40 rodent droppings found in South Florida restaurant, among other issues

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut, while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

Many of the places have very similar violations, if not the same, but the penalties are different due to a lack of standardization in the process.

Records show Blaze Pizza in Davie was ordered shut for a fly issue in 2018 but was not ordered shut last week for the same situation.

We have asked the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation why?

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DERRY’S TWO

4486 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

PEMBROKE PARK

ORDERED SHUT 3/1/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1) 20 rodent droppings around water heater in dry storage area away from kitchen. 2) 15 rodent droppings under prep table next to triple sink in kitchen. 3) 5 rodent droppings between triple sink and hand washing sink in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach under the 3 compartment sink in kitchen. Employee cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Hand washing sink in kitchen faucet leaking water.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. 1) Container of raw beef and raw pork stored above opened bag of fries and bags of ice in Ikon freezer. 2) Container of raw pork chop stored above cooked bacon in silver 2 doors reach in.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Sausage per chef in unit less than 4 hours not time marked. Chef time marked items 8-12.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. In kitchen.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Owner renewed during inspection.”

***LAS CUATRO ESQUINAS CAFETERIA

1001 EAST 27TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/28/23

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw chicken (54F - Cold Holding); raw steak (52F - Cold Holding; chicken stew (52F - Cold Holding) shredded cheese (54F - Cold Holding) as per manager less than 4 hours. Employee moved all food items to reach in freezer during inspection. - From follow-up inspection 2023-02-28: Still observed reach in cooler not working properly. Observed reach in cooler empty.”

ALSO FROM 2/24/23 INSPECTION

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed soiled hood filters.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soiled cutting board in kitchen area. Also slicer.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed clean utensils stored inside hand wash sink in kitchen area. Employee removed during inspection.”

***BUFFALO WILD WINGS

1219 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 2/27/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live small flying insects at far left hand wash sink on cook line. Observed 2 live small flying insects on wall at bar. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cheese (53°F); cut tomatoes (48°F-53°F); cut cabbage (52°F); cut lettuce (54°F). Stored in far left cook line slide top. Operator states item have been in unit for 3.5 hours. Operator moved items to walk in freezer to quick chill. batter containing milk (63°F - Cold Holding) being held in cold holding bin. Operator states item has been out for 3 hours. Operator added ice to chill product and item will be discarded in 1 hour.”

***EL RANCHO BAKERY AND RESTAURANT

6023 KIMBERLY BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 2/27/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on wall behind reach in freezer in kitchen.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout property.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed shredded Mozzarella cheese 47°(cold holding) milk 47°(cold holding) in walk-in cooler. As Per operator shredded mozzarella stored more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed shredded Mozzarella cheese 47°(cold holding) milk 47°(cold holding) in walk-in cooler. As per operator milk was in cooler for approximately 2 hours. Per operator shredded mozzarella stored more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed rice; (120-138F - Hot Holding )in steam table. As per operator item was there approximately 1 hour. Operator began to reheat product. Observed rice At 180° one hour later. Observed Empanadas beef 129°( Hot Holding), Sausage 129°( Hot Holding) as per operator items there approximately 1 hour . Operator reheated to 172°.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed cooking utensils in the hand wash sink located by the three compartment sink.”

***BLAZE PIZZA

2135 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 2/28/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

*AUGUST 6TH 2018 ORDERED SHUT FOR SIMILIAR FLY ISSUE, BUT WHY NOT THIS TIME?

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 live flies at mop sink area located next to prep area by 3 compartment sink. Observed approximately 5 live flies on shelves with clean sanitized utensils at 3 compartment sink located at prep area. Observed approximately 5 or more live flies on chemical rack next to prep table in the 3 compartment sink area. Observed 5 or more live flies flying around prep table landing on sealed bottles of BBQ sauce, sealed Hershey’s milk chocolate and sealed condiments.. Observed approximately 3 or more live flies flying around drain by prep sink. Observed 2 live flies at soda box station next to shelves in kitchen area. Operator started cleaning areas of the mop sink , walls and trying to eliminate flies.”

***THE JUICY CRAB

3964 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/3/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At bar area- by three compartment sink observed approximately 20 small flying insects - landing on bar counter and three compartment.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hood system soiled.”

