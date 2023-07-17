Pinecrest kitchen serving kids lunches among those with multiple violations last week

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection

***RESTAURANT AT OCEANSIDE/THE TAVERN

6084 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/10/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 + live roaches: 3 crawling on the wall , 4 on the floor , 1 by the window frame and another one by the air conditioning ducts, all in the kitchen area . Also observed 3 + live roaches at the ware washing area: 2 behind a reach in cooler and the other one by the duct behind the rack used for clean items.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed food items in RIC 1: shredded cheese (41 F - Cold Holding); ham (50 F - Cold Holding); sausage (52 F - Cold Holding); cut cantaloupe (49 F - Cold Holding); cut honeydew (52 F - Cold Holding); and RIC 2 : cooked quinoa (47 F - Cold Holding); pico de gallo (49 F - Cold Holding); caramelized onions (45 F - Cold Holding); diced tomatoes (45 F - Cold Holding); chicken wings (47 F - Cold Holding), all the food for more than 4 hours.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener with old food debris.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***TASCA DE ESPANA

8770 CORAL WAY

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/12/23

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Accumulation of insects in control devices. Observed glue control device with approximately 7 dead roaches located behind reach in cooler at kitchen entrance.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed total of 7 dead roaches. Observed 1 on floor in front and 5 on floor behind standing reach in cooler at kitchen entrance. Observed 1 on floor near walk in cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 3 live flying insects flying in air near hand sink at beverage station. Observed approximately 5 flying insects flying in air near dish machine at ware washing area.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed top of dish machine soiled.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of container of beans soiled with old food debris.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed plastic cup stored inside container of beans.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cut papaya and cheese. Provided food storage handout to operator.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements.”

“No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed at kitchen, bar and front counter.”

***OUR LUNCHES

12729 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PINECREST

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed six live flies flying and landing on preparation tables and landing on the crepes.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed live flies landing on crepes at preparation table. Operator discarded the product.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed ground beef (126 F - Hot Holding) at hot box. As per operator for less than 30 minutes. Operator connect the hot box to reheat the product.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed bags with begos stored on floor at walk in freezer. Operator discarded the products.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***LA PASADITA

624 ENGLISH AVENUE

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 dead flies inside a plastic container with red sauce at the walk in cooler. Also observed a live fly flying over the preparation area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Observed white cutting board no longer cleanable.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed meats stored inside supermarket bags in the reach in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw shell eggs stored above raw meats. Employee placed raw eggs at the bottom of the reach in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed pork ribs (60 F - Cold Holding), beef (50 F - Cold Holding). As per employee pork ribs were placed 2 days ago and beef was cooked yesterday. Stop sale was issued. Repeat Violation.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed pork inside the reach in cooler not date marked. As per employee pork was cooked 2 days ago. Repeat Violation.”

***POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN

605 KROME AVENUE

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 7/12/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed a live fly flying in the preparation area and also observed a live fly trapped in the flour container used to bread the chicken. Operator discarded the flour container.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

***DOMINOS PIZZA

1575 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/13/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 4 live flies flying by the three compartment sink, 2 live flies flying by dry storage area, approximately 6 live flies resting on a speaker wire nearby the walk in cooler, 2 live flies on a wall by the pizza prep area, and approximately 5 live flies on a pole by the pizza packaging/ prep area.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee prepping cheese bread without a hair restraint.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Underneath the hoods.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***RASPAOS

18640 NW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION DATE 7/13/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on the kitchen wall above three compartment sink, two live roach crawling on the floor under three compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed soap dispenser, paper towel dispenser with soil debris in the kitchen next to three compartment sink.”

***DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL

1800 BELL TOWER LANE

WESTON

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. At dining room area observed approximately 5 dead roaches - operator removed dead roaches and sanitized area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At clean dish rack observed approximately 3 small flying insects landing on clean dishes.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At ( small) walk in cooler- raw chicken 48-50F- cold holding , raw ground beef 48-50F- cold holding, Philly steak 48-50F- cold holding , raw ribeye steak 48-50F- cold holding , raw turkey burger 48-50F- cold holding , raw pork 48-50F- cold holding- food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At ( small) walk in cooler- raw chicken 48-50F- cold holding , raw ground beef 48-50F- cold holding, Philly steak 48-50F- cold holding , raw ribeye steak 48-50F- cold holding , raw turkey burger 48-50F- cold holding , raw pork 48-50F- cold holding- food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight.”

