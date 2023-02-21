Roaches found in South Florida Chick-fil-A

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

Chick-fil-A had a roach issue, but they were not ordered shut, while other places with similar violations were.

Level TwentyNine in Pembroke Pines had a rodent issue and they were not ordered shut either.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SHERIDAN SUITES CYPRESS CREEK HOTEL BAR

555 NW 62ND STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/15/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/13/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen cold holding unit at cook line- observed 2 live flying insects flying over strawberries and pancake batter mix. Operator covered all TCS foods on cold holding unit. -main kitchen soda dispenser machine- observed 2 live flying insects flying around soda dispenser machine. - main kitchen prep sink at cook line- observed 6 live flying insects flying over and landing on wiping cloth inside 3 compartment sink. -main kitchen dry storage shelf at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying over and landing on containers of complete seasoning, garlic seasoning and grape jelly packages. See Stop Sale. -main kitchen- hand washing sink at cook line- observed 2 live flying insects flying around hand washing sink. Main kitchen linen basket at exit door- observed approximately 20 live flying insects flying over and landing on aprons. - main kitchen entrance wall at cook line- observed 16 live flying insects landing on wall. Dining area bar- observed approximately 30 live flying insects flying over beer dispenser, 3 compartment sink, ice bin and trash can.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Main kitchen dry storage shelf at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying over and landing on containers of complete seasoning, garlic seasoning and grape jelly packages.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Soiled dry wiping cloth in use. Main kitchen cook line- observed wiping cloths on cold holding unit prep table. Main kitchen preparation area- observed wiping cloths on main prep table.”

FROM 2/16/23 RE-INSPECTION

“From follow-up inspection 2023-02-16: Dining area bar- observed approximately 40 live flying insects flying over and landing on bar counter, beer dispenser knob plus handles, 3 compartment sink and trash cans. - main kitchen dry storage self- observed approximately 20 live flying insects landing on containers of black pepper, yellow mustard, red pepper flakes, onion powder, single service Togo containers. Seasoning was closed, covered and protected. See Stop Sale. - main kitchen hand washing sink at 3 compartment sink- observed 5 live flying insects landing on slicer.”

***CHILANGOS MEXICAN GRILL

339 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 2/16/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/15/22

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) Approximately 13 live roaches on wall next to reach in freezer in kitchen. 2) 1 live roach on floor underneath dry storage shelf at kitchen entrance.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 3 dead roaches inside reach in freezer.”

“Accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. At front counter.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in a bathroom, locker room or mechanical room. Case of gloves stored in women’s restroom.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. 1) Raw beef thawing at room temperature on dry storage shelf at kitchen entrance. 2) Cow tripe thawing at room temperature on prep table in kitchen. Per operator, foods were removed from reach in freezer to be thawed at 9:00am. Educated operator on proper thawing methods.”

***CHICK-FIL-A

15990 SW 41ST STREET

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 2/17/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen dry storage shelf at double reach in coolers. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on wall in dry storage area near cook line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen hand washing sink at 3 compartment sink- observed 2 live flying insects flying around hand washing sink area. - main kitchen dry storage shelf at double reach in coolers- observed 1 live flying insect landing on wall.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches on internet box behind dry storage shelves by managers office.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Front counter drive through at beverage machines- observed wall soiled with grease and food debris.”

“No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at hand wash sink. Main kitchen chicken prep station hand washing sink- observed no paper towels at hand washing sink.”

“Water with a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. Main kitchen hand washing sink at fry station- observed water at 87 degrees F.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***TITIE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

300 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 2/15/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

ORDERED SHUT 12/2/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by one live roach found by back kitchen door.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 4 small flying insects on shelf containing fresh vegetables, fruit and flour. Operator exterminated and removed flying insects.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw turkey stored over spices in triple door reach in. Operator stored all items properly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line - pork - hot holding for 20 minutes (80-89F - Hot Holding). Operator immediately reheated. 30 minutes later 165F.”

***DRAGON CITY

6798 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 2/15/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on floor next to exit door in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on floor in corner of storage room next to dining room. No foods stored in location. Only Employees belongings stored.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Behind chest freezer in storage room. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hood filters needs cleaning in cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler upper , only uncooked vegetable stored , lower ; scallops (50F - Cold Holding); raw beef (55F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (49F - Cold Holding) held less than 4 hours ago per cook. Operator placed on ice to quick chill.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***CONCH HEAVEN

11275 NW 27TH AVENUE

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE (ACROSS FROM MIAMI DADE COLLEGE)

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 2/13/23

46 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed Approximately 10 plus live flies in storage room by exit door, also observed approximately 10 plus live flies in kitchen area flying around preparation tables and a 3 compartment sink, 15 plus live flies in dry storage room flying around boxes of plantains and about 5 live flies in dining room.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed Raid Fly spray on preparation table.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw egg wash cold holding in prep table at 56°f, conch salad cold held in preparation table at 64°f, coleslaw (57°F - Cold Holding); raw conch mix (58°F - Cold Holding); in reach in cooler , raw chicken wings (47°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (48°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork 47°F ( - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); Mac and cheese (47°F - Cold Holding); cooked oxtail (47°F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. rice (107F - Hot Holding); Mac and cheese (115°F - Hot Holding); white rice (107°F - Hot Holding); chicken soup 105°F ( - Hot Holding); Mac and cheese (97°F - Hot Holding); cooked cabbage (101°F - Hot Holding), as per operator it’s been in the location for less than 4 hours. Operator started reheating the food to 165° f.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Mixer head soiled.”

“Hand wash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed. Observed hand sink missing in front counter room where an employee was conducting dishwashing.”

“Employee washed hands with no soap. Employee washed his hands with cool water 76°F.”

“No hot running water at three-compartment sink. Tested for about 5 minutes only reaching 76°f.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Reach in cooler gasket soiled, heavy grease buildup on cooking equipment and under preparation tables. Repeat Violation.”

***LEVEL TWENTYNINE

SHOPS AT PEMBROKE GARDENS

600 SW 145TH TERRACE

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 2/13/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -7 rodent droppings inside storage cabinet of soda dispenser lines by expo station in kitchen.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Back entrance door, right site bottom.”

“Garbage on the ground and/or pad around dumpster. 4 Garbage bags on ground, outside dumpster.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. 6 Floor drains along cook line and rear kitchen, buildup of food debris.”

“Stored food not covered. Containers of flour, breaded, not cover, back entrance, Employee covered.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Right side flip top ; homemade sauce (60F - Cold Holding); peas and beans (50F - Cold Holding), per operator food held less than 4 hours, employee moved food back to WIC and ice bath for a quick chill.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Soda gun on bar area, employee cleaned and sanitized.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink.”