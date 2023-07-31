Red Lobster ordered shut among others on Dirty Dining list

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***RED LOBSTER

2000 UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/25/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen single service items storage room- observed 3 live flying insects flying around trash bin. -bar- observed approximately 20 live flying insects flying around trash can and ice bin. -Bar- observed approximately 15 live flying insects flying around and landing on open liquor bottles, and vita mix and clean glasses for service.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen single service storage room at exit door- observed 10 dead roaches in storage room. - beverage area at left side of bar- observed 4 dead roaches inside cabinet underneath hand washing sink.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. preparation area- observed employee with no hair restraint. Employee put on hair restraint.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employee.”

***CHEZ SOLANGE RESTAURANT

13030 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/27/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches inside an umbrella located under the front counter, 3 live roaches under the preparation table in the kitchen, 1 live roach crawling on the wall by kitchen door.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches under the preparation table in kitchen area.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Grease under cooking equipment.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Reach in cooler gasket soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. In kitchen area.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Items stored on it. Advised PIC, he removed them.”

***YAMBO RESTAURANT

1642 SW FLAGLER TERRACE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/25/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Prep table by the walk in cooler: 4 live roaches crawling on by the vegetable slicer, by the ware wash area: approximately 8+ live roaches crawling on the wall behind the hand washing, approximately 6 live roaches crawling from underneath the hot water heater, 1 live roach crawling inside the double prep sink, 1 live roach crawl on the wall above the three compartment sink, 2 live roaches crawling on the floor mat by the hand washing sink, and packaged sauce area: one live roach crawling on the floor by dry rack area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach inside plastic container at the dry rack.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed utensils and plastic bins stored on dirty dry rack.”

“No container installed for catching grease from hood drip tray. Observed no hood drip pans at cook line in back preparation area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed mash potatoes (108F - Hot Holding); ground beef (111F - Hot Holding); shredded pork (127F - Hot Holding); cooked beef with vegetables (133F - Hot Holding) at steam table. As per operator, food cooked less than an hour ago. Discussed with operator the correct hot holding temperature. Observed operator reheat items above 165F. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed plastic bin full of raw beef being thawed at room temperature. Operator states it has been thawing for about half an hour. Back prep area: raw beef (56F - thawing ) Discussed with the operator, the proper thawing methods. Provided the operator the handout for thawing. Operator placed plastic bin inside walk in cooler to thaw.”

“Establishment has no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrhea event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment. Discussed with the operator and provided the handout.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed several bags of corn, cheese, and peeled carrots inside thank you bags. Repeat Violation.”

“Stored food not covered. Observed several containers of raw beef, raw chicken, raw ground beef, and fish not covered inside walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

***CAYO ESQUIVEL

7725 SW 40TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 7/27/23

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 flies land on slicer at preparation area. Employee washed, rinsed and sanitized slicer.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed fly tape stored over preparation table containing slicer at preparation area near walk in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda nozzles soiled at front counter. Observed 3 flies land on slicer at preparation area. Employee washed, rinsed and sanitized slicer.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cod batter (48F - Cold Holding); raw whitefish (48F - Cold Holding); mixed seafood (48F - Cold Holding); raw dolphin (48F - Cold Holding) at walk in cooler. As per employee, for approximately 3 hours. Observed bay scallops (50F - Cold Holding); raw fish (49F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (51F - Cold Holding); coleslaw (47F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler at cook line. As per employee, for approximately 3 hours. Employees placed bags of ice over all products.”

***ROASTERS N TOASTERS

9465 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PINECREST

INSPECTION DATE 7/25/23

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach walking on the bread bag. Operator discarded the bag of bread. As per operator the last pest control was today at 4:00 am.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed ice with mold like substance inside of ice machine. Operator started to discarded the ice.”

“Unclean building components, attachments or fixtures. Observed hood soiled dripping oil. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked whole eggs (51 F - Cold Holding); cooked shredded chicken (51 F - Cold Holding); sausages (48 F - Cold Holding); Ham (51 F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler located in front of the grill. As per operator for less than two hours. Operator moved the products to the walk in cooler for rapid cooling. And Eggs noodles (62 F - Cold Holding) at preparation table next to steam table. As per operator for two and as per operator this product is under time control. Operator moved the product to the reach in cooler for rapid cooling. And cream cheese (51 F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler located in front of bread toaster station and one located front counter. As per operator for three hours. Operator put the product under ice bath for rapid cooling. And butter (70 F - Cold Holding) at preparation table at room temperature. As per operator for three hours. Operator moved the butter to the reach in cooler for rapid cooling. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed grits as per operator under time control for less than three hours. Operator time marked the products.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed grits (120 F - Hot Holding) under steam table. As per operator for three hours and this product is under time control. Operator time marked the product.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand wash sink blocked with a rack located next to the three compartment sink. And one at front counter.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed a bag of bagels in top of raw chicken at walk in freezer.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Observed a container with nova cream cheese with salmon date marked 7-16, nine days ago Operator discarded the product.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

***LASS CUBAN CAFE

18800 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION DATE 7/24/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach under 3 compartment sink in the front line, 2 dead roaches in the lobby.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the kitchen floor.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an un-approved source. Observed 12 flan in cold holding unit, operator unable to provide invoice.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Operator unable to answer or no knowledge regarding food Bourne illness and symptoms.”

