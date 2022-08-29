Waffle House, Casola’s, Norman’s Tavern among 11 places ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

As of this publication, Cafe Chung King has not been able to re-open despite several re-inspections.

All the other places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection

***CAFE CHUNG KING

1250 NW 54TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/23/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

RE-INSPECTION 8/24, 8/25, 8/26 (NOT ALLOWED TO RE-OPEN)

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/28/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately three roaches on the floor of the kitchen, one roach on the shoulder of the operator, one roach inside of reach in freezer.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately three flies in kitchen, Observed one fly land on container of red sauce in kitchen.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed one fly land on container of red sauce in kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in reach in cooler rice (48F - Cold Holding); cooked noodles (50F - Cold Holding), as per operator items removed for orders approximately one hour ago, operator moved items to reach in freezer for rapid chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed rice (100F - Hot Holding), as per operator rice was cooked and prepared approximately one hour ago and has been sitting in container, operator began reheating rice in wok pot.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles of reach in cooler on cook line.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container.”

Ad

“Interior of microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

FROM 8/24/22 RE-INSPECTION

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately three roaches on the floor of the kitchen, one roach on the shoulder of the operator, one roach inside of reach in freezer. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-24: At time of callback inspection observed approximately three roaches one roach crawling inside shoes at front counter one roach crawling down back exterior of reach in freezer.”

FROM 8/25/22 RE-INSPECTION

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately three roaches on the floor of the kitchen, one roach on the shoulder of the operator, one roach inside of reach in freezer. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-24: At time of callback inspection observed approximately three roaches one roach crawling inside shoes at front counter one roach crawling down back exterior of reach in freezer. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-25: At time of callback inspection observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling on walls and exterior of clean containers and approximately 5 dead roaches.”

Ad

FROM 8/26/22 RE-INSPECTION

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately three roaches on the floor of the kitchen, one roach on the shoulder of the operator, one roach inside of reach in freezer. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-24: At time of callback inspection observed approximately three roaches one roach crawling inside shoes at front counter one roach crawling down back exterior of reach in freezer. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-25: At time of callback inspection observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling on walls and exterior of clean containers and approximately 5 dead roaches. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-26: At time of callback inspection observed three live roaches by grill, observed three live roaches at front area on table, floor and back of cooler ,observed four dead roaches inside cooking equipment in kitchen area, approximately three dead roaches behind reach in cooler.”

Ad

***CASOLA’S PIZZA & SUB SHOP

2437 SW 17TH AVE.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/24/22

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 6 live small flying insects flying throughout the ware wash area nearby the three compartment sink, 3 live small flying insects flying in the dough area nearby the pre sink, 2 live small flying insects flying nearby the portable hand washing sink, 4 live small flying insects flying in the dough area, 6 live small flying inside resting on cases of pineapple tidbits in the dough area, approximately 10+ small flying insects nearby the two ice machines in the ware wash area, approximately 25+ small flying insects in the dry storage area nearby the two ice machines, 1 live fly in the prep area on a meat slicer machine, and approximately 15+ live small flying insects in the dry storage area nearby the rear of walk in cooler.”

Ad

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Both ice machines.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed in the entire establishment.”

“Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Observed in the dough area on a wheeled cart: mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple tidbits, and ketchup.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Walk in cooler: Pizza bread and slices of pizza stored black garbage bags inside in the walk in cooler nearby the main cook line.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler in the by the 3 compartment sink: raw burger patties stored above ham. Discussed with the operator the proper storage of food and provided the handout to the operator during the inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Pizza area, on top of the reach in cooler: shredded cheese (49-53F - Cold Holding); pizza sauce (49F - Cold Holding), as per operator, placed on top of the reach in cooler 45 minutes before the inspection. subs and salad station: tuna (47-48F - Cold Holding); ham (53F - Cold Holding); chicken salad (60-62F - Cold Holding); tuna salad (58-60F - Cold Holding); shredded lettuce (61F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (55F - Cold Holding); as per operator placed inside the reach in cooler more than 4 hours before the inspection.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within four hours. See stop sale. subs and salad station: tuna (47-48F - Cold Holding); ham (53F - Cold Holding); chicken salad (60-62F - Cold Holding); tuna salad (58-60F - Cold Holding); shredded lettuce (61F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (55F - Cold Holding); as per operator placed inside the reach in cooler more than 4 hours before the inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep table in the main kitchen by the walk in cooler: tomato sauce (109F - Hot Holding), as per operator placed the tomato sauce inside the microwave to reheat, 171F.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Discussed the Big 6 food borne illnesses with the operator and provided the handout during the inspection.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Ware wash area: can opener blade and all meat/vegetable slicer.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***NORMAN’S TAVERN

