Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week.

***ZAZZY’S PIZZA

2525 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/20/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flies on top of the pizza at the front counter, also observed 1 live fly on top of utensils containers and 1 live fly flying on top of garbage container located in front counter area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed live flies landing on cooked pizzas in front counter display case.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed pepperoni pizza, cheese, pizza, Nutella, pesto pizza, chicken pizza at average of 80 ° F at the front counter.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed garlic with oil at 81° F. As per operator more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pepperoni pizza, cheese, pizza, Nutella, pesto pizza, chicken pizza at average of 80 ° F at the front counter.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed a utensil inside the hand wash sink. Operator removed it.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked chicken at the reach in cooler not date marked.”

***CAFE CAFÉ

SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 9/22/22

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on bottom of display case below rack holding pastries.”

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. No water running from triple sink or hand-wash sink. Only one employee is present and she does not know how to get the water working.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed chemicals such as raid and Windex blocking hand-wash sink.”

***CAJUN CRAB

5712-5716 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/20/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 52 rodent droppings around dish machine area on shelves on top of dish machine, on floors . Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings or more around ice bin machine and under ice machine. Observed approximately 50-100 rodent droppings on cook line on shelves, floors, soda boxes, too many to count throughout building.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed interior of ice machine accumulated with mold like substance dripping into ice.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Observed ice scoop handle in contact with ice at bar area.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed mold dripping into ice machine at ice bin machine.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw shrimp stored with French fries in reach in freezer Observed raw chicken stored over shrimp in reach in freezer.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 51F - Cold Holding); precooked mussels (51F - Cold Holding); lobster (45F - Cold Holding); precooked clams (45F - Cold Holding); Alfredo sauce (37F - Cold Holding); corn cooked on 9/19 (52F).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 51F - Cold Holding); precooked mussels (51F - Cold Holding); lobster (45F - Cold Holding); precooked clams (45F - Cold Holding); ); corn cooked on 9/19 (52F) lobster 45°F steamed mussels 47°F, shrimp 47°F, cray fish 45°F. raw chicken (47F - Cold Holding); corn (47F); (47F - Cold Holding).”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink at bar area with stored utensils and inaccessible to use. Observed hand washing sink at server area blocked with high chairs and booster seats.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***STONER’S PIZZA JOINT

1509 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 9/20/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. 1) Dead mouse on glue trap under flip-top unit on cook line. Employee discarded glue trap and cleaned floor area. 2) More than 100 dead small flying insects trapped on glue trap above hand sink next to 3 compartment sink. Both traps removed and discarded by manager.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) One dead roach under shelves in back store room. 2) One dead roach on floor in back prep area in front of three compartment sink. Manager removed roaches and cleaned floor areas. Repeat Violation.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) Observed one live roach in hand wash sink at far end of cook line. Employee killed roach and cleaned/sanitized sink area. 2) Observed one live roach on empty dough tray at three compartment sink.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 15 small flying insects around floor drain in back prep area by dough mixer and three compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Mold like buildup in back of ice machine bin.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Water with a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. Hand sink by cook line has no hot water due to damaged faucet handle.”

***LA PARRILLA FRITANGA

1893 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 9/20/22

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 60 or more live flies flying 3 compartment sink landing on clean sanitized containers, lids on uncovered cabbage, squash, onions, cooked open rice on shelves. Observed 1 fly on unwrapped silverware at front counter.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw beef stored over plantain leaves in reach in standing freezer located at front area. Observed raw beef stored with cooked corm in standing reach in freezer at front area. Observed raw chicken stored over coleslaw in reach in cooler at front counter. Observed ground beef stored over coleslaw in reach in cooler located at front counter. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods from Sunday without date marking. rice pudding x10 (47F - Cold Holding); flan X34 (47F - Cold Holding); ceviche x7 (48F - Cold Holding).. Observed coleslaw made from 9/19 at 45°F.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods from Sunday without date marking. rice pudding x10 (47F - Cold Holding); flan X34 (47F - Cold Holding); ceviche x7 (48F - Cold Holding).. Observed coleslaw made from 9/19 at 45°F in reach in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards with mold like substance stored on floor at prep area. Observed reach in cooler located at front counter sliding doors and gaskets with accumulation mold like substance and slime. Observed knives and spatulas stored in cracks of wall at 3 compartment sink.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed food contact surfaces not sanitized with no sanitizing solution set up during cooking process with raw and ready to eat foods.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed rice pudding, flan and ceviche portions made from Sunday 18th per operator without date marking. Observed coleslaw made on September 19th with no date marking. Observed no date marking throughout walk in coolers and reach in coolers throughout.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floors throughout establishment in back of house soiled with food debris.”

“Observed Walls throughout establishment soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink not accessible at cook line with container inside sink.. Observed hand washing sink not accessible at 3 compartment sink with containers inside sink. Repeat Violation.”

***JAYDINE CREOLE RESTAURANT & BAR

6815 JOHNSON STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/20/22

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 2 rodent droppings on top container lid where plastic table covering are stored under table in bar. 2 rodent droppings under table next to wine cooler in bar. Approximately 20 rodent droppings inside cabinet under hand sink in bar. 10 rodent dropping on floor under wooden table in hall way to restroom. 6 rodent droppings on top unused wooden table opposite restroom. 3 rodent droppings in dining room next to bar stools. 3 Rodent dropping on top bar counter.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust behind stove in cook line.”

“Stored food not covered. Cooked Turkey inside glass door cooler in kitchen not covered.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”