“Raw animal food stored over canned/bottled drinks. Raw fish over bottled beer in walk-in refrigerator.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken over cooked sausage on cart in walk-in refrigerator. Raw chicken over cooked crab on cart in walk-in refrigerator.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Sanitizer buckets in hand sink located in dish rooM.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***BANGKOK STATION

2692 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE 3/3/23

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flies under dish machine sink flying around.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 5 or more dead roaches under dish machine in dish area. Observed approximately 7 or more dead roaches in grease buildup behind grills and ovens at cook line.”

“Observed more than one Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.”

“Observed excessive Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Observed Dish-machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength 0 ppm Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored on top of vegetables, broccoli, Napa cabbage mushrooms in flip top reach in cooler at cook line. Observed raw opened chicken stored over cooked patay noodles in reach in cooler located at cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held from overnight in walk in above 41°F. brown rice (47F - Cold Holding); Napa cabbage soup (48F - Cold Holding); bok choy (48F - Cold Holding); lettuce (48F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (48F - Cold Holding); curry sauce (48F - Cold Holding); raw beef (48F - Cold Holding); raw chicken wings (48F - Cold Holding); pure boiled noodles (48F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (51F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held from overnight in walk in above 41°F. brown rice (47F - Cold Holding); Napa cabbage soup (48F - Cold Holding); bok choy (48F - Cold Holding); lettuce (48F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (48F - Cold Holding); curry sauce (48F - Cold Holding); raw beef (48F - Cold Holding); raw chicken wings (48F - Cold Holding); pure boiled noodles (48F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (51F - Cold Holding).”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board at reach in cooler with old food residue, grooves no longer cleanable with mold like substance embedded within grooves of cutting board.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed no soap at hand washing sink located at 3 compartment sink area.”

***M&S BEST TROPICAL RESTAURANT

3752 NORTH ANDREWS AVE.

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION DATE 2/27/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Main kitchen light shield cover above prep table- observed approximately 25 dead flies inside light shield cover.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen lighting shield cover above prep table- observed 2 dead roaches inside light shield cover. Front counter cabinets at register- observed 12 dead roaches inside cabinets.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed on entire ceiling and vents in Main kitchen.”

“Cardboard used on floor as anti-slip measure not replaced every day or when heavily soiled, whichever comes first. Observed at entire cook line.”

“Food stored on floor. Dry storage room across from unisex restroom- observed bags of black beans being stored on the floor. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Reach in cooler- salt fish 47 degrees F 9:30 a.m.. 30 minutes remaining. 10:00 a.m.. rechecked at 10:21 47 degrees F.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Reach in cooler- salt fish 47 degrees F 9:30 a.m.. 30 minutes remaining. 10:00 a.m.. rechecked at 10:21 47 degrees F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***POPEYES

6800 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 3/2/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Chicken station: approximately 6+ live flying insects flying above the station with raw chicken stored inside the reach in cooler, 3 live, small flying insects resting on a case of spicy seasoning, 2 live, small flying insects resting on a case of buttermilk batter and 2 live, small insects resting on a case of cinnamon sugar, 2 live, small insects flying around the cases of bag-n-box sodas by the walk-in-cooler, approximately 8+ live small, flying insects resting on a bottom of spray bottles on a shelf with clean pans and lids stored underneath. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Walk in cooler inside the main walk in cooler: shredded cheese (58F - Cold Holding); cut cabbage slaw (57F - Cold Holding); raw chicken cooler: raw chicken (48F - Cold Holding); chicken thighs and drumsticks (49F - Cold Holding); raw 8 piece mix chicken (49F - Cold Holding). As per operator, stored inside the walk in cooler overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler inside the main walk in cooler: shredded cheese (58F - Cold Holding); cut slaw (57F - Cold Holding); raw chicken cooler: raw chicken (48F - Cold Holding); chicken thighs and drumsticks (49F - Cold Holding); raw 8 piece mix chicken (49F - Cold Holding). As per operator, stored inside the walk in cooler overnight. Operator discarded the food.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Dry storage area nearby the chicken station: bug zapper stored above bags of flour.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Chicken walk in cooler and the heated cabinet door handles.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed clean lid and pans stored inside soiled containers.”