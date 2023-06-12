Dirty Dining: Inspector finds insects in flour, landing on cooked beef

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Inside Sawgrass Mills Mall, SushiGami uses the conveyer belt sushi concept, in which the food is placed on different colored plates representing their prices as they move along the conveyor belt throughout the dining area.

They were ordered shut last week due to a fly and roach issue.

An inspector also saw a “live insect” in the flour at Beach Pizza in Fort Lauderdale and a live fly landing on cooked beef at Paraiso Tropical in the Country Club of Miami area.

Some places were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SUSHIGAMI

SAWGRASS MILLS

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/8/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/7/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen dry storage food shelf- observed 3 live roaches crawling on hot sauce bottles and syrup. Customer dining area table-Observed 3 live roaches crawling on customer table.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Dining area- observed 3 live flying insects landing on customer table. Dining area customer sushi counter- observed 2 live flying insects landing on sushi service Mobile tray line.”

“Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner. Main kitchen sushi bar- observed all plates being stored not inverted.”

***BEACH PIZZA

3009 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/7/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed small, live insect inside bowl of flour at pizza station.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Observed approximately 25 small, live flying insects landing on chest freezer, cans of food, flip top cooler cutting board, and equipment in back area of kitchen. 2) Observed approximately 10 small, live flying insects landing on chest freezer in front counter/food preparation area. 3) Observed approximately 15 small, live flying insects not landing in back kitchen area near 3 compartment sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed approximately 16qts of sweet peppers with mold like growth, stored inside walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed no time mark on pizza slices. Per operator, pizza slices made at approximately 2pm. Operator put time mark on pizza slices.”

“Reach-in cooler interior/shelves have accumulation of soil residues. Observed food debris inside flip top cooler in kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed food debris on can opener.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed no wall, door, or any means to close establishment.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed Ricotta cheese and roasted peppers stored on floor inside walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed Parmesan, oregano, and pepper flakes shakers stored in hand wash sink in kitchen.”

RE-INSPECTION 6/8/23

“Observed same; Observed approximately 10 live, small flying insects landing on wall above flip top cooler in kitchen. Not complied.”

***BUOY ONE SEAFOOD

4391 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/6/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 8 live roaches at cook line under/behind cooktop. 10 live roaches at cook line on shelf above prep sink. 1 live roach on wall behind ice machine. 3 live roaches under clean dish storage shelves across from triple sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach in prep sink on cook line. 2 dead roaches under prep sink on cook line. 1 dead roach on dry storage shelves next to hot sauce and condensed milk. 1 dead roach on chlorine dispensing bucket at dish machine.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At cook line flip top cooler; raw chicken stored over ready to eat (cooked) pasta. Operator moved chicken to bottom shelf. Repeat Violation.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. At flour storage container; bowl used to dispense. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. At dish machine; wall behind dish machine soiled with mold-like substance.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. At dish machine; chlorine 0ppm. Operator primed machine, retested at chlorine 0ppm.”

***PARAISO TROPICAL RESTAURANTE & PIZZERIA NO. 2

18400 NW 75TH PLACE

COUNTRY CLUB OF MIAMI AREA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/7/23

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

" Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies flying in the kitchen, one live landed on top of the cooked beef, observed 3 live flies on the beverage station wall, 2 live on dining area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed one live fly landed on top of the cooked beef.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed crema de queso (48°F/46°F - Cooling) located inside walking cooler, was cooked from the day before as per operator.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. mashed potatoes (47°F - Cold Holding). Inside walk in cooler, for less than 4 hours as per operator.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee wash glass without sanitation solutions.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed spoons and wet towel inside hand wash sink located at the front counter.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Manager Midialy consuegra, with more than 2 months of hired.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***CRAFTY CRAB

8705 SW 136TH STREET

THE FALLS SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/7/23

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 live fruit flies landing on shelves, soda fountain equipment’s, and dishwashing area.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed bugs zapper installed over tea container and soda fountain machine front counter. Manager removed the bug zappers.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw fish at walk in cooler. Operator started to relocate the products.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Garlic in oil (54F - Cold Holding) at preparation table next to stove. As per the manager for less than 45 minutes. And clams (47F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler. As per the manager for less than one hour. And oyster (50F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler preparation area. As per the manager for less than one hour. Operator put it under time control. Operator time marked the container. And added the product in the time as control form. Operator added ice to the clams for rapid cooling. And moved the oysters to the walk in freezer for rapid cooling.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed potatoes and corn under time control without time marked.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed tomato sauce (120F - Hot Holding) and whole peeled eggs (124 F - Hot Holding) at steamers. As per the manager for less than two hours. Manager turned on the steamer to reheat the products.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed sponges on hand wash sink located at preparation area and at front counter. The sponges were removed.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed reach in coolers door handles soiled.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor with accumulation of a lot of old food and debris under the equipment, under preparation table, dishwasher area, cooking area.”

***LOS VERDES FAST FOOD

7590 NW 186TH STREET

PALM SPRINGS NORTH (COUNTRY CLUB OF MIAMI AREA)

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/6/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies on dishwasher area shelves.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed both ice machine soiled.”

“Wiping cloth chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. Observed wet wiping towel inside chlorine sanitation solution at 0 ppm. Operation reset the bucket, recheck 100 ppm.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked onions (109°F - Hot Holding) on preparation table for less than 4 hours as per operator.”

***CHILL’S GRILL & BAR

5705 NW 173RD DR.

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/5/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies on cardboard box located in dishwasher machine area.”

“Server handled soiled dishes or utensils and then picked up plated food, served food, or prepared a beverage without washing hands. Observed waitress picked up plated food and placed on dishwasher area than touched a bottle of syrup. Manager instructed employees regarding the hand wash procedure. Employee properly washed hands.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Reach in freezer soiled.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”