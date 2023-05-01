Dead roach found on raw pork. Restaurant not ordered shut!

How does an inspector see a roach on pork at the cook line in a restaurant, and not shut the place down?

The inspector was there based on a consumer complaint!

Would that pork have been served to YOU if the inspector hadn’t shown up?

We want to know, too.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for an answer.

Below is a list of places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut, while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***TAVERNA

719 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/27/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12+ live roaches in between cracks of the chemical dispensing system on top of kitchen dish machine. Observed approximately 5 live roaches on wall behind rinse dispensing container, located behind kitchen dish machine. Observed 2 live roaches crawl from behind aluminum wall panel/covering , located near kitchen ware washing area. Observed 2 live roaches on wall of hallway area leading towards restrooms. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling on floor and under kitchen prep coolers near cook line .”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed standing water on floor inside walk in cooler and on kitchen floor due to floor tiles in disrepair. Repeat Violation.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Observed damage wall with exposed piping, located under hand wash sink and behind storage shelves, directly across from kitchen dish machine.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed dust accumulation on hood filters above fryer station at kitchen cook line .”

“No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at hand wash sink located across from kitchen dish machine. Repeat Violation.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink located across from kitchen dish machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***AMAZING ASIAN BISTRO

10101 CLEARY BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 4/27/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) Observed 1 dead roach on top of raw pork in flip top cooler at cook line. Operator discarded raw pork. Stop sale. 2) Observed 2 dead roaches on top of dish machine in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on top of raw pork in flip top cooler at cook line. Operator discarded raw pork.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed accumulation of black mold like substance inside ice machine at server station. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken (50°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (51°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (46°F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (48°F - Cold Holding) in flip top cooler at cook line. Per operator, foods stored in cooler overnight.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener, stored at prep table, soiled with food debris.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

“No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/ware washing machine or wiping cloths. Observed no chlorine test strips for dish machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***PHO 75

2430 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE 4/24/24

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) 6 small flying insects, not landing, around flip top cooler cook line. 2)2 small flying insects, landing, on flip top cooler cutting board at cook line. 3) 1 small flying insect, landing, on bread bag under food prep table in kitchen. 4) 1 small flying insect, landing, on sauce ladle at cook line. 5) 2 small flying insects, not landing, at walk-in freezer. 6) 1 small flying insect, not landing, inside women’s bathroom. Repeat Violation.”

“Insect control device installed over food storage area. Observed bug zapper stored on top of canned hoisin sauce at dry storage shelf in back area in kitchen.”

“Food stored on floor. 1) Observed buckets of pig feet stored on floor in front of dish machine. Operator properly stored. Corrected on site. 2)Observed bins of beef on floor in walk-in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed plastic deli cup stored in sauce inside single door flip top cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed accumulation of food debris inside microwave at cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw pork stored over cold soup noodles on shelf in walk-in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed strainer stored in hand wash sink next to kitchen entrance.”