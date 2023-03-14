Ocean One Grille in Broward ordered shut by state inspectors

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida that had rodent, roach and or fly issues.

Some places were ordered shut, while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

Many of the places have very similar violations, if not the same, but the penalties are different due to a lack of standardization in the process.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection .

***OCEAN ONE GRILLE

2444 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/8/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on clean pots in dishwashing area. Observed approximately 30 live flying in dry storage areas adjacent to kitchen. Areas not separated by door or any other barriers , 5 live flying insects landing on wall in kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup inside ice machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed various food items stored on walk-in freezer floor. -Observed several food items stored on dry storage floor. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed sautéed onions cold held at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. Item was cooked on 03/07/23. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed sautéed onions cold held at 47 degrees Fahrenheit, food not cooked or prep today, food stored in refrigerator overnight. Food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 4 hours. See stop sale. -Observed cooked chicken wings cold held at 46 degrees Fahrenheit in made shift table. Per operator, wings place in unit 45 minutes prior to inspection. Operator submerged container in ice bath for quick chill.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in bar. Repeat Violation.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. -Observed no date marked on cooked chicken wings and rice stored in walk-in cooler. Per operator, both items were cooked on 06-07/2023. Repeat Violation.”

***WINGSTOP

3656 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 3/8/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Objectionable odors in walk in cooler. Raw chicken juice puddled on the floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 5 live flying insects on hose at mop sink in kitchen Approximately 15 live flying insects on door frame and bulk oil container at back door in kitchen Approximately 5 live flying insects on door and frame of walk in cooler in kitchen Approximately 40 live flying insects on boxes of single service items next to walk in cooler in kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line, raw chicken wings (61F - Cold Holding). Item stored next to fryer in tub at room temperature. Item stored out of refrigerator for less than 1 hour. Item returned to refrigerator to chill and cold hold. Repeat Violation.”

***PANERA BREAD

4547 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

INSPECTION DATE 3/8/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen front counter cold holding unit- observed 1 live flying insect landing inside bowl of prepared salad. Operator discarded salad and live flying insect. Operator washed and sanitized hands and area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen front counter cold holding unit- observed 1 live flying insect landing inside bowl of prepared salad. Operator discarded salad and live flying insect.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed at front counter microwave.”

***EL TORO LOCO CHURRASCARIA

1970 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 3/6/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Back of the establishment common area with a generator and approximately 8 live flying insects on cases of malanga and 2 live flies flying throughout the kitchen by the ware wash area.”

“Food being prepared in the common area hallway. Establishment cooking rice inside the rice cooker during the inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter: pico de gallo (53F - Cold Holding); diced tomatoes (50F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (50F - Cold Holding); as per operator, replenished after lunch, about 45 minutes before the inspection. Observed employee fill up the reach in cooler with ice.”

***RESTAURANTE LA ZARCA

2200 NW 22ND AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 3/6/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 3 small flying insects flying in air not touching food or food contact surfaces. Observed approximately 2 dead flies on reach in freezer lid in back storage area.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed cup with no handle used to scoop onions. Operator discarded cup.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed scoop handle touching rice.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw shell eggs over vegetables.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cheese (47F - Cold Holding), as per operator item was placed in cooler approximately 2 hours ago. Operator moved item to reach in freezer for rapid chill.”

***POLLO TROPICAL

7401 WEST 4TH AVE.

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 3/9/23

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach inside the file cabinet located in the kitchen next to the ice machine and hot holding box.”

***RIVIERA LOFTS HOTEL/MAS CUBA

318 20TH STREET

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/9/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies at kitchen area, on wall and rim of three compartment sink, due to door and door curtains left open.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sautéed onions (76F - Hot Holding) located at kitchen cook line, less than 4 hours. Chef placed sautéed onions onto flat grill to reheat to 135F and above.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soiled white plastic barrier inside ice machine, next to bar counter.

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable located at kitchen prep coolers. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed raw shrimp and sweet plantains thawing on top of kitchen counter, at a room temperature of 74F.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed utensils/kitchen equipment stored inside hand wash sink at bar area. Chef removed items from inside hand wash sink at bar area. Repeat Violation.”

***EL MARIACHI CHAPIN RESTAURANT

10827 BIRD ROAD

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 3/10/23

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 7 flying insects flying in air at back preparation area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken stored over fruit at walk in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored over salad at reach in cooler at cook line.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed container of cream sauce with chicken at reach in cooler at cook line dated 3-2-23.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed vegetable dicer heavily soiled with old food debris at storage area. Observed cooling rack soiled at preparation area.”

