Roach, insect issues among 40 violations found inside restaurant ordered shut

Below is a list of some places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations.

It seems places are ordered shut for “fly” issues in Broward that aren’t shut for the same violation in Miami-Dade County.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***NIRALA SWEET

8913 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 12/22/22

40 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 -6 or more roach encasing on floor in third dry storage closet area next to second kitchen area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 or more live flies on onions stored at the front dry storage area next to ice bin machine and standing reach-in coolers directly in front of kitchen area. Observed flies flying through kitchen landing on to-go containers where food is prepped. Observed 2 or more flies flying around desert area at front counter area Observed 2 flies flying around uncovered steam table and dessert station landing on pastry fudge at dessert buffet area in dining room.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin located next to front dry storage area.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as a liner for food container. Observed numerous white towels formed as a mold shaper being used to mold flour into form to be placed in a bread oven.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in standing reach in cooler next to front dry storage area. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in standing reach in freezer located next to 3 compartment sink. Observed raw beef stored over raw goat in standing freezer next to 3 compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held in reach in cooler in kitchen area from overnight per operator all above 41°F Held in reach-in cooler from overnight Reach in cooler; cooked chicken 4 pans 46F); cooked beef, cooked goat, white rice 46F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (46F - Cold Holding) All products 46-47°F Operator discarded all products.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held in reach-in cooler in kitchen area from overnight per operator all above 41°F Held in reach in cooler from overnight Reach in cooler; cooked chicken 4 pans 46F); cooked beef, cooked goat, white rice 46F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (46F - Cold Holding) All products 46-47°F Operator discarded all products.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food reheated in a microwave oven for hot holding not reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken reheated in microwave at 126° F- 137°F being made for catering delivery.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade with mold-like substance. Observed cutting boards with buildup food and grease on all shelves in kitchen and dishware area.”

“Food-contact surface not cleaned and sanitized between working with raw animal food and ready-to-eat food or unwashed produce. Observed food contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized between prep of raw beef, reheating of products, no sanitizing solution set up.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked chicken kabobs, beef kabobs, beef burgers and cooked chicken all TCS cooked meats in reach in coolers made on 12/21 per operator in the morning not date marked. Observed cooked lentils cooked beef, cooked fish, cooked goat, cooked lamb and cooked carrot desert in second reach in cooler removed from freezer from Monday 19th with no date marking.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment.”

***WINGSTOP

4570 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 12/27/22

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/26/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 7 live flies on walls near the rear exterior door in kitchen. Approximately 10 live flies lang on wall behind storage rack for single service items in kitchen, 1 live fly landing on food storage container on drying rack over triple sink in kitchen Approximately 5 live flies on dry storage rack over entrance to kitchen in kitchen Approximately 10 live flies on walls above cash register and soda machine at front counter not in kitchen Approximately 10 live flies on walls in dining room. Repeat Violation.”

FROM 10/26/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies at mop sink in kitchen 8 live flies landing on boxes of single service items in dry storage in kitchen Approximately 20 live flies at walls over front register counter Approximately 10 live flies on walls in dining room.”

***BAGEL COVE DELI AND BAKERY

668 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/27/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Approximately 6 flying insects on wall over prep table away from kitchen. 2) Approximately 2 flying insects next to garbage can in kitchen. 3) Approximately 11 flying insects in bagel packaging area in the back of the kitchen. 4) Approximately 1 flying insect on wall by triple sink away from the kitchen. 5) Approximately 3 flying insects on prep table in bagel preparation area. 6) Approximately 3 flying insects on empty bagel rack by exit door in kitchen.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. wall behind triple sink in kitchen area. Employee cleaned during inspection.”

***HASALON

404 WASHINGTON AVE.

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 12/28/22

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, by the back door.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed on the top of the dish machine.”

***LIFE HOUSE SOUTH OF FIFTH

321 COLLINS AVE.

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 12/28/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in bar area.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw shell eggs over raw oysters in the reach in cooler at the kitchen entrance.”

***GOLD CHICKEN GOLD

4267 NW 107TH AVENUE

DORAL

INSPECTION DATE 12/28/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed above the upright refrigerator in the kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed the cutting board at the preparation reach in cooler.”

***PANERA BREAD

12205 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 12/27/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under triple sink, and 1 under dishwasher machine.”

“Accumulation of debris in hand washing at front counter.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Food debris throughout the kitchen, under shelves inside walk-in cooler.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has an accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed food debris inside microwave.”