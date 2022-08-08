30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida found 30 violations at a Chick-fil-A in Miami-Dade County.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

The list also includes places that were not ordered shut but did have issues other places have been shut for.

The DBPR says there is “department discretion” in the inspection process.

All the places ordered shut have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

(WPLG)

***CHICK-FIL-A

820 NORTH MIAMI BEACH BLVD. (167TH STREET)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/2/22

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on wall by the employees drink area. 1 live roach went into the panel strip on the wall located in the employee drink area. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall of back storage area.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects on wall by hand wash sink next to front counter drink station, 10+ live small flying insects in the back prep area on the wall, and on the ice machine, 6+live small flying insects on boxes of salad bowls on shelf next to ice machine, 50+ live small flying insects on wall and on the employees drink bottles, sweaters, and racks, 7+ live small flying insects in the dishware area, 20+ live small flying insects in bread area, 10+ live small flying insects by the soda dispensing area, 4 live small flying insects on the ladder that leads to the roof, 2 live small flying insects on wall behind the ice machine in the main kitchen.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed multiple condiment, napkins and straw containers are soiled.”

Ad

(WPLG)

“Food preparation sink has soil/old food residue.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles.”

“Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Observed bags of trash sitting in a box with liquid leaking, located by the back kitchen door marked exit.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed stove, deep fryers, grill, and preparation table area soiled.”

“Objectionable odors in kitchen area by the back door marked exit.”

“Old labels stuck to multiple food containers after cleaning. Observed sitting on fish racks across from three compartment sink.”

“Employee washed hands with cold water. Operator turned on hot water. Employee washed hands with hot water.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

Ad

***GALUPPI’S ON THE GREEN

1103 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/1/22

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/21/22

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach on wall over ovens in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. One dead roach on floor of walk in beer cooler.”

“Presence of insects or other pests. 5 live ants on wall behind sugar packets in dry storage. One dead fly inside bottom black one door refrigerator unit at indoor bar. One dead fly in ice machine used for consumption at outdoor bar. Two dead flies on indoor bar counter top. Three dead flies on ice machine lid of banquet bar.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. One live fly on interior of ice bin lid #2. One live fly on interior of ice bin lid #3. One live fly at soda machine in front of walk in cooler. One live fly at three compartment sink in indoor bar.”

Ad

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. UV light fly trap stored directly next to open ice bin at banquet bar. Three dead flies observed at ice machine.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Sausage links in salad station cooler.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. brisket (48F - Cooling); prime rib (44F - Cooling) in walk in cooler. Per operator, food not prepped or portioned today. Chef states food made yesterday and placed in Unit overnight. Food covered and over stacked. Stop sale.”

“Shell eggs in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. See stop sale. One cracked shell egg stored with whole shell eggs in salad station.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. brisket (48F - Cooling); prime rib (44F - Cooling) in walk in cooler. Per operator, food not prepped or portioned today. Chef states food made yesterday and placed in Unit over night. Food covered and over stacked. See stop sale.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. hollandaise (102F - Hot Holding) at steam table. Operator states product reheated at 7 am to hot hold. Operator stirred-hollandaise 135F. mashed potatoes (80F - Hot Holding) rice(80F - Hot Holding) in two door holding unit. Operator states products cooked at 7am and placed in unit to hot hold. Food items out of temperature less than four hours. Chef Reheated to 165F for hot holding.”

" Establishment conducts non-continuous cooking of raw animal foods without written procedures approved by the division-Chicken wings cooked for 8 min to 89F. Cooled and cooked to 165F at a Later time. Document provided to operator..”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Interior oven on cook line. Can opener blade.”

***GRIOT TRAP(MOBILE)

2048 NW 18TH TERRACE

Ad

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 8/3/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cut tomatoes (50F - Cold Holding); raw fish (50F - Cold Holding), as per operator items were placed out approximately 4 hours ago.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cut tomatoes (50F - Cold Holding); raw fish (50F - Cold Holding), as per operator items were placed out approximately 4 hours ago.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed hands washed in bucket of water Operator handled cooked griot, raw fish, and cooked rice.”

