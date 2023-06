Clean Plate: South Florida businesses with zero violations in May

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine state inspection in May 2023.

Not an easy thing to do!

We say THANK YOU!

Restaurants/food trucks/caterers in Florida are inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation using a risk-based system.

**MEATLESS IN MIAMI 2410 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY WILTON MANORS 5/1/23

**COFFEE SHOP(EMBASSY SUITES) 1100 SE 17TH STREET FORT LAUDERDALE 5/1/23

**ROLLIN EATS 4040 SW 69TH AVENUE MIRAMAR 5/2/23 (MOBILE)

**TACO CHUNDITO 3800 SW 124TH AVENUE MIRAMAR 5/3/23 (MOBILE)

**SEBAGO WATERSPORTS/MARAQUESA 200 WILLIAMS STREET KEY WEST 5/4/23

**PA MARACAIBO VAMOS 12381 PEMBROKE ROAD PEMBROKE PINES 5/5/23 (MOBILE

**SHAKE SHACK 2400 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY FORT LAUDERDALE 5/10/23

**KARMICAHEL’S CATERING 3520 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY MARATHON 5/12/23 (CATERING)

**POOHCHELLOS 4630 SW 21ST WEST PARK 5/23(MOBILE)

**CD ANCHOR-KEY WEST GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE 3112 NORTHSIDE DRIVE KEY WEST 5/16/23

**LA CACHA GRILL 3851 SW 136TH STREET MIRAMAR 5/16/23(MOBILE)

**THE BEAN JAR 17137 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR 5/16/23

**TAYLOR MADE BBQ 5612 SW 18TH STREET HOLLYWOOD 5/16/23 (MOBILE)

**THE HOLY GRILL OF ST. NICHOLAS 111 EAST SAMPLE ROAD POMPANO BEACH 5/17/23(MOBILE)

**HAMPTON INN DEERFIELD BEACH 600 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD. DEERFIELD BEACH 5/17/23

**RIBS ON WHEELS 12248 SW 130TH STREET MIAMI 5/25/23 (MOBILE)

**JUST JUICE 7885 WEST 20TH AVENUE HIALEAH 5/30/23 (MOBILE)