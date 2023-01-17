Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***KING’S POINT DINER

7134 N. NOB HILLS ROAD

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observe 1 live roach crawling on hose of coffee machine, then on shelf with coffee machine. Observed I live reach crawling on floor next to prep table with cooked uncovered potatoes. Observed 2 live roaches crawling under bread oven with open bread bags beside oven and bread being toasted. Observed 1 live roach crawling on floor at cook line in front of pep cooler.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches behind standing reach in cooler in kitchen area. Observed 1 dead roach on floor behind coffee machine with roach encasing attached to dead roach. Observed 1 dead roach on floor beside standing reach in cooler . Observed 1 dead roach in container with Lipton tea bags in container. Observed 2 dead roaches in jelly containers Observed. Approximately 10 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink in kitchen area. Operator discarded tea bags and put container in dish area to be cleaned.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed build up on mixer spout in kitchen are.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other during preparation based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw pork and raw beef stored directly next to each other touching each other in same container at prep reach in cooler.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***TK ORIENTAL FINE FOOD (CATERING)

6572 PEMBROKE ROAD

MIRAMAR

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 30 droppings in tray with cans of beans on storage shelf. Next to Valpro freezer behind prep table by entrance door. Approximately 50 droppings in foil tray under storage shelf behind prep table.. Approximately 35 droppings under storage shell behind prep table.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched phone and proceeded to roll dough without washing hands. Reviewed proper hand washing procedures.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Bag of meat and shrimp thawing on prep table across from triple sink.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Bowl with no handle stored in container of sauce in kitchen by hands washing sink.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Employee washed hands in triple sink. Reviewed proper hand washing procedures. Employee washed hands correctly.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***BELLAS PIZZA & PASTA

7218 TAFT STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -approximately 20 rodent droppings on floor behind storage rack of clean utensils in kitchen area. Also observed a rodent trap on same area -approximately 5 rodent drops on floor by back entrance door of kitchen.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Pizza station lower cooler.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Microwave in kitchen by cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hood filter kitchen line, substantial build up of food debris and grease. Repeat Violation.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired December 1, 2021.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***CREAM AND CRACKERS

BROWARD MALL

8000 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 1/9/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies at hand wash station at front counter Approximately 20 live flies at fabric cart across from walk in cooler in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches on wall next to rack with syrups in kitchen. 1 of the three was exterminated 1 live roach on floor in kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs stored in container of portioned sour sop.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***SEDANO’S SUPERMARKET

1690 WEST 68TH STREET

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 1/13/23

19 VIOLATIONS DISCOVERED

RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED

INSPECTION CONDUCTED BY THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES

“Back room and retail area observed walk in freezer with ice accumulation throughout, BACK, observed old dry mouse droppings, litter, debris and soil underneath food storage rack throughout establishment.”

“Produce retail area observed several bags of raw potatoes with some kind of mold and spoil on a display table. all potatoes were voluntary discarded during the inspection.”

“Back room produce processing area observed several small fruit flies.”

“Food service and produce area observed cutting boars scored and scratched that can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized.”

“Establishment have no certified food protection manager.”