***CRAFTY CRAB

4402 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/4/22

32 VIOLATIONS FOUND

" Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately thirty or more live roaches coming from walls behind ovens where corn and potatoes are cooked. Operator cleaned and sanitized area and was able to kill roaches.”

Ad

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 15 roach droppings throughout dry storage area. Operator cleaned up roach droppings and sanitized area with chlorine solution.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 25-50 dead roaches throughout kitchen area on floor under soda machine, standing reach in cooler, under fryers, under stove, under-reach in freezer, dish area , and dry storage area all located in kitchen area and cook line area. Observed 6 dead roaches in light shields above 3 compartment sink. Operator cleaned up all dead roaches throughout all areas including removing dead roaches from light shields.”

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine. Observed Accumulation of lime scale mold on the inside of the dish machine. Operator had mold cleaned off dish machine.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed equipment door handles and hanging door drapes for walk in cooler with mold like substance.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken wings from overnight more than 24 Hrs (48F - Cold Holding); cooked pork sausage from overnight (44-58F - Cold Holding); crab legs from Wednesday overnight (47-60F - Cold Holding); cheese cake from Wednesday (54F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken wings from overnight more than 24 Hrs (48F - Cold Holding); cooked pork sausage from overnight (44-58F - Cold Holding); crab legs from Wednesday overnight (47-60F - Cold Holding); cheese cake from Wednesday (54F - Cold Holding).”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener and slicer with mold build up. Operator removed and clean and sanitized can opener and slicer. Observed soda nozzles at bar station with buildup mold substance.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand washing sink located beside standing reach in cooler as a dump sink and soiled with mold. Operator had hand washing sink clean and sanitized and removed mold . Observed hand washing sink at server area being used as a dump sink. Operator had employee clean and sanitize sink.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Observed ice scoop handle in ice at bar area, and server area. Operator removed ice scoop and stored correct.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed fryers at cook line with heavy grease build up. Operator turned fryer off and started cleaning fryers.”

Ad

***VALERIE CAFE

2148 NW 17TH AVENUE

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH)

ORDERED SHUT 8/5/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches walking on the floor, inside the cabinets underneath the preparation area and inside the trash in the kitchen area.”

“Food preparation sink has soil/old food residue.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed shell eggs above beef and chicken. Operator placed shell eggs at the bottom of the reach in cooler.”

***FRITANGA FLORIDA CITY

33497 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

FLORIDA CITY

ORDERED SHUT 8/1/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed waste water backing up through floor drain under three compartment sink. And Observed the mop sink is clogged and the waste water is retaining in the mop sink.”

Ad

“Food stored on floor. Observed plastic bottles of Gatorade stored on floor next to preparation table at kitchen area.”

“Standing water or very slow draining water in hand wash sink, three-compartment sink, or mop sink. Observed standing water at mop sink.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw pork and, raw beef over raw pork at walk in cooler. Operator was informed that the raw chicken need to be at the bottom part of the shelf. And the raw pork need to be stored over raw beef.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed white rice (105 F - Hot Holding); cooked beef (115 F - Hot Holding) at kitchen area. As per operator for less than one hour. And rice with beans (128 F - Hot Holding) and cooked beef (120-125 F - Hot Holding) at steam table. As per operator for less than one hour. Operator started to reheating the products. **Repeat Violation**.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board soiled on preparation table.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed residual of food and spray bottle inside of the hand wash sink at kitchen area. Operator removed the spray bottle and cleaned the hand wash sink. Repeat Violation.”

***SUNNY’S

1058 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 8/3/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

NOT ORDERED SHUT (INSPECTOR/DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 3 live flies on a stack of napkins and on kitchen wall, due to back kitchen exit door left open.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken empanadas @9am (82F - Hot Holding) located on rolling rack at kitchen area, less than 4 hours. Advised to reheat commercially process food items to 135F and above.”

Ad

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed kitchen door leading to stairwell and exit door leading to the outside area, both doors left open and observed approximately 3 live flies in kitchen area. Manager closed exit door that leads to outside area to prevent flies from entering kitchen.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed soiled reach in cooler gaskets located in front of fryer at kitchen area. Observed soiled hood filters located above kitchen cook line. Repeat Violation.”