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for.

The DBPR says there is “department discretion” in the inspection process.

All the places ordered shut have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Y&C RESTAURANT

1242 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/21/22

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in a back dry storage room: approximately 40 rodent droppings underneath 2 wheeled storage containers with rice, approximately 30 rodent droppings underneath a table with can goods, approximately 2 rodent droppings on top of bags of flour.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 4 roach droppings on the hand washing sink by the walk in freezer inside the kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed 4 cans Raid roach spray on the floor underneath a table with cooked rice stored on top.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Front counter, by the fish tank: observed a basketball, wrapped single service plates, and renuzit stored inside the hand washing sink.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed all cutting boards with surface soiled with food debris.”

“No running water at hand washing sink at the front counter.”

“Plumbing system improperly installed or repaired. Observed a pipe draining water from the refrigeration unit through the wall of the walk in freezer into a bucket by the hand washing sink.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. **Repeat Violation**.”

***TACO BELL

2700 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 7/21/22

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen prep station at drive thru window- observed 3 live flying insects flying around and landing on warmer glass door window. -main kitchen prep station cutting board- observed 3 live flying insects flying around and landing on cut lettuce, cut tomatoes and landing on cutting board. See Stop Sale. Dining area- observed 3 live flying insects flying around and landing on guest table. Main kitchen office- observed 1 live flying insect flying around computer. Main kitchen dry storage area at exit door- observed 2 live flying insects flying around and landing on tortilla chips.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***DUNKIN’

8099 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

DADELAND

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed the toilets of the men and women bathroom do not flush.”

“Water draining onto floor surface. Observed when toilets of men’s and women’s bathrooms are flushed, sewage /waste water overflows to floor.”

“Bathroom facility not clean. Observed the mens bathroom floor dirty and the toilet full of paper.”

“A minimum of one bathroom facility is not available for public use. Observed men’s and women’s bathrooms currently out of order due to sewer backage. Not available for use by customers and employees.”

***GALUPPI’S ON THE GREEN

1103 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/21/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 live small insects at not in use banquet bar. Observed hover and landing near soda gun. Observed approximately 9 live small flying insects at main inside bar hovering and landing near soda guns. Observed 4 live small flying insects at wait station not landing Observed approximately 3 live small flying insects in kitchen area hovering around prep tables and landing inside of waste receptacles. Observed approximately 10 live small flying insects in outside area holding ice machines. Observed 2 landing inside of ice buckets stored on ground not inverted.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped insects in control devices. Observed at all control devices in establishment.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach observed next to hand wash sink in front of cook line. Operator removed , cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee dicing tomatoes with bare hands. Observed employee handle cheese with bare hands that was over stacked in cook line cooler. Cheese was placed in reach in cooler.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Raw chicken stored in handled plastic thank you bag in walk in freezer. Operator discarded.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw fish stored above cooked chicken wings in cook line drawers. Operator reorganized. Raw chicken skewers stored above cooked food/sauces in walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 2 door tall on cook line: mahi dip (50°F); seared tuna (54°F); left side cook line: cheese (54°fF); cooked chicken (58°F); right side flip top: cheese (52°F); operator discarded all items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.can opener blade soiled.”

***KRAVE LOUNGE

4519-4532 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches crawling on floor in kitchen and cook area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 12 dead roaches located at front bar area on floor. Observed approximately 12 dead roaches throughout kitchen area next to walk in cooler area and kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches at mop sink area separated from food area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed accumulation of mold on interior of ice machine.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cooked conch sauce and shredded cheese in walk in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed build up mold in walk in cooler shelves, gaskets and doors.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS Foods held from Sunday 16th in walk in cooler greater than 41°F Observed jerk chicken (46F - Cold Holding); conch sauce (47F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (48F - Cold Holding); rice (49F - Cold Holding).”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

RE-INSPECTION 7/21/22

“From initial inspection : Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches crawling on floor in kitchen and cook area **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-07-21: High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches crawling on floor in kitchen and cook area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 12 dead roaches located at front bar area on floor. Observed approximately 12 dead roaches throughout kitchen area next to walk in cooler area and kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches at mop sink area separated from food area. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-07-21: Observed 25 dead roaches from bar area to kitchen area.”

“From initial inspection :Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS Foods held from Sunday 16th in walk in cooler greater than 41F Observed jerk chicken (46F - Cold Holding); conch sauce (47F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (48F - Cold Holding); rice (49F - Cold Holding) **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-07-21: High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS Foods held from Sunday 16th in walk in cooler greater than 41F Curry goat (46F - Cold Holding); conch sauce (47F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (48F - Cold Holding); rice (49F - Cold Holding).”

***KFC

7360 SW 117TH AVENUE

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTED ON 7/18/22 (NOT ORDERED SHUT INSPECTOR/DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area. At the time of the inspection observed approximately 7-8 flies flying above prep area not landing.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed in kitchen near prep area.”

“Water with a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. At the time of the inspection observed no hot water at hand sink nearest to kitchen entrance.”

***EL PALACIO DE LOS JUGOS

2038 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH)

INSPECTION DATE 7/19/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

(NOT ORDERED SHUT INSPECTOR/DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed two small flying insects in juice bar area flying in air Operator turned on air curtains.**Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at cook line next to juice bar raw fish (50F - Cold Holding); ham (50F - Cold Holding); raw bacon (50F - Cold Holding); raw steak (50F - Cold Holding); as per operator these items were placed in cooler approximately 3 hours ago and are in constant use at sandwich station sliced ham (45F - Cold Holding), as per operator this item was placed in cooler approximately thirty minutes prior to inspection at walk in cooler raw beef (50F - Cold Holding); raw pork (55F - Cold Holding); black beans (69F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (50F - Cold Holding)as per operator items were prepared approximately 3 hours ago. Operator has added ice to all items in cold holding units to cool them down **Repeat Violation**.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed air curtains not on at juice bar service window. Operator turned on air curtains. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”