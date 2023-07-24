Roaches crawling on meat grinder lead to temporary closure at El Palacio De Los Jugos

Below is a list of places inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection

***EL PALACIO DE LOS JUGOS

5721-5741 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/17/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/17/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Pizza station: 2 live flies landed on the pizza hot holding unit, preparation area: 1 live fly resting on the mixer, juice/sandwich station: 2 live flies flying throughout the Sahilys cafe restaurant, 2 live flies landing on the glass display case with hot food, Santa Clara Sabor station: 1 live fly landing on the glass display case and 2 live flies flying by the three compartment sink, and production kitchen: 1 live fly resting the prep table, 2 live flies landing in a cutting board and 2 live flies flying throughout the kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Production kitchen, prep table in front of the cook line: 1 live roach crawling on knife holder, prep table by the reach in coolers: 4 live roaches crawling on a meat grinder, 1 live roach crawling on a slicer next to the meat grinder.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. As per operator, prepared 1 hour before the inspection: Sahilia station, steam tables: chicharrone with meat (130F - Hot Holding), cooked beef (125F - Hot Holding); fried beef (115F - Hot Holding); sweet potato (113F - Hot Holding); cooked beef (135F - Hot Holding); cooked pumpkin (108F - Hot Holding); cooked chicken with potatoes (113F - Hot Holding); rice (129F - Hot Holding); shredded beef (129F - Hot Holding); fruit, juice and sandwich area: cheese croquettes (115F - Hot Holding); guava pastry (114F - Hot Holding); beef empanadas (125F - Hot Holding); chicken empanadas (120F - Hot Holding); chorizo croquettes (171F - Hot Holding); ham croquettes (116F - Hot Holding); chorizo croquettes (115F - Hot Holding). As per operator prepared 45 minutes before the inspection. Santa Clara Sabor station: cooked chicken (128F - Hot Holding); shredded pork (130F - Hot Holding) As per operator, prepared 1 hour before the inspection. Operator reheated all food above 165F and adjusted the temperature on all hot units. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Production kitchen, cutting board, vegetable slicer, and can opener blade soiled. Main kitchen, slicer soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Production kitchen by the three compartment sink.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Sandwich station and production kitchen, hoods soiled.”

“Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Production kitchen : can of tomato paste and can of Alfredo sauce with rust.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Production kitchen: raw chicken stored cooked pork. Repeat Violation.”

***CRAFTY CRAB

9511 WESTVIEW DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 7/19/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. At cook line - cart with cooked corn - approximately 1 small fling insect landed on corn.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At soda station - observed approximately 5 small flying insects landing on soda boxes. At storage shelves on opposite side of cook line - observed approximately 30 small flying insects landing on the wall and on single service items and prep counters. At dish station observed approximately 5 small flying insects landing on and inside dish machine.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At reach in cooler by cook line - hush puppies 50F- cold holding- food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature for 30 minutes- operator placed in walk in freezer to quick chill. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food reheated for hot holding not reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds within 2 hours. At crack pot warning unit near cook line - cooked eggs 119 at 2:10 to 119F at 2:30 (reheating since 12:30)- as per operator crockpot unit set to warmed - at current rate of reheating food will not reach 165F within remaining time- operator placed on stove to be reheated.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. At cart by cook line area- cooked corn 60-69F at 2:15 to 60-69F at 2:30 ( cooling since 12:30), cooked potatoes 53-62F at 2:15 to 53-62F ( cooling since 12:30)- food left out at room temperature- at current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F within remaining 4 hours- operator placed in walk in freezer to quick chill.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Utensils and bucket in hand wash sink by kitchen entrance - operator remove.”

***JERK MACHINE @RIVER BEND FORT LAUDERDALE

317 SW 6TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Observed approximately 20 live, small flying insects throughout kitchen, not landing. 2) Observed approximately 20 live, small flying insects landing on onions stored on dry storage shelf in kitchen. Stop sale. Operator discarded onions. 3) Observed approximately 20 live, small flying insects landing on plantains stored on dry storage shelf in kitchen. Stop sale. Operator discarded plantains.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked oxtail (49°F - Cooling), inside reach in cooler in kitchen. Per operator, food was prepared last night and cooled overnight; Food did not reach proper temperature in allotted time. Stop sale.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 )Observed approximately 20 live, small flying insects landing on onions stored on dry storage shelf in kitchen. Stop sale. Operator discarded onions. 2) Observed approximately 20 live, small flying insects landing on plantains stored on dry storage shelf in kitchen. Stop sale. Operator discarded plantains.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked oxtail (49°F - Cooling), inside reach in cooler in kitchen. Per operator, food was prepared last night and cooled overnight; Food did not reach proper temperature in allotted time.”

***SNAPPER’S FISH AND CHICKEN

1405 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 7/19/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. One hair on piece of raw fish inside reach in reach in kitchen. Operator discarded fish.”

