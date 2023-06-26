Inspector says employee interfered with food truck inspection; several places with insect issues not ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

El Chaman, in Miami, had a roach and fly issue but was NOT ordered shut.

Inside Ten-Ten Seafood, in Sunrise, there was a flying insect issue, as well. The inspector even noted an insect inside the soup. A “STOP SALE” was ordered on the soup, yet they too were NOT ordered shut.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection

***BLACK ROCK BAR & GRILL

2554 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/20/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 7 live flying insects on walls and tables in dining room areas. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on ice machine in bar. -Observed approximately 20 live flying insects in kitchen landing on flour and sugar containers in kitchen. Operator cleaned and sanitized containers. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on in-use food preparation table on cook line . -Observed approximately 15 live flying insects landing on clean utensils and clean surfaces in dishwashing area. -Observed 5 live flying insects landing inside mop sink. -Observed 6 live flying insects landing on food preparation shelves in prep station.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-06-21: At the time of callback inspection, approximately 30 live flying insects found throughout kitchen and dining room.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. -Observed raw ground beef stored over raw seafood in walk-in cooler. Operator relocate ground beef to a safe area.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed hand wash sink block with cooler doors.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed various cases with food stored on kitchen floor.”

“Stored food not covered. -Observed two open container with flour and sugar in kitchen area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -Observed chlorine sanitizer solution at dishwashing machine at 00 ppm.”

***PIMAN

1560 NE 4TH AVE.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 6/21/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/4/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 flies in on food prep table in kitchen.”

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. No running water at hand wash sink bathroom, kitchen, 3 compartment sink or mop sink.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Front cashier accepted cash then engaged in filling food containers without washing hands or wearing gloves. Unable to wash hands due to lack of water.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

***THE VEGAN MARIE (FOOD TRUCK)

274 NW 54TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 6/21/23

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Interference/obstruction with the inspector’s right of entry and access at any reasonable time. Arrived on premises at 1:37 pm, spoke to operator, we were not allowed to go to the back were the food truck is located, he said to wait five minutes, because they were cooking and they not allowed anybody back there, while they are there prepping and cooking, establishment is open to the public, it was reported to the supervisor Adonis de la Cruz that we were not allowed to get in at 1:43 pm, supervisor Adonis spoke to owner and he said to give him five extra minutes, still at 2:07 pm operator obstructed entrance to the food truck, informed supervisor Adonis.”

***EL CHAMAN RESTAURANT

14239 SW 42ND STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed total of 2 live roaches. Observed 1 live roach crawling on stored cooking pans inside oven and cook line. Employee removed items from oven and cleaned and sanitized oven. Observed 1 live roach between reach in freezer and reach in cooler at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed total of 9 dead roaches. Observed 7 dead roaches on floor between reach in freezer and reach in cooler at cook line. Observed 2 dead roaches on floor at cook line near oven.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 flying insect land on cutting board at ceviche preparation area. Employee removed cutting board and washed rinsed and sanitized. Observed 1 live fly crawling on floor at cook line.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed oven and microwave soiled with old food debris. Employee removed debris.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed ice machine soiled with black substance at servers station. Employee removed debris and sanitized area.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand sink near 3 compartment blocked by garbage can.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed bowl stored inside containers of flour and sugar.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***WINGSTOP

9907 MIRAMAR PARKWAY

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION DATE 6/18/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on garbage cans in kitchen areas.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. -Observed accumulation of dead trapped flies in control device in chemical storage area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on dicer machine.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Employee with ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. -Observed female employee with ineffective hair restraint.”

***CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL

2501 UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE 6/20/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 4 live flying insects in dry storage landing on shelves.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. -Observed bug zapper machine installed in food preparation area opposite bread machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of brown like substance buildup inside ice machine.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed raw chicken breast cold held at 44°F in walk-in cooler. Operator placed ice packs on chicken for quick chill.”

***ROMEUS CUBAN RESTAURANT AND CAFETERIA

6800 DYKES ROAD

DAVIE

INSPECTION DATE 6/20/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front counter bar at register- observed 5 live insects flying around juice machine. Dining room area- observed 2 live flying insects landing on dining table.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen dry storage room- observed 2 dead roaches. Main kitchen employee restroom- observed 1 dead roach. Front counter bar at register- observed 1 dead roach.”

“Standing water or very slow draining water in hand wash sink, three-compartment sink, or mop sink. Main kitchen prep area at walk in cooler- observed hand washing sink full of water and not draining.”

***TEN TEN SEAFOOD & GRILL

10101 SUNSET STRIP

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen at dish machine- observed 2 live flying insects flying around cooked pork ribs hanging on rack. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink-observed 2 live flying insects flying around raw marinated shrimp on prep table. Main kitchen exit door- observed 3 live flying insects flying around and landing on screen door. Main kitchen - bus tub area at ice machine- observed 1 live flying insect inside bus tub with dirty dishes. Main kitchen at exit door near wok station- observed 2 live flying insects flying over cooked pork belly, raw Napa cabbage and landing on container of raw rice. Main kitchen at dish machine- observed 1 live flying insect inside container of noodle soup. Operator stated noodle soup is employee meal.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Main kitchen at dish machine- observed 1 live flying insect inside container of noodle soup. Operator stated noodle soup is employee meal.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Main kitchen hand washing sink at wok station- observed knife stone inside hand washing sink.”

“Food stored on floor. Main kitchen walk in cooler- observed container of raw beef being stored on the floor.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***LA VIE RESTAURANT

281 POWERLINE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Three live flies on rim of stainless steel uncovered garnished containers in kitchen One fly on cutting board at cold station in kitchen One live fly on bin of unclean dishes in kitchen at dish machine area Four live flies on cutting board in front of cook line equipment in kitchen. Flies killed.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Over cook line above clean dishes.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hand sink next to ice machine contains food debris. Bar hand sink contains food debris.”

“Container of medicine improperly stored. Allergy medicine stored on cook line shelf with clean dishes and oil bottles.”

“Heat strip failed to turn black to indicate the sanitization temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit was achieved on the dish surface and/or high temperature holding thermometer did not reach 160F. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired. Dishwasher (Temperature 0) ran machine four times. Dishwasher 160F.”

***WENDY’S

10900 PEMBROKE ROAD

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION DATE 6/22/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one crawling roach, by front counter floor, outside of kitchen area, employee cleaned and sanitized.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 6 flying insects flying on top of open box of to go paper bags. Storage area, outside of kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Food debris under dining room tables in customers area. Observed loose debris and pieces of fries.”

“Employee has not received adequate training related to their assigned duties as evidenced by the inability to answer basic food safety questions. Dishwasher employee didn’t know how to verify the proper function of dishwasher machine.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Two soda nozzle by customer self-dispenser.”