“Hand wash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed. Observed hand washing sink changed to a 3 compartment sink in the front area.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked black beans in reach in cooler, as per operator it was cooked more than 24 hrs ago.”

***TEXAS ROADHOUSE

5951 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 7/28/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches inside of filter door of far right cook line drawers under flat top unit. Operator started to treat, remove clean and sanitize at time of inspection.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on drawer of far right cook line drawers under flat top unit. Observed 1 live roach inside of filter door at far right cook line drawers under flat top unit. Operator started to treat, remove clean and sanitize at time of inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. far right drawers under flat top: raw steak (50°F-60°F); raw chicken (52°F-55°F). Monitored unit for 1 hour with no changes in temperature. Operator states items have been in unit for approximately 2 hours.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed fly sticky tape above wares and next to cook line.”

***CABO BLANCO

948 NE 62ND STREET

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches in between soda boxes on shelves in store room area Observed 1 dead roach on store room shelf next to a box of t shirt to go bags Observed 2 dead roach on floor by three compartment sink Observed 5 dead roaches between the ice machine and Saba air 2 door glass reach in cooler Operator removed and cleaned and sanitized areas.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside.”

“Floors not constructed to be easily cleanable though out kitchen Hole in or other damage to wall by three compartment sink Floor tiles missing and/or in disrepair on cook line.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed sanitizer bucket in hand washing sink. Operator removed Observed water pitcher in hand washing sink located at prep area.”

***DAVIE’S BEST PIZZA BAR

4120 SW 64TH AVENUE

DAVIE

INSPECTION DATE 7/26/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 Live, small flying insect on wall in hallway to restroom. 1 live , small flying insect fluting around in kitchen. 4 live, small flying insects on unused equipment in storage area. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. 1. Diced ham (45F - ambient cooling overnight ) marinara sauce (45F ambient cooling overnight) per manger inside walk in cooler. Foods cooling covered. See stop sale. 2. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Cooked noodles (45F - heated cooling overnight);per manager inside walk in cooler in deep, covered plastic containers.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Diced ham (45F - ambient cooling overnight ) marinara sauce (45F ambient cooling overnight) per manger inside walk in cooler. 1. Diced ham cooling covered. Marinara sauce cooling in deep covered plastic bucket. 2. Cooked noodles (45F - heated cooling overnight);per manager inside walk in cooler in deep, covered plastic containers.”

“Wall soiled in pizza station.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense Parmesan cheese in reach in cooler in kitchen.”

***JERSEY MIKES SUBS

16030 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE 7/27/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen soda dispenser syrup- observed approximately 15 live flying insects flying around and landing on cases of soda syrup. - main kitchen single storage shelf with Togo bags and chips- observed 8 live flying insects landing on cases of packaged chips. -main kitchen mop sink- observed 2 live flying insects flying around at mop sink. - main kitchen 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying around 3 compartment sink and cases of beverages. - linen basket at exit door- observed 3 live flying insects flying around soil wiping cloths in linen basket. -main kitchen prep table at walk in cooler- observed 4 live flying insects landing on tomatoes inside case.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Front counter- observed employee go to back of kitchen, use cellphone, return to service line put on gloves no hand wash. Advised employee to wash hands. -front counter service line- observed employee wipe down cutting board with soiled wiping cloth. Employee touched ready to eat sliced tomatoes without gloves or washing hands. Advised employee to was hands.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***IHOP

1020 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 7/25/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 lives small flying insects at mop sink in room away from kitchen. 7 live small flying insects in dry storage room next to office. 8 live flying insects in dining room area landing on walls and empty tables.”

“Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. 1) Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handle a clean plate to serve customer without removing gloves nor washed hands. Reviewed proper hands washing procedures. Employee removed gloves and washes hands correctly. 2) Employee picked a bag from the floor. Proceeded to handle a slice of ham without removing gloves nor washing hands. Reviewed proper hands washing procedures.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Mashed potatoes (51F - Cooling); Macaroni and cheese (52F - Cooling). Per Manager food items in unit since yesterday. Observed cooling items overstocked in deep container.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Server’s station -; Whipped Butter (41-51F - Cold Holding). 2) Prep table- ; Butter package (65F - Cold Holding Per Manager food item in unit less than 4 hours. Observed pans half way in ice.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”