6766 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/23/22

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 8+ live roaches crawling on the floor of the storage area in the back of the kitchen. Clean containers and coolers are present in the area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the floor in the storage area, 5 dead roaches on the liquor storage and 2 dead roaches on the dry storage.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Accumulation of grease on the kitchen floor and old debris behind equipment and under shelves on the dry storage and liquor storage.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed shredded cheddar (52 F - Cold Holding); pico de gallo (52 F - Cold Holding); breaded shrimp (54 F - Cold Holding); feta cheese (53 F - Cold Holding) All the food was kept inside the reach in cooler all night long at ambient temperature of 50 F.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed beef/veggie soup at (65 F - Cooling); cooked from the night before inside the reach in cooler located behind the kitchen in the storage area.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Observed beef/veggie soup at (65 F - overnight Cooling) from day before.”

Ad

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Bar dish machine and kitchen dish machine not sanitizing properly as evidence of 0 chlorine sanitizer concentration.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee washing dishes inside kitchen dish machine and sanitizer concentration was 0 ppm.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs above asparagus, raw chicken above sauce. Chef inverted all the storage order.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed debris on can opener.”

***WAFFLE HOUSE

19675 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

Ad

ORDERED SHUT 8/22/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/29/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 2 live flies on ice tea machine, and 1 live fly on soda dispensing machine at front counter, 3 live flies on front bar counter where customers are eating, 1 live fly on saucer on front counter, 1 live fly on ice scoop at front counter, 10 live flies on boxes in back storage areas, 7+ live flies on wires in the back area, 3+ live flies on wall at the three compartment sink, 1 live fly on women’s bathroom wall, and 2 live flies on glass and wall in the dining area.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Management instructed employee to wash hands. Employee washed hands.”

Ad

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Management instructed employee to wash hands. Employee washed hands.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed grills, preparation tables, shelves, and waffle station has accumulation of food debris.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed throughout establishment.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed exterior of grills, soda stations, gaskets in all reach in coolers at front counter are soiled. Observed containers in a drawer storing utensils under the grill has accumulation of grease, and old food debris.”

***MEXICO 1810

Ad

1778 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/22/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/6/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2 live roaches under booth crawling on dead roach. Observed approximately three roaches in corner next to reach in freezer in storage area across from three compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach in lobby area under booth Observed one dead roach behind bar area in bowl under pipe next to reach in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately two small flying insects on top of cilantro bundles.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee place diced onions on taco and serve to customer with no gloves. Operator washed hands and put on gloves.”

Ad

“Employee washed hands with no soap.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in reach in cooler across from three compartment sink raw chicken (60F - Cold Holding); cooked beef (60F - Cold Holding); beans (60F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (60F - Cold Holding), As per operator all items were in cooler for more than four hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in reach in cooler across from three compartment sink raw chicken (60F - Cold Holding); cooked beef (60F - Cold Holding); beans (60F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (60F - Cold Holding), As per operator all items were in cooler for more than four hour.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in kitchen area.”

***OHANA’S BAKERY AND BISTRO

4613 N. UNIVERSITY DR.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/22

37 VIOLATIONS FOUND

Ad

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 40 or more rodent droppings throughout kitchen prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 or more dead roaches on floor next to wine bottles stored at front counter.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly inside orange juice maker at front counter. Observed live flies flying around front counter where coffee maker, juice machine hand washing sink located. Observed approximately 15 or more live flies flying around standing reach in cooler in kitchen prep area.”

“No proof of parasite destruction or aquaculture documentation for cold smoked salmon served raw or undercooked. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Observed no parasite destruction for Atlantic salmon cold smoked salmon.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed pesticide fly spray raid on shelf at front counter stated for household use only.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods greater than 41°F for more than 4 hours and 48 hours salmon (54F); smoked salmon (54F - Cold Holding); bacon (51F - Cold Holding); provolone (44F - Cold Holding); American white cheese (46F - Cold Holding); Swiss cheese (45F - Cold Holding); corn (54F - Cold Holding); tomato sauce (54F - Cold Holding); feta cheese (44F - Cold Holding); sliced turkey (50F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (44F - Cold Holding); chickpea’s (51F - Cold Holding); boiled eggs (54F - Cold Holding); butter (66F - Cold Holding); cheesecake (53F - Cold Holding) Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS food less than 135°F for more than 4 hours per operator beef empanadas (113F - Hot Holding); chicken empanadas (113F - Hot Holding); ham empanadas (112F - Hot Holding); cheese empanadas (112F - Hot Holding) Walk in cooler turkey (45F - Cold Holding); ham (45F - Cold Holding); feta cheese (45F - Cold Holding); cooked spinach (45F - Cold Holding); cooked meats (45F - Cold Holding); cooked onions (45F - Cold Holding); ricotta cheese (45F - Cold Holding); lettuce (45F - Cold Holding); provolone cheese (45F - Cold Holding).”

