PDQ, Wendy’s ordered shut over insect issues

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

NO KITCHENS WERE ORDERED SHUT IN MIAMI-DADE AND THE FLORIDA KEYS LAST WEEK.

**PDQ

3359 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION CASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/1/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Front line dessert station: Observed 22 live flying insects flying around and landing on ready to eat condiments and to go cup container lids.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front line cold holding unit-observed two live flies flying over sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce and landing on cutting board. Front line dessert station: Observed 22 live flying insects flying around and landing on ready to eat condiments and to go cup container lids. See stop sale Dry storage area- observed 7 live flying insects flying around single service items. Soda dispenser area by walk in cooler: observed 5 live flying insects flying around and landing on packaged bread and mop sink. Dining area rest room- observed two live flying insects flying around hallway area.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Fry station- observed employee wipe face with paper towel no hand wash and continue to cook food in fryer.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Front line hot holding unit- observed grilled chicken breast hot holding at 119-122 degrees F. Operator discarded chicken.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Cook line cold holding unit- observed portioning utensil with handle in shredded cheese.”

**WENDY’S

930 NW 62ND STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/2/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen dry storage at hot water heater- observed 10 live flying insects flying around vacuum cleaner. Main kitchen storage shelf by walk in cooler door- observed 5 live flying insects flying around package bread crumbs on storage shelf. Main kitchen office- observed 3 live flying insects flying around office door. Mop sink- observed 3 live flying insects flying around mop. Front counter hand washing sink- observed 5 live flying insects flying around and landing on wall at hand washing sink. Front register counter- observed 3 live flying insects flying around register and landing on plastic Togo Wendy’s beverage cups. Drive through window- observed 4 live flying insects flying around and landing on ice cream mixture machine and ice bin. Dining area condiments service counter- observed approximately 30 live flying insects flying around inside cabins and landing on package ketchup and soda syrup cartridges. -observed 5 live flying insects landing on packaged single service sugar, forks knives and spoons. Dining area- observed 3 live flying insects flying around and landing on dining table.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Fry station and drive through window- observed employees operating registers and return to service line and fry station prepare ready to eat food without washing hands. -Front counter register-observed employee exit establishment and go outside return to kitchen no hand washing.”

**LUCKY CITY

5574 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 8/3/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches under cook line equipment going into gap where metal wall meets floor in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on ground outside of walk in cooler in kitchen. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Repeat Violation.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine tested at 0ppm. Operator called for service.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed on wire shelf holding microwave shelf on cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 2 door flip top: cooked noodles (52°F); cooked pork (63°F); cooked chicken (58°F); cooked egg roll (54°F). Monitored unit for 30 minutes with no changes in temperature. Operator states items have been in unit for 2 hours.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. No soap provided at cook line hand wash sink.”

**RA SUSHI

201 SE 145TH TERRACE

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 8/3/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. - 5 flying insects around dishwasher area, outside of kitchen.. -2 flying insects, flying around prep table, employee is portioning raw chicken breast. Inside kitchen -2 flying insects flying around steam table in kitchen area. -7 flying insects, flying around steamed rice covered pots, in kitchen area. Two landing on wooden spoons. -2 flying insects flying around sushi bar in kitchen. -12 flying insects flying around soda nozzles, 5 of them landing on soda nozzles, next to ice machine, and storage shelf of condiments, and uncover pot of hot make tea. Entrance of kitchen area - observed approximately 30 flying insects behind soda nozzles and ice machine, entrance of kitchen area. -observed 7 flying insects inside large container of onions, dry goods .storage area, outside of kitchen. Manager discarded container of onions.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 10 yellow onions having insects inside onions.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. tempura sauce (112F - Hot Holding), per employee food hot holding less than two hours, employee reheated on the stove (172F).”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Soda nozzle by bar area, buildup of black like substance.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Entire kitchen area, buildup of grease and soil. Repeat Violation.”

“Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Storage rack of cleaning utensils located in room with mop sink and cleaning , operator removed storage rack.”

“Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. Employee working on cook line cutting avocados without washing hands. After instructed employees removed avocados and started washing it.”

“Chlorine sanitizer used to sanitize clean in place equipment not at proper minimum strength. Do not use equipment not properly sanitized. Dishwasher- bar area (Chlorine 00ppm), observed sanitizer container empty. Employee placed new sanitizer, chlorine at 100 ppm.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Server brought dirty dishes to dishwasher area, then grabbed a clean bowl to serve soup for a customer, manager instructed, employee washed hands.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee used personal cell phone, then grab a clean tea cup to make hot tea for a customer. After manager instructed, employees wash hands.”