“Hand wash sink missing in ware washing or food preparation area. Observed back storage area converted into food preparation area containing preparation table. Observed food employee preparing and portioning dough during inspection.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed bowl stored inside container of rice and cup stored inside container of salt at storage area.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Observed at cook line.”

“Ceiling not smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable in food preparation, food storage, or ware washing areas. Repeat Violation.”

“Single-service articles not stored inverted or protected from contamination. Observed single service sauce cups not inverted at front counter area near ice machine.”

***SAHARA CAFE MIAMI

19597-19605 NW 57TH AVE.

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION DATE 3/6/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach underneath of hand wash sink located next to three compartment, one live roach on the wall behind the three compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed two dead roaches on the kitchen floor next to clean dishes shelves.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***EVE ON THE WATER

1109 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 3/6/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 small flying insects on right soda gun at bar. Operator exterminated flying insects and sanitized the soda guns.”

“One Dead roach on premise - on top of water heater. Operator removed and sanitized the area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. cook line flip top - mashed potatoes (45-48F). Per operator prepared yesterday and placed in this unit last night. Observed item in covered plastic container. Item was not pooled or portioned today. Reviewed proper cooling procedures.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Bar soda guns and holsters. Operator cleaned during inspection.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. cook line flip top - mashed potatoes (45-48F). Per operator prepared yesterday and placed in this unit last night. Observed item in covered plastic container. Item was not pooled or portioned today. Reviewed proper cooling procedures. See stop sale.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw fish (ceviche) stored over fresh lettuce in walk in cooler. Operator stored all items properly.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***PAPAMIGOS

REGENCY LAKES VILLAGE CENTER

6370 N. STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 3/9/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches inside of back section of not in use, not working 2 door low top stainless on cook line. Operator removed entire unit from establishment. Observed approximately 3 live roaches on ground under cook line equipment.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under cook line equipment. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach on side of ice machine. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed over prep table.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. expo window: cheese (68°F - Cold Holding) being held at room temperature. Operator states item has been out for approximately 1 hour. Operator placed back in reach in cooler.”

***EL COLOMBIANO COLOMBIAN CUISINE

2049 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 3/6/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 30 or more live flies on sealed to go containers and shelves in dish room area away from kitchen area Operator started moving boxes of sealed to go containers , started cleaning drains, walls.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other during preparation based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw opened shrimp dripping and stored in same container as prepped burgers . Inspector advised operator to discard burger due to allergen awareness.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw pork and beef in reach in freezer.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Observed employee washing gloved hands at hand washing sink at cook line.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards with mold like substance at cook line.”

“Observed In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container handle of spoon touching rice in rice cooker.”

“Food-contact surface not cleaned and sanitized between working with raw animal food and ready-to-eat food or unwashed produce. Observed Food surfaces not sanitized with raw and ready to eat products, No sanitizing solution set up. Operator prepared chlorine sanitizing solution 50ppm.”

“Observed Hand-wash sink at cook line used for purposes other than hand-washing used as a dump sink.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed pork belly (42F - Cold Holding); boiled potatoes (42F - Cold Holding); tomatoes (41F - Cold Holding); shredded beef (41F - Cold Holding); ground beef (42F - Cold Holding) prepared more than 24 hours not date marked.”

“Employee with no hair restraint at cook line while engaging in food preparation. Operator gave employee hair net.”

***JOROBEE’S DESSERTS AND CATERING

286 SW 1ST TERRACE

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/9/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches on ground in ware storage room behind cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed approximately 10 dead roaches on ground under cook line equipment shelving. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Food stored in a prohibited area. Jelly packets, pepper packets stored in front restroom.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked egg (127°F-131°F - Hot Holding). Operator states item was prepared approximately 30 minutes ago. Item not touching pan, held on top of wrap inside of pan. Discussed process with operator. Operator reheated to 170°F and placed in contact with pan.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Raw shell eggs stored above unwashed produce in walk in cooler. Operator reorganized.”

***KOUYOU BUFFET

8000 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 3/9/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on wall in kitchen area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of brown like substance buildup inside ice machine.”

“Buffet plates/bowls not properly protected or inverted to prevent contamination.”

“Clean equipment/dishware/utensils stored next to hand wash/food preparation sink exposed to splash. -Observed in sushi bar area.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed several food items stored on walk-in cooler floor. Repeat Violation.”

“In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container. -Observed utensils stored in various containers with cut fruits on buffet line.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. -Observed employee touch nose and then touch peas without washing hands. Educate employee.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Observed raw chicken stored over cooked fish in walk-in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. At 11:45 a.m., observed cooked chicken held using time as a public health control has no time marked. As per operator, chicken was cooked at 11:15 a.m. Operator correctly time marked chicken.”