Ad

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed all gaskets and reach in cooler doors, handles with built up mold like substance.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand washing sink used as dump sink.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents in food preparation areas next to wine bottles soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

***ALL SPICE

908 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 6 on canned goods and dry storage items on shelving across from kitchen cook line. Approximately 20 on cardboard lining shelving across from kitchen cook line. Approximately 30 on floor between shelving across from cook line.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler - Raw shell eggs stored over pasta; raw fish stored over plantains. Reviewed proper refrigerator storage procedures and operator stored all items properly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Small expo flip top - Mac and cheese (46-47F); jerk sauce (46-47F). Per operator items were held in walk in cooler overnight and moved to this unit approximately an hour ago. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS items are maintained at 41F and below.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. All cook line cutting boards.”

“A/C vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Middle cook line cutting board. Repeat Violation.”

Ad

“Employee with no beard guard/restraint while engaging in food preparation. Cook. **Repeat Violation**

“Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. Front counter - Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 200ppm). Reviewed proper set up. Operator made new solution. Chlorine 100ppm. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***DOGGIS AREPA BAR

801 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/26/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) 14 flying insects in the ceiling of prep area located next to kitchen. 2) 10 flying insects landing on cutting board and clean containers next to the dishwashing machine in prep area next to kitchen. 3) 2 flying insects by mop sink behind the kitchen. 4) 10 flying insects in dry storage area separate from kitchen.”

Ad

“Food stored on floor. Cases of plantains stored on floor of walk in cooler.”

“Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Employee cracked raw shell eggs and proceeded to touch a clean plate without washing hands. Reviewed proper hand washing procedures with employee. Employee removed gloves and washed hands.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in the kitchen.”

***CUISINE LAKEY RESTAURANT

119 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/24/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/11/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 rodent droppings on top shelf with cleaning supplies. Approximately 30 rodent droppings on shelf with single service lids and to go containers in storage room adjacent to kitchen. Storage room does not have a door.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs stored over cooked turkey in white cook line reach in. Operator stored all items properly. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. cook line hand sink blocked by utensil cart. Operator moved cart.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***DIXIE BBQ

2790 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 8/24/22

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2nd level dry storage unit at walk-in cooler- observed 4 live flying insects flying around 50 pound bag of red onions. -main kitchen at exit door- observed 2 live flying insects flying around soiled aprons hanging on rack at exit door. -main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed 1 live flying insect flying over dishes at 3 compartment sink. -main kitchen at slicer- observed 1 live flying insects flying around deli slicer.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Reach in cooler-; chicken wings (52F - Cooling); chicken breast (51F - Cooking); ground beef (52F - Cooking); quinoa (49F); yellow rice (51F - Cooling); chicken tenders (52F - Cooling). All items dated. Operator stated items was inside cooler overnight.”

***CRAZY CRAB

8800 WEST STATE ROAD 84

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

37 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ORDERED SHUT 8/22/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5- 10 live flies flying around bar area landing on napkins, cup covers covering nozzles of liquor nozzles and counter of the bar. Observed 3 live flies flying around in dining room landing on tables. Observed 2 live flies flying around cook line not landing on any items Observed 3 or more flies flying around drains in dry storage prep area. Observed 2 or more flies flying around dining room next to kitchen area landing on tables.”

Ad

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 5 dead flies on window sill in dining room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach I under prep table.”

“Observed Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin located in the kitchen area.”

“Observed Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment, cook line, dry storage area, 3 compartment sink are.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floors throughout dish area, floor drains, behind ovens, behind fryers under equipment with heavy grease build up.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed rice held at 127°F, for more than 4 hours per operator rice was placed at 11am at rice cooker, first temperature 4:15pm.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw snapper stored over cooked sausage and shrimp in reach in cooler.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw steak in plastic wrap stored over crab in reach in freezer located in kitchen area. Observed raw steak stored over salmon in reach in freezer located in kitchen area. Observed raw poultry stored over cooked mussels in walk in freezer Observed raw chicken stored on top of cheese cake in walk in freezer.”

“Observed Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container for salmon.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda nozzles and soda nozzle holders at the bar area with mold like substance. Observed hand washing sink located at bar area with heavy mold like substance build up on interior of sink, nozzles.”

Ad

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine in dish area with 0 ppm. Discontinue use and set up 3 compartment sink.”

“Heat strip failed to turn black to indicate the sanitization temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit was achieved on the dish surface and/or high temperature holding thermometer did not reach 160F. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired. Observed dishwasher at bar area not working. Operator stated after running machine that high heat machine is not working and has not worked in quite a while. Do not use, set up 3 compartment sink.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”