**DR. LIMON FIU

10544 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed sushi rice time marked at 11 am. Four and a half hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food held using time as a public health control marked with a time that exceeds the 4-hour limit. See stop sale. Observed sushi rice time marked at 11 am. Four and a half hours. Operator discarded the products.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observe 5 live flies landing in utensils at bar area. Operator moved the utensils to the dishwasher to be cleaned and sanitized.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee was cleaning the preparation sink with gloves and after that touching RTE food. Manager was informed and employee washed her hands.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw beef stored over raw fish. Operator stated to relocate the products.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw tuna stored over sauce containers at reach un cooler located in front counter.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken and beef stored over raw fish at walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sweet potato (63F - Cold Holding); green mussels (53F - Cold Holding); cooked corn (53F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (45F - Cold Holding); chicken salad (46F - Cold Holding); massago (49F - Cold Holding); raw tuna (52F - Cold Holding); corvine raw fish (50F - Cold Holding); sliced boiled eggs (50F - Cold Holding); kitchen area: diced tomato (50F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (50F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler. As per operator for less than 2 hours. Operator put ice at some of the products and send other to the walk in cooler for rapid cooling. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed employee washing food and utensils in the hand wash sink. Repeat Violation.”

**DRAGON CITY

6708 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 8/4/23

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on floor next to water heater in dry storage room. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under table next to stove in cook line. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses in cook line.”

“Ceiling tiles with accumulation of dust above rice warmers in kitchen. #2.Ceiling tiles soiled above Chest freezers in dry storage room.”

**GREEK PASTRIES & DELI

4701 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/2/23

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Four flies over prep table in back kitchen on cook line. Not landing on anything. Killed and removed. Four flies in hand sink in dining room at coffee station. Killed and removed.”

“Dead flies on premises. Nine dead flies on iced tea tray next to mop sink in dish wash area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. lamb (52F - Cooling) glass two door cooler. Operator states lamb not prepped or portioned today. In unit overnight. Covered. At this rate, food did not reach 41F within 6 hours.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. lamb (52F - Cooling) glass two door cooler. Operator states lamb not prepped or portioned today. In unit overnight. Covered. food did not reach 41F within 6 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. gyro (83F - Hot Holding); chicken (83F - Hot Holding); in steam table next to oven at front line. Operator states food placed in unit to hot hold on hour prior. Reheated to 165F.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Interior ice machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Walk in freezer.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Tube from espresso machine stored in hand sink at coffee area Repeat Violation.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Lentil soup in glass door cooler. Operator states lentils made 25 hours ago.”

**BAR LOUIE

4443 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/1/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects inside of closed pan of pineapple at bar. See Stop Sale Observed approximately 15 live small flying insects landing at back side soda gun at bar Observed 5 live small insects at beer taps at bar area not landing.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects inside of closed pan of pineapple at bar.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. blue cheese stuffed olives (70°F - Cold Holding) being held in bar area garnish tray. Operator states item has been out for 3.5 hours. Operator moved to reach in cooler 2 door flip top left side: artichoke (55°F); four cheese sauce (56°F); blue cheese crumbles (55°F); drawers under flat top: cheese (48°F); butter milk (61°F). All items being held less than four hours. Operator iced items and closed lids. Retook temperatures at 42°F-48°F.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

**FAMILY BAGELS OF LONG ISLAND

5906 CORAL RIDGE DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE 8/2/23

10 VIOLATIONS

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At back prep area- observed approximately 8 small flying insects landing on single service item and clean dishes. At front bagel station observed approximately 4 small flying insects landing on walls above food prep tables- and landing on shelves with food items and single service items. At dining room observed approximately 2 small flying insects landing on dining tables.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Ceiling tiles soiled above clean dish rack by dish area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Ice machine near cook line- soiled with mold. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At reach in cooler by cook line- diced ham 50-57F cold holding cooked green peppers 50-57F cold holding, diced Tomatoes 50-57F cold holding, roasted peppers, cooked mushrooms 50-57F cold holding, cooked onions 50-57F, cold holding, sliced cheese 50-57F, cold holding, sliced tomatoes 50-57F, cold holding,- food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At reach in cooler by cook line- diced ham 50-57F cold holding, cooked green peppers 50-57F cold holding, diced Tomatoes 50-57F cold holding ,cooked mushrooms 50-57F cold holding, cooked onions 50-57F, cold holding, sliced cheese 50-57F, cold holding, sliced tomatoes 50-57F, cold holding,- food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight- see stop sale. At reach in cooler by cook lne- pooled eggs 50-53F- cold holding - food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature for 3 hours- operator placed in walk in cooler to quick chill.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At reach in cooler by bagel make station- raw salmon stored over sliced tomatoes- operator moved to lower shelf.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. At cook line area- turkey defrosting at room temperature- operator moved to reach in cooler.”

**TU EMPANADA XPRESS CAFE

6623 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 8/4/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live, small flying insects flying above garbage can in kitchen. Operator removed garbage, killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection. 2 live , small flying insects flying above and around mop sink in kitchen. Operator killed , cleaned and sanitized area during inspection. 3 live, small flying insects flying under 3 compartment sink in kitchen. 2 live , small flying insect flying on top dining room tables. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized dining room tables during inspection.”

“Ware washing sanitizing solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed. Three compartment sink above 200ppm chlorine. Operator remade to 100ppm chlorine.”