It says ‘Closed for Renovations,’ but Raw Juice on Brickell actually had rodent issue

MIAMI – The sign on the door and in the windows claim they are closed for “renovations.” But Local 10 News has learned the real reason behind Raw Juice’s closure is a rodent issue.

A state inspector was at the Raw Juice located in Mary Brickell Village last week and found rodent droppings in several areas.

According to state records, the inspector issued a “stop issue” order on all processing for food.

That is why Raw Juice was closed.

Raw Juice was inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

Also on the list were other places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were ordered shut while others were warned and require a “follow-up inspection.”

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MAROOSH MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

223 VALENCIA AVENUE

CORAL GABLES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/22/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 9 live roaches on the shelves located at the cook line in the kitchen area, also observed approximately 10 live roaches on the shelves by the steam table, also observed approximately 4 live roaches under prep table and also observed two roaches crawling under storage area in the kitchen.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present at several places in the kitchen and equipment.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Kitchen( cook line) Pepper sauce, yogurt, cut tomatoes and hummus found out of temperature at reach in cooking at cook line. Thermometer reading: 54°F for all items inside reach in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Pepper sauce, yogurt, cut tomatoes and hummus found out of temperature at reach in cooking at cook line. Thermometer reading: 54°F in all items at reach in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed top of equipment like stove, shelves, food containers inside walk in cooler and cabinets soiled with food debris at kitchen.”

“In-use knife/knives stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. Observed kitchen knives stored between equipment at kitchen.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

RE-INSPECTION 5/23/23

“On 5/23/2023 Observed approximately 100 live roaches between equipment at cook line. Also several dead roaches in the kitchen floor, observed live roaches all around the kitchen or the cook line area, crawling around the shelves, the floors , on top of the equipment, on the gaskets of the reach in coolers.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-05-23: Roach excrement and/or droppings present at several places in the kitchen and equipment.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-05-23: Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed top of equipment like stove, shelves, food containers inside walk in cooler and cabinets soiled with food debris at kitchen.”

***DELICIAS LATINAS

20916 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 5/26/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling inside the oven (oven not in used during the inspection ) located near the three compartment, observed 3 live roaches crawling inside a second oven (oven not in used during the inspection) located underneath the stove in the kitchen area, observed 1 live roach crawling on the kitchen floor near the food preparation table.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Interior on the microwave soiled.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In the Reach in cooler located next to the upright black reach in cooler in the cook line observed raw beef stored over boiled eggs. Employee removed boiled eggs onsite.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In the Reach in cooler located next to the upright black reach in cooler in the cook line observed Cooked beans (56F - Cold Holding); Cheese (51F - Cold Holding); Cut lettuce (54F - Cold Holding), manager stated that the food was in this cooler for more than 4 hours.”

“Cold holding equipment not maintained in good repair. Do not store time/temperature control for safety food in this unit until the unit is repaired. In the Reach in cooler located next to the upright black reach in cooler in the cook line not maintaining minimum cold holding temperature, left probe thermometer in this unit for about 2 minutes and the internal temperature only reached 61F.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Manager Aide Nuñez.”

***RAW JUICE

MARY BRICKELL VILLAGE

900 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI (BRICKELL)

INSPECTION DATE 5/26/23

1 VIOLATION FOUND

INSPECTED BY THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES

(WPLG)

“Processing - multiple black rodent droppings observed on floor in front of water heater. Multiple

black rodent dropping observed on floor below shelf next to walk-in cooler. Food service - multiple rodent

droppings observed in cabinet space behind the safe. Multiple rodent droppings observed in cabinet where paper

bags and reusable bags are stored. Retail - multiple rodent droppings observed on floor in between wall and sofa

chairs. Stop-use order issued.”

Stop use order on; all open food processing, handling and preparation, reach in freezer, walk in cooler, three compartment sink, blender, ice machine, open top cooler, all food equipment and utensils.

***XOCHIMEX GRILL OF BIRD ROAD

14713 BIRD ROAD (SW 42ND STREET)

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 5/23/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 6 small flying insects around the preparation area, no touching food.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. All around the food preparation and storage area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In the cooler next to the walk in freezer observed raw shrimp, raw fish fillets over cooked chicken, cooked beef.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In the reach in cooler located in the preparation area the walk in freezer observed Raw shrimp (49F - Cold Holding); Raw Fish Fillets (48F - Cold Holding), as per manager for less than 4 hours. Manager transferred all the TCS food to the walk in cooler and Walk in freezer for a rapid cool.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***KFC/TACO BELL

11585 QUAIL ROOST DRIVE

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS AREA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 5/23/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead flying insects on premises. Observed approximately 5 dead flying insects at window sills at lobby area. Observed approximately 4 dead flying insect at women bathroom. Employee removed flying insect wings and sanitize area. Observed two dead flying insects inside metal food storage containers at steam table. Manager removed metal containers to be clean and sanitized and replace them with clean ones.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed food debris inside hand sink near chicken preparation area.”