Insects on donuts, hash browns lead to Dunkin’ being ordered shut

Below is a list of some places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida.

Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DUNKIN’ DONUTS

6190 MIRAMAR PARKWAY

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/8/22

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Approximately 6 flying insects around doughnut rack in kitchen 4 landed on trays of chocolate doughnuts. See stop sale. 2)Approximately 6 flying insects around the mop sink by exit door away from the kitchen. 3) Approximately 4 flying insects on empty rack by exit door away from the kitchen. Management started cleaning areas during inspection. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 1)Approximately 6 flying insects around doughnut rack in kitchen 4 landed on trays of chocolate doughnuts- total of 24 doughnuts. 2) Serving of hash brown.”

“Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee tied apron and proceeded to handed cooked hash browns for an order without removing gloves nor washing hands. Reviewed proper hand washing procedures. Employee removed gloves washed hand and discarded hash browns. Repeat Violation.”

***SOUTH CHINA RESTAURANT

5550 FLAMINGO ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 12/7/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches on make table shelves on cook line. Observed approximately 5 live roaches on floor under wok station on cook line .”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked pork at 65°F cold holding in flip top cooler.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

***TACO MASALA

5415 N. UNIVERSITY DR.

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/7/22

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20-30 or more live flies in dry storage area directly on onions, paper goods, to go silverware, sugar bags opened foil paper. Observed approximately 10-15 live flies landing on cans, can sodas, opened foil catering container and open to go containers in secondary dry storage area.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed approximately 100 dead flies attached to sticky rapid fly adhesive tape over onions and gallons of oil stored in dry storage area. Observed approximately 50 dead flies attached to sticky rapid fly adhesive tape in 3 compartment sink area over dry storage located in 3 compartment sink area.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw shrimp stored over cauliflower in standing Frigidaire reach in freezer. Observed raw fish stored over peas and cauliflower in standing Frigidaire reach in freezer in 3 compartment sink area.”

“Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. Observed peeled onions stored on prep table beside 3 compartment sink in use exposed to splash from dirty wash sink area.”

“Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. Observed produce onions not washed before prep.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee in food preparation not wearing hair restraint.”

“Wiping cloth chlorine solution exceeding the maximum concentration above 200ppm at cook line allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards with heavy mold like substance in kitchen area. Observed can opener and blade with heavy mold like substance build up.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Observed Hand-wash sink not accessible with bucket of water in sink at front counter for employee use at all times. Employee removed bucket from sink. Observed bag of onions in front of hand washing sink in kitchen area and towels hanging off sink.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed chicken masala, tofu, chick peas, rice pudding , vegetable balls eggplant, chicken curry, cooked potatoes, cooked chicken thighs,, cooked vegetables all prepared more than 24 hours per operator not labeled.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***BAR ONE

520 WEST AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 12/8/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed two fruit flies in kitchen area flying in air and landing on reach in cooler door handle Observed one fly at bar area flying in air.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Raid next to clean utensils at server station. Operator removed raid from area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener onion slicer.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken over precooked lasagna sheets.”

“Server handled soiled dishes or utensils and then picked up plated food, served food, or prepared a beverage without washing hands. Observed employee handle dirty dishes and beverages for customers without washing hands in between.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed buttermilk (68F - Cold Holding) as per item was placed beside fryer area approximately one hour ago, operator placed buttermilk on ice.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***CHEESE SOLANGE RESTAURANT

13030 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 12/6/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches in kitchen area.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Food debris inside oven.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Expired since 10-1-2022.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling. Repeat Violation.”

***FRITANGA LA FUENTE

4353 NW 7TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 12/5/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed in the dry storage area 4 dead roaches on the floor underneath a shelf. Observed operator clean during the inspection. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed in the kitchen: employee cutting carrots for a cabbage slaw mixture without gloves. Discussed with the operator. employee discarded the carrots, washed hand and put on new gloves.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter steam table: yuca (110F - Hot Holding). Operator reheated on the stove to 167F.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler: raw chicken stored above cooked beef. Discussed with the operator and provided the hand out for the proper storage of food.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***MILLER’S ALE HOUSE

15251 NW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION DATE 15/5/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live flies flying over bar station, observed 3 live flies on waitress services area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwasher machine with chlorine sanitation solutions of 0 ppm, instructed operator to set up three compartment sink, while dishwasher machine get fix. Repeat Violation.”

