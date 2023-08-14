Jersey Mike’s Subs, Brooklyn Water Bagels, Burgers & Beer among restaurants ordered shut last week

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which places are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and a re-inspection.

***JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

4230 N. STATE ROAD 7

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 8/11/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches behind 2 drawer reach in cooler on back cook line directly across from triple sink. Observed three live roaches inside of vent area of 2 currently not in use 2 drawer unit. Observed 3 live roaches in between triple sink and wall in ware washing area. Observed 4 live roaches in control device located in cabinet holding gloves at front cook line Observed 1 live roach inside of cabinet holding gloves at front cook line not on control device.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 10 + dead roaches on ground behind 2 drawer reach in cooler on back cook line Observed 10+ dead roaches on control device located at in cabinet holding gloves at front cook line.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed accumulation of roach excrement inside of vent area of 2 door reach in cooler and on ground under unit.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed at soda nozzles and area around soda nozzle at service drink station in dining room.”

“Hand wash sink does not have enough water pressure to properly wash hands. Observed at front line hand wash sink.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***TOREROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT II

6588 N. STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach in crumb catcher of front booth in dining room. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 1 live roach under shelving directly above cook line flip top cooler. Observed 2 live roaches inside of gasket at drawers under flat top unit on cook line. Observed 1 live roach inside of bowl at ware washing area. Observed 1 live roach in crease where wall meets triple sink in ware washing area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach behind low top single burner stove to the left of cook line in kitchen. Operator removed. Observed 1 dead roach on ground in between hot holding cabinets on cook line. Operator removed Observed 5 dead roaches inside of filter door on drawers under flat top unit on cook line. Observed 2 dead roaches inside of control device at triple sink in ware washing area. Repeat Violation.”

“Objectionable odors in ware washing area of the establishment. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener blade soiled.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed at salsa verde in walk in cooler date marked 7-29. Employee states item was cooked 4 days ago and label was not removed.”

“Commercially processed ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Observed at milk in reach in cooler in prep area. Operator states item was opened yesterday but was unable to pin point the time it was opened.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***HOOK & REEL

7841 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on floor next to glass front cooler in cook line. 1 live roach on floor under shelf in dry storage area , left end of cook line. 2 live roaches on floor in front of chest freezer in cook line. 2 live roaches on wall in prep station. 4 live roaches on shelf under prep table in prep station. 1 live roach on top of dish machine in ware washing area. 2 live roaches inside hand washing sink in ware washing area. 1 live roach inside prep sink in prep station next to walk in cooler. 3 live roaches behind chest freezer in cook line. Manager killed some roaches during inspection.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches on floor under hand washing sink in cook line. 1 dead roach on top empty rolling cart next to hand wash sink in cook line. 1 dead roach on floor under soda rack in dry storage area. 1 dead roach on floor under wok station in cook line. 1 dead roach on floor under stove in cook line. 5 dead roaches on floor under table in ware washing area. 1 dead roach inside hand washing sink in ware washing area. 6 dead roaches on floor under shelf in expo line. 1 dead roach on floor under table in cook line. 3 dead roaches on floor in dry storage room next to beer cooler. Manager removed , cleaned and sanitized some areas during inspection.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hood filters next above fryers soiled with accumulation of dust in cook line.”

***BROOKLYN WATER BAGELS

2877 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/10/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 20 live ,small flying insects on wall above coffee station in dining room next to front counter.. 2 live, small flying insects flying around coffee maker in dining room by front counter, 6 live, small flying insects on wall above customer bathroom inside dining room. 3 live, small flying insects on ceiling by entrance to front counter in dining room area. 3 live, small flying insects on wall above single service forks in the dining room. 1 live, small flying insect flying around in dining area. 2 live ,small flying insects flying around in food service area near front counter next to dining room. 3 live ,small flying insects on exterior sealed plastic bucket in bagel prep area next to mixer. No foods being prepared at time of inspection in bagel station. 8 live ,small flying insects on legs of prep table under near mixer in bagel prep station. No foods being prepared at time of inspection in bagel station. 8 live , small flying insects, underneath mixer bowl in bagel prep area. No foods being prepared at time of inspection at bagel station. 2 live , small flying insects on sealed flour bags in bagel prep area. No foods being prepared at bagel station at time of inspection. 7 live ,small flying insects on wall in mop sink area. 7 live , small flying insects on garbage bags in food prep area near triple sink in kitchen. 9 live , small flying insects on outer wall of walk-in cooler in prep station. 4 live ,small flying insects on drying rack above triple sink. 4 live , small flying insects on the front of prep sink across walk-in cooler in prep room.”

“Storage of maintenance equipment/tools in areas that may result in cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and/or single-service and single-use articles. Observed water hose stored above single service lids in the storage area.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with food debris. Observed food debris under mixer bowl in bagel prep area.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***BURGERS & BEER

2031 WILTON DRIVE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 21 rodent droppings in front counter cabinets next to cook line. with dry storage items, single service items - plastic flatware, sugar and sweetener packets. Observed a hole in the wall in cabinet under front counter hand sink. Approximately 2 rodent droppings in cabinet near cook line with bag in box soda. 1 rodent dropping behind water heater at back door. Observed hole cut in wall next to water heater. Operator immediately began cleaning and sanitizing the areas. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. cook line cutting board and white cutting board on storage shelf.”

“Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. Containers of potatoes and containers of onions stored next to front counter hand sink - exposed to splash.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Around and under fryers.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Chili - per operator prepared 2 days ago.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***PRICE CHOICE FOOD MARKET/JMN DELI

1851 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/10/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly on bread display case and 2 live flies on food scale, both located at front food service counter. Observed approximately 10+ live fruit flies on shelf used to store bags of beans, lentils, sugar and flour, as well as, 8+ live fruit flies on a box of aluminum pans and clear hinged containers at kitchen area utilized by JMN Deli