“Insect control device installed over sealed bottles ok watermelon syrup kitchen next to office area. Operator relocated cases of watermelon syrup. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live , small flying insects flying above garbage can in kitchen. 1 live, small flying insects flying around table in dining room. Operator killed , cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Presence of insects. 1 dead bug on floor next to 3 compartment sink in kitchen. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris behind and under fryer in cook line. Repeat Violation.”

***TOREROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

6588 N. STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 7/17/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Food stored under dripping water line. Uncovered cooked pork stored under dripping water in walk in cooler. Observed water dripping into food.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 8 dead roaches on ground at bar area. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Objectionable odors in ware washing area of the establishment.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. cooked beef cooling overnight (57°F-64°F - Cooling) stored in walk in cooler. Item was prepared yesterday and has been cooling overnight. Not prepared or portioned today.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Observed employee enter from outside wearing gloves and proceed to go to kitchen touch food contact surfaces/face without changing gloves. Discussed with operator. Operator instructed employee to change gloves/wash hands.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked birria (47°F); cooked chicken Taquito (48°F); sour cream (48°F); cooked beef (49°F); cooked chicken (45°F); cooked peppers (48°F). Monitored unit for approximately 1 hour with no changes in temperature. Items not prepared or portioned today. Unknown time out of temperature. See Stop Sale cheese in ice (60°F-63°F - Cold Holding) on cook line being held on top of ice. Ice not covering sides of pan. Operator states item has been out for approximately 2 hours. Operator added more ice and hurried pans in ice.”

***IHOP

2630 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 7/19/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 live , small flying insects flying above garage container in chemical station. Operator killed live flying insects, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Cook washed hands with no soap at hand wash sink in cook line. Told cook to wash hands with soap, operator complied. Educate operator on proper hand washing.”

“No written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold time/temperature control for safety food. Establishment using time for whipped butter without written procedures. Operator filled out TPHC form during inspection. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water next to ice machine in kitchen.”

***FIERY IRIE JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

100 SOUTH FLAMINGO ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 7/20/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately five live flies in the kitchen area on top of a hose not touching food.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chopped ham (50F - Cold Holding) inside the glass door reach in cooler located in the kitchen area as per operator less than 1 hour. Observed raw fish (46F - Cold Holding) stored in the 1 glass door reach in cooler located by the ice machine as per operator less than 1 hour, operator placed food on ice. Observed raw bean sprouts (56F - Cold Holding) stored at the front counter hibachi area as per operator less than 2 hours, operator placed food on ice.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed tempura sushi roll with no time mark as per operator food was placed under time as a public health control less than 2 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed noodles (117F - Hot Holding) at the buffet line as per operator less than 1 hour, operator discarded food.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled in the kitchen area.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed employee filling water from the hand sink in the kitchen area.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Observed walk in freezer door in disrepair. Observed reach in cooler gasket broken, reach in cooler located in the kitchen area across from flat grill. Observed reach in freezer door in disrepair, reach in freezer located by the soda machine in the kitchen area. Observed sushi bar lid cracked.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Walk in freezer floor. Observed floor drains soiled in the kitchen area. Repeat Violation.’

“Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils stored on shelf in the dishwasher area.”

***UPTOWN BUFFET

8275 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/18/23

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately five live flies in the kitchen area on top of a hose not touching food.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chopped ham (50F - Cold Holding) inside the glass door reach in cooler located in the kitchen area as per operator less than 1 hour. Observed raw fish (46F - Cold Holding) stored in the 1 glass door reach in cooler located by the ice machine as per operator less than 1 hour, operator placed food on ice. Observed raw bean sprouts (56F - Cold Holding) stored at the front counter hibachi area as per operator less than 2 hours, operator placed food on ice.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed tempura sushi roll with no time mark as per operator food was placed under time as a public health control less than 2 hours.”

“Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee cracking raw shell eggs and then handling a clean plate at the hibachi area, coached operator in hand washing procedures.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Walk in freezer floor. Observed floor drains soiled in the kitchen area. Repeat Violation.”

“Food stored in a prohibited area. Observed mayonnaise stored inside a room used to stored tools, operator removed mayonnaise.”

“Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils stored on shelf in the dishwasher area.”

***TCG FOOD SUPPLY (CATERING)

17225 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY(SUITE 104)

PALMETTO BAY

INSPECTION DATE 7/17/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. In the storage area underneath the hand wash sink and around the food storage shelves observed about 6+ small flying insects flying around the area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed a bug zapper hanging over storage shelves that’s located in the preparation area.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed grease and old food accumulation under the preparation table that’s located by the walk in cooler.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***FIRST WATCH

5799 NW 7TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/18/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front counter, storage area: approximately 17 live flies resting on closed ac cases half and half, coffee creamers, and grape jam, ware wash area: 1 live fly flying around the mop sink and prep area, cook line area: 1 live fly flying throughout the area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler, wheeled cart: hollandaise sauce (67F - Cold Holding); as per operator, the wheeled cart with the hollandaise sauce was moved outside the walk in cooler due to truck delivery for about 45 minutes. Operator placed the sauce inside the walk in cooler on ice, checked temperature 20 minutes later 52F. Repeat Violation.”