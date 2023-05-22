Rodent gnaw marks, droppings found at caterer providing meals to daycare centers, summer camps

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you log on to their website, the first words you will see are “CARING FOR PEOPLE WITH QUALITY FOOD SERVICE.”

But according to a recent inspection, things inside and around Diana Food Group were anything but.

An inspector was there last week based on a “complaint” and ordered the place shut.

Their website says they provide catered meals to daycare centers and summer camps and specialize in home-delivered meals, as well.

Below are details on what was found.

The list below also includes other places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut while others were warned and require a “follow-up inspection.”

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***JUNIPER ON THE WATER

1975 SOUTH OCEAN DRIVE

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/16/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 5 small flying insects flying next to mop sink area away from kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) 2 dead roaches under water heater next to shelf with cases of sugar and napkins in storage area away from the kitchen. 2) 4 dead roaches under empty kegs next to dry storage across from water heater away from the kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Container of raw shell eggs stored above bags of cheese and pita bread in walk in cooler.”

***DIANA FOOD GROUP

4020 NE 10TH WAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/18/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/22

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects in kitchen area landing on long main prep table.”

“Rodent gnaw marks present along 3 boxes of cereal stored in dry storage area.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 2 rodent droppings in outside cardboard storage room away from kitchen area 5 rodent droppings observed in outside dry food storage room away from kitchen area 20+ rodent droppings observed on right side wall under empty milk crates in outside shelf stable milk and juice storage room away from kitchen area 10 rodent droppings observed on floor at back wall of outside shelf stable milk and juice storage room away from kitchen area.”

***J. ALEXANDER’S

8550 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION DATE 5/18/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on cook line drawer beneath flat top grill. Operator killed roach and sanitized area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Observed two live, small flying insects, in dry storage room, landing on bag of flour. 2) Observed three live, small flying insects, in kitchen, not landing.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed accumulation of slime on soda gun nozzles at bar.”

“Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. 1) Observed rusted cans of cranberry sauce stored on can rack in kitchen. Stop sale. 2) Observed dented cans of creamed corn and pumpkin pie mix stored on can rack in kitchen. Stop sale.”