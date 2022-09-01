Clean Plate: Restaurants in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties with no violations for past 3 months!

No, every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time.

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 1 for June, July and August 2022.

That district is made up of Miami Dade and Monroe counties.

Most places are inspected twice a year, but it’s all risk based.

Restaurant inspections are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

We thank them all for making our health and safety a priority.

*Angelina’s Coffee and Juice 3451 NE 1st Ave. Miami 6/3/22

*Caviar & More (Aventura Mall) 19575 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura 6/6/22

*Bagatelle 1669 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 6/9/22

*The Temple House 1415 Euclid Ave. Miami Beach 6/15/22

*Olancho Cafe 240 NW 8th Ave. Miami 7/5/22

*Mayfair Hotel and Spa Kitchen 3000 Florida Ave. Coconut Grove 7/7/22

*Kitchen 305 (Newport) 16701 Collins Ave. Sunny Isles Beach 7/7/22

*Trinkin Trinkin Restaurant by JJ 20717 NW 2nd Ave. Miami Gardens 7/7/22

*Chick-Fil-A 16100 NW 57th Ave. Miami Lakes 7/8/22

*Taco Bell 1650 NE 163rd St. North Miami Beach 7/8/22

*WingStop 6408 NW 186th St. Hialeah 7/11/22

*Coffee Shop (Ramada Plaza) 19201 Collins Ave. Sunny Isles Beach 7/13/22

*Ocean Terrace Restaurant (Ramada Plaza) 19201 Collins Ave. Sunny Isles Beach 7/13/22

*Mr. Pancho (Miami International Mall) 1455 NW 107th Ave. Miami 7/13/22

*Wendy’s 25 NE 167th St. North Miami Beach 7/13/22

*Pizza Hut 19151 S Dixie Highway Pinecrest 7/14/22

*Little Caesars Pizza 1812 Miami Gardens Dr. North Miami Beach 7/14/22

*Banquet at Courtyard Marriott 2649 S. Bayshore Dr. Coconut Grove 7/19/22

*Wendy’s 3600 S Dixie Highway Miami 7/19/22

*Nautilus (Lowes) 1601 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 7/19/22

*Associates Restaurant (JW Marriott)1109 Brickell Ave. Miami 7/19/22

*Lure Fishbar (Lowes) 1601 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 7/19/22

*Fuchai 2506 NE 2nd Ave. Miami 7/19/22

*Hampton Inn Coconut Grove 2800 SW 28th Terr. Miami 7/20/22

*Holiday Inn Express Doral 1691 NW 107th Ave. Doral 7/20/22

*Taco Bell 2440 NW 119th St. Miami 7/20/22

*The Malone Hotel 2835 Tigertail Ave. Coconut Grove 7/21/22

*Conrad Ballroom Kitchen 1395 Brickell Ave. Miami 7/21/22

*Subway 1510 NE 205th Terr. NE Miami Dade 7/26/22

*Panorama Restaurant and Sky Lounge 2889 McFarlane Road Coconut Grove 7/27/22

*Miami Lady (BOAT) 401 Biscayne Blvd. Miami 7/27/22

*Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen 1695 NW 103rd ST. Miami 7/27/22

*Bar Pinxto 1434-1438 Washington Ave. Miami Beach 7/27/22

*McDonalds 1660 W 68th ST. Hialeah 8/1/22

*Pikadiyo 400 S. Dixie Highway Coral Gables 8/1/22

*McDonalds 8505 NW 186th ST./ Miami 8/2/22

*Frohzen 151 NE 41st ST. Miami 8/2/22

*Basement 2901 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 8/2/22

*DoubleTree By Hilton Ocean Point Resort Pool Bar 17375 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 8/5/22

*Pullman MIA La Riviera Bakery 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr. Miami 8/5/22

*Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar II 3301 NE 1st Ave. Miami 8/5/22

*Homewood Suites Breakfast Lounge 1695 NW 111 Ave. Sweetwater 8/8/22

*Block Barrel Deli Potato Gourmet 10901 Coral Way Miami 8/9/22

*Vida Latina/Arrezzio 10901 Coral Way Miami 8/9/22

*Ocho (SOHO Beach House) 4385 Collins Ave. Miami Beach

*Commodore (Rita Carlton) 3300 SW 27th Ave. Coconut Grove 8/11/22

*Japengo (Hyatt Regency) 400 SE 2nd Ave. Miami 8/11/22

*La Vista Lounge (Rita Carlton) 3300 SW 27th Ave. Coconut Grove 8/12/22

*Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Main Kitchen 6261 Collins Ave. Miami Beach 8/12/22

*JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Jr. Ballroom Kitchen 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way Miami 8/12/22

*Loan Depot Park/Marlins Park Various Concessions 8/15/22

*Books & Books 3409 Main Highway Coconut Grove 8/15/22

*Papa Pizza Cubana 4625 NW 199th ST. Miami Gardens 8/17/22

*Ritz Carlton Private Dining 15701 Collins Ave. Sunny Isles Beach 8/17/22

*Haagen Dazs (Dolphin Mall) 11401 NW 12th ST. Miami

*Banquet at Courtyard Marriott 2649 S. Bayshore Dr. Coconut Grove 8/19/22

*Domino’s Pizza 18173 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura 8/19/22

*Pizza Hut 2101 NW 17th Ave. Miami 8/19/22

*L Hotel Cafeteria Lounge 4121 Indian Creek Dr. Miami Beach 8/19/22

*Miami Seaquarium 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway Miami 8/23/22

*Life Time Coffee Bar 237 S Dixie Highway Coral Gables 8/24/22

*Half Moon Empanadas 860 NE 79th ST. Miami 8/24/22

*Aloft Doral Breakfast 3265 NW 107th Ave. Miami 8/24/22

*Montanas (Colony) 736 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach 8/24/22

*McDonalds 16701 NW 67th Ave. Miami 8/25/22

*Brother’s Bar B Que 3600 NW 183rd ST. Miami Gardens 8/26/22

*Cold Stone Creamery 20571 Old Cutler Rd. Cutler Bay 8/29/22