***LAS ORQUIDEAS

5630 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

INSPECTION DATE 12/9/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately twenty live flies on ceiling tiles and ceiling light in hallway where food prep is conducted and refrigerator units are located in kitchen.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee observed washing and rinsing Glasses and knife in hand sink at front service counter. No sanitize procedure observed.”

“Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 200ppm). remade Chlorine 100ppm.”

“Food stored outside. Bag of onions stored outside behind establishment.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Hand sink at front service counter storing glasses. Strainer in hand sink in kitchen. Employee observed washing glasses and a knife in hand sink.”

***NEW HONG KONG CHINESE FOOD

130 SE 17TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 12/8/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 small flying insect in rear ware washing area landing on wall. Observed Approximately 24 small flying insects landed on chest freezer and landed on wall of exterior wall of walk-in coolers in rear prep area. Observed 2 small flying insects flying above mop sink by ware washing station.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed containers of duck and soy sauce stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed rear counter - cut cabbage (65F - Cold Holding) per cook left on counter for 30 minutes. Observed front counter - egg rolls (55F - Cold Holding); sweet and sour fried chicken (47F - Cold Holding), per operator left on counter for at least 30 minutes. Operator removed and stored in cooler to cool all items. Observed cook line make table - cooked noodles, broccoli, vegetables (stored in top above chill line) (63F - Cold Holding); , per operator stored in top of unit for 1 hour. Operator removed and stored in bottom cabinet of unit. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade soiled stored on shelf with cans.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee wash and rinse 1/3rd pan that was previously in contact with food at cook line in three compartment sink and fail to properly sanitize dish before attempting to take dish to get more food from walk-in cooler. Advised operator on proper use of three compartment sink.”

***EL PATIO COLOMBIAN RESTAURANT

8450 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE 12/7/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies flying around hand washing sink located at front counter next to coffee machine with 1 fly landing on clean sanitized cup and clean sanitized strainer. Observed 1 fly flying around soda plastic bottles stored on floor next to coffee expresso machine. Observed 1 live fly directly on top of ice scoop stored unprotected on tray with clean glasses. Observed 1 live fly directly on top of clean sanitized glass stored on top ice bin machine. Observed 1 live fly on clean mixer/ blender located in 3 compartment sink area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches in light shield in 3 compartment sink area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed no time mark, for chicken empanadas, chiccharon, blood sausage, plantains, beef empanadas.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior and exterior of blender with buildup mold like substance. Operator removed to dish area to be cleaned and sanitized.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored with raw ground beef in same container in walk-in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in reach in cooler in reach in cooler at cook line.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue, mold like substance on equipment door handles.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

“Objectionable odors in 3 compartment sink. or other areas of the establishment.”

“Observed Wiping chlorine cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in at front counter for use of expresso area, empanadas pastry area that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles.”

“Observed Hand-wash sink-located at front counter used for Washing plates at front counter other than hand washing. Observed hand washing sink located at front counter used to wash chlorine sanitizing cloth.”

***SHAWN AND NICK’S COURTYARD CAFE

2211 WILTON DR.

WILTON MANORS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 12/7/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. At least 10 dead roaches in stick trap under dish machine area hand sink. At least 10 dead roaches in stick trap under dish machine. 1 dead roach to the right of the cook line fryer. 1 dead under storage area shelving. Operator removed all dead roaches and cleaned the areas. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under all cook line equipment, under dish machine, under triple sink and under all prep/storage tables. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher (Chlorine 0ppm).”

“Raw smoked salmon stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat meats. Reviewed proper refrigerator storage procedures and operator stored all items properly.”

***JUANA’S LATIN SPORTS BAR & GRILL

11602 CITY HALL PROMENADE

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 12/7/22

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on wall in dry storage area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Observed raw pork stored over cooked beef in Delfield refrigerator.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed tomatoes sauce hot held at 119 degrees Fahrenheit. As per operator, sauce place in steam table 2 hours prior to the inspection. Operator reheat sauce to 179°F.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on can opener blade. -Observed accumulation of brown like substance buildup inside ice machine.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. -Observed hand wash sink in at cook line used as dump sink, evidence by waste foods found inside.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. -Observed hotel and restaurants license expired on 12/01/2022.”