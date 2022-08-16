Pizza Hut, Burger King and Popeyes make Dirty Dining list

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PIZZA HUT

3396 SW 22ND STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/8/22

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed in the kitchen nearby the pizza flip-top reach in cooler: sewage backing up from the floor drain after washing hands at the hand washing sink.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed in the kitchen nearby the pizza flip-top reach in cooler: water from the back up sewage from the floor drain on floor after washing hands at the hand washing sink.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Kitchen area, floor drain by the pizza flip-top reach in cooler.”

“Standing water or very slow draining water in handwash sink, three-compartment sink, or mop sink. Hand washing sink in the kitchen in front of the pizza flip-top reach in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

***BURGER KING

1255 NOB HILLS ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/22

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed interior of ice machine with mold like build up.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 30 or more live flies on 3 compartment sink shelf with clean sanitized pans on shelf. Observed approximately 15 live flies in aisle way towards exterior drive thru window. Observed approximately 50 or more live flies in dry storage area coming off bread racks with bread stored on racks. Observed 50 or more live flies flying around mop sink area located in dry storage area. Observed 50 0r more live flies on shelves landing on to go lids for cups , to go bags,ice cream cones , to go cups in dry storage area with some uncovered. Observed 50 or more flies on soda shelf in dry storage area. Observed 10 or more live flies flying around front drive thru area where cooked egg croissants are held, chocolate shakes are made Observed flies.”

***PAPA JOHN’S 1014

19343 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PERRINE

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/22

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“During the time of inspection observed 1 dead roach on the floor near the pre table located by the food warmers, at cook line, one dead roach under preparation table next to the reach in cooler located in the kitchen area.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed interior of reach in cooler located at prep area in front of the pizza coven soiled.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. During the time of the inspection observed approximately 5 life flies flying around the garbage can located next to the hand sink in cook line.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. During the time of inspection observed one live roach crawling on the floor under the reach in cooler against the wall at prep area, about 4 live roaches crawling on the floor near the reach in cooler and hand sink located at prep table located in the prep area, 2 live roaches crawling on the wall next to the hand sink located in the prep area, 4 live roaches crawling on the wall next to the reach in cooler located in the prep area, one live roach crawling on the floor near the walk in cooler area, one live roach crawling on the wall by the three compartment sink, 1 live roach crawling on the floor by the front counter area.”

***DRAGON PHO

7440 NOVA DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/22

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

40 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. -Observed throughout establishment.”

“Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner. -Observed clean plates stored on top shelf in front of cookline with live roaches present.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed, -1 dead by east door entrance in dining room. -1 dead by flower pot by front counter in dining room. -Approximately 10 dead between flip top reachin cooler doors next to rice cooker. -Over 50 dead on floor throughout establishment( to include but not limited to dining room, dishwashing area, cookline, hallways).”

“Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area. -Observed employee open drink on prep table while cutting limes. -Observed employee personal food on prep table while preparing food in front on cookline. -Observed employee drink in reachin cooler by frontline. Operator removed all personal drinks and food.”

“In-use utensil stored in standing water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed I use utensils stored in cold water by cookline. -Observed ice scoop with handle in direct contact with ice in ice bin by Boba smoothie station.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. -Observed approximately 2lbs noodles cooling overnight and still measured at 86°f. -Observed 1/4 pork cooling overnight and still measured at 44°f.”

“Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -Observed chlorine sanitizer at 0ppm.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure.”

“Observed food prep worker cutting ready to eat limes with bare hands, polished, and artificial nails.”

“Observed food prep worker plating ready to eat sprouts and mint with bare hands, polished and artificial nails. Operator discard, washed hands and used gloves.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed, -3 live flying around and landing on tables, wall and Inspector in dining room. -4 live flying around in and landing on wall, containers both clean and dirty in dishwashing area. -5 live flying around and landing on reachin coolers, prep table, single service containers and clean plates by cook line. -4 live flying around and landing on storage containers, blenders in Boba smoothie station. -1 dead fly in customer’s drink. Customer returned drink to operator.

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. -Observed household raid in use, and stored on floor under handwash sink next to three compartments sink with live roaches present.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed, -1 live roach crawling on said dining table while completing inspection report. -1 live roach crawling on dining room floor, customer present. -2 live on floor in hallway towards rear door. -1 live crawling above steam table with soups. -3 live crawling on side and top of flip top reachin cooler door by cookline. -approximately 15 live on floor under mat by cook line. -1 live on prep table by Boba smoothie station. -approximately 12 live in crevice of wooden table/shelf with rice cooker by cookline.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. -Observed approximately 2lbs cooked noodles cooling overnight and still measured at 86°f. -Observed 1/4 pork cooling overnight and still measured at 44°.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed cutting board soiled by cookline.”

“Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed hand wash sink in dishwashing containing chemical storage bottle and wiping cloth.”

“Handwash sink used for purposes other than handwashing. -Observed hand wash sink next to cookline used to rinse wiping cloth and cup.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location. -Observed person in charge Janet Henry with no proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***POPEYES CHICKEN AND BISCUITS 2318247

20690 NW 2ND AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI(ANDOVER)

ORDERED SHUT 8/12/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. observed ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated dust, or mold-like substance. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach between a gap of the wall and the ceiling, located in the front area chicken prep area.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed hot holding stations, preparation tables, condiment station, and flour sifter has accumulation of dust, and grease. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust throughout the kitchen and prep room areas. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. observed approximately 5 live flies on the wall by the ice machine, 4 live flies on wall under kitchen handwash sink, 3 live flies on exterior of clean container sitting on aluminum rack, by the walk in freezer, 2 live flies on wall next to the walk in freezer, 2 live flies on ceiling tiles next to walk in freezer, 4 live flies inside clean container sitting on aluminum rack, by the walk in freezer.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling in the microwave, located in the kitchen area, and 1 live roach crawling on pipe under the handwash sink, located in the kitchen area.”