***SUSHI ADDICTS

2909 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 7/10/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 7 live, small flying insects flying around mop bucket with dirty water next to mop sink in kitchen. Mop sink area is blocked off by movable panel dividers. Operator killed 4 live , small flying insects during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. #2 Sushi case ; krab meat (50F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (50F cold holding) foods held less than 1 hour ago inside glass case cooler, equipment was turned off at time of inspection. Operator turned equipment on and moved foods to reach in cooler to quick chill.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***SAL’S RESTAURANT AND PIZZERIA

1125 MILITARY TRAIL

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on ground to the left of pizza oven at front line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach on top of water heater in kitchen area. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 2 dead roaches on wood shelf next to dough mixer. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 3 dead roaches under shelving next to dough mixer. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored above raw shrimp, calamari in cook line flip top cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener blade soiled.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. pizza by the slice (71°F - Hot Holding) being held at pizza counter. Establishment has no written procedure for TPHC, item not time marked. Provided written procedure to operator. Operator states item was made approximately 45 minutes ago, operator time marked item.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine tested at 0ppm. Operator called for service, set up triple sink at 400ppm.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago”

***IHOP

2112 NORTH FLAMINGO ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 9 flying insects above triple sink , landing on clean containers outside of kitchen area. -Observed 7 flying insects around dishwasher machine, in front of kitchen area. -4 flying insects on chemicals shelf, next to washer machine, in front of kitchen. -observed 5 flying insects behind empty racks next to triple sink. Outside of kitchen. Manager started to get rid of flying insects, cleaning affected areas.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. -Inside WIC, corridor and under shelves -expo station, under equipment -cook line, under refrigerators, stove and grills.”

“Chlorine sanitizer used to sanitize clean in place equipment not at proper minimum strength. Do not use equipment not properly sanitized. Dishwasher (Chlorine 00ppm), after instructed, employee primed sanitizer button, chlorine sanitizer at 50 ppm. Repeat Violation.”

***ZONA BLU ITALIAN & RESTAURANT

189 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 7/11/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects at dishwashing area. Operator killed and sanitizer areas.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed cooked shrimp cold held at 44 degrees Fahrenheit in refrigerator drawers. Per operator, shrimp had placed in unit 3 hours per to the inspection. Operator place ice pack on item for quick chill. -Observed lasagna cold held at 47°F, cooked octopus 46°, cooked potatoes 50°, cooked veal 48° marinara sauce 48°and pasta 48°F. Per operator, all items cook on 07/08-07/09 2023.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed lasagna cold held at 47°F, cooked octopus 46°, cooked potatoes 50°, cooked veal 48° marinara sauce 48°and pasta 48°F. Per operator, all items cook on 07/08-07/09 2023.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on can opener.”

***WENDY’S

1904 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

INSPECTION DATE 7/12/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. At make station by cook line - observed an unknown yellow liquid dripping into container with ketchup and contaminating the ketchup.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 15 ants- crawling on wall below counter where hamburger buns are stored near first drive thru window.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At fry station reach in freezer- Bag of fries 62-64F- cold holdings- operator states food not prepared or portioned today- food left in freezer at room temperature- food out of temperature for 1.5 hours- operator moved to reach in cooler to quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. At fry station- fries 90-104F- hot holding- food out of temperature for 20 minutes.”

***EL RINCON COLOMBIANO RESTAURANT

12594 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 7/12/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -approximately 10 flying insects flying around dry storage room. -10 flying insects landing on closed bag of sliced bread in dry storage room. -5 flying insects landing on closed container of oat meal in dry storage room. -5 flying insects landing on rolls of paper towels in dry storage room. -3 flying insects landing on side of open bag of dry beans, in dry storage room. -8 flying insects landing inside mop sink, outside of storage area. Storage room located outside of kitchen, in front of WIC.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw corvina, next to open container of chicken soup. In WIC, employee removed corvina fish and placed under RTE food. Repeat Violation.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employee touched raw tilapia fillet, washed hands with gloves on, then grabbed a clean to go container to set a customer order. After manager instructed, employee discarded gloves, washed hands and put in new pair of gloves.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. chorizo (59F - Cold Holding); blood sausage (60F - Cold Holding), per cooker, food left on cook line counter less than one hour, operator placed ice on both packages and moved to WIC.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot box-; empanadas (95F - Hot Holding); cheese buns (92F - Hot Holding); chorizo (110F - Hot Holding); pork belly (112F - Hot Holding), per operator food hot held for two hours, operator stated food don’t last 4 hours.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. All containers inside of WIC, made yesterday and Monday, not dated.”