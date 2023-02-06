Rodent issues found inside 2 catering companies and Peruvian restaurant

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Broward County and the Florida Keys last week, although violations were found at several restaurants in Broward.

All the places in Miami-Dade County that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DIXIE CATERING

2620 WEST 2ND AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/2/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed inside the air conditioned prep area: 2 rodent droppings on the floor under the hand washing sink near by the prep table next to the boxes of single service cups and approximately 7 rodent droppings underneath a shelf nearby the employee restroom.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Production area: 1 live roach crawling on the floor underneath the hand washing sink between the hot holding box and a prep table with a slicer.”

***CONSTRUCTION CATERING

2620 WEST 2ND AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/2/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed inside the air conditioned prep area: 2 rodent droppings on the floor under the hand washing sink near by the prep table next to the boxes of single service cups and approximately 7 rodent droppings underneath a shelf nearby the employee restroom.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Production area: 1 live roach crawling on the floor underneath the hand washing sink between the hot holding box and a prep table with a slicer.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

***Y&O PERUVIAN FOOD

D.B.A/ PUNTO PERU

20500 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/31/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed a total of 8 rodent droppings on top of the dishwashing machine.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In the soda cooler at front counter observed tres leches cake (51F - 52F Cold Holding); rice pudding (50F - 52F Cold Holding), as per manager for more than 4 hours. Employee discarded food onsite.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of the reach in cooler observed egg milk sauce-Jalea Seasoning (70F - Cold Holding), as per manager for less than 4 hours. Employee placed sauce back in the cooler. In the soda cooler at front counter observed tres leches cake at (51F - 52F Cold Holding); rice pudding (50F - 52F Cold Holding), as per manager for more than 4 hours. Employee discarded food onsite.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. In the walk in cooler observed Cooked Beef soup (51F - Cooling), as per cook this soup has been cooling overnight. Employee discarded food onsite.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Interior of oven has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed two ovens in the kitchen with old grease buildup.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed wall stained, splashed with food, wall behind the preparation table in the kitchen.”

***LOS GOLDOS FAST FOOD (MOBILE)

2732 SW 137TH AVE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/1/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Establishment operating with no potable running water.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Shredded beef 49F American cheese slices 47F Shredded lettuce 47F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Non-self-sufficient mobile food dispensing vehicle operator failed to submit a Commissary Notification form to the division for each commissary prior to use.”

***DENNY’S

650 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

MARGATE

INSPECTION DATE 1/30/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on wall in dishwashing area, 6 live flying insects next to bread stand in kitchen.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. -Observed accumulation of old food residue buildup inside microwave.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed liquid eggs cold held at 58 degrees Fahrenheit on cook line refrigerator. Per operator, eggs placed in unit 30 minutes prior to the inspection.”

***PITA EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

2445 STIRLING ROAD

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 rodent droppings on floor under shelf in dry storage room. 4 rodent droppings on floor in the corner of shelf in dry storage room. Dry storage room is in the back of house in a separate room away from kitchen and cook line.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Tahini sauce and oil containers on floor in dry storage room.”

“Food contaminated by unsanitized equipment or utensil. Precooked French fires touching soiled wall in cook line. Operator discarded fries touching wall and stored remaining fries in bus pan.”

***BOSTON MARKET

3102 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

INSPECTION DATE 2/1/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen soda dispenser unit at c02 tank- observed 6 live flying insects flying around cases of soda. Operator discarded live flying insects. Clean and sanitized area. Area is not near TCS foods or food contact surfaces.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***CAFE BRIE

2765 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 2/1/23

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach inside ice machine water tank at front counter. Operator turned ice machine off to stop ice production, removed roach, cleaned, and sanitized ice machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed accumulation of black mold like substance in ice machine at front counter.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. 1) Observed raw shell eggs stored next to deli ham in reach in cooler in kitchen. Operator removed deli ham and properly stored. **Corrected on site** 2) Observed raw shell eggs stored over roast pork in reach in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Cooked peppers 56°F cold holding, diced tomatoes 62°F cold holding at cook-line and garlic butter spread 70°F cold holding at front counter. All items were held less than four hours, no preparation today. Discussed using Time as a Public Health Control and provided form. Operator will begin using Time as a Public Health Control.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Observed sliced tomatoes over stacked and lettuce sitting on top of containers inside of flip top cooler at front counter during ambient cooling. Discussed proper cooling methods with operator.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***COSME CAFE

8390 BIRD ROAD

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 2/2/23

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on the floor by the display cooler at front counter area.”

“Observed wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust behind preparation table. Observed ceiling soiled with accumulated dust throughout kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken and raw beef stored above ready to eat foods at reach cooler at prep area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed gallon of milk at (47 - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler at front counter. As per employee, item was left out at room temperature for less than 30 minutes.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Beef pastries (128F - Hot Holding); Croquettes (121F - Hot Holding) at front counter. As per employee, less than two hours. Employee increase unit temperature.”

“Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink no accessible at prep area.”