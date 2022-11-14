South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open.

All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***TALAY THAI & JAPANESE

2233 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT: 11/8/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/5/21(ROACH INFESTATION)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 40 Rodent droppings on storage area on the floor and top shelf above reach in freezer. Approximately 15 rodent droppings on spice shelf on kitchen area. Approximately 30 rodents droppings under both microwaves on kitchen area. Approximately 3 rodent droppings on top of bread crumb plastic container. Approximately 20 rodent droppings on top shelf dishwasher area. Approximately 6 rodent droppings on front counter shelf Advised operator to remove, clean and sanitized areas.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches inside small fridge under sushi bar. There was not food stored inside cooler. 1 dead roach behind front counter . Operator removed, clean and sanitized areas.”

“Accumulation of dead small flying insects under microwave on sushi bar area , approximately 35 . Operator removed, clean and sanitized area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shrimp over wontons inside walk-in cooler. Raw chicken over wontons inside reach in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed seating on cook line Raw shell eggs 68°F cold Holding, bean sprouts 68°F cold Holding, Observed inside walk-in cooler Wontons 49°F cold Holding, cooked duck 49°F cold Holding, raw pork 48°F cold Holding, cream cheese 47°F cold Holding, . Per operator products stored for approximately 2 hours. Per operator products not prepared or portioned today. Operator moved eggs and bean sprouts to inside of reach in cooler and moved items from walk-in cooler to reach in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed seating on stovetop with no flame a container with curry sauce 110°F hot Holding . Per operator product stored for approximately 2 hours. Operator turned on flame to reheat product.”

“Outdoor ice machine with no overhead protection. Overhead does not cover front part of ice machine,”

***LA GRANJA PARRILLA AND SEAFOOD

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

127 SE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT: 11/8/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed Approximately 15 live roaches in the kitchen underneath Non-working reach in cooler next to Prep sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach next to ice equipment, 1 in the pots and pans Shelves area floor, 1 underneath Dishwashing equipment floor 1 in front of walk-in cooler floor, 2 on top of dishwasher Machine.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Repeat Violation.”

***CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

PEMBROKE LAKES MALL

11401 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT: 11/7/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed *>20 live flies landed on wall by service/prep side station. *>20 live flies flying around and landing on boxes and single service pizza boxes, coffee in sealed bags, wall, and storage racks in dry storage area next to service station. *>10 flying around, landing on sanitized cups, plates and utensils in service/prep side station. *4 flying around and landing on boxes and wall by rear door, and mop sink area. *3 live flies on wall under prep table next to room with hot water heater. *3 live flies flying around in prep area next to hot water heater room. *3 on wall in ice machine station. *4 live flies flying around in dishwashing area and landing on sanitized pans. *2 live flies flying around pantry/salad station by cook line. *3 live flies flying around in pizza station. *5 live flies flying around and landing on tables and seats in dining room.”

“Stored food not covered. *Observed cut lemons, limes, and drink ice uncovered with live flies flying around in service/prep area. Operator covered.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed *>100 dead flies on two insect strips hanging from ceiling in dry storage area above single service pizza boxes, sealed coffee in bags, and boxes. *>10 dead flies on strip hanging from ceiling in dry storage room.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. -Observed server placed berries in customer drink with bare hands.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed spicy pepperoni at 46°f , at frontline pizza station. Operator said in unit approximately 1 hour. Operator removed to walk-in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed garbage can stored in front of hand wash sink in prep area next to hot water heater room. - Observed cut lemons in hand wash sink by service/prep station. Operator removed garbage can and remove lemons.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. -Observed water leaking under hand wash sink in dishwashing area.”

“Standing water or very slow draining water in hand wash sink, three-compartment sink, or mop sink. -Observed water slow draining at hand wash sink next to walk-in cooler/freezer.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Observed wall soiled with dust towards rear door. -Observed ceiling soiled with dust in dishwashing area.”

“Worn, torn and/or soiled floors/carpeting. -Observed floor under hand wash sink in dishwashing area soiled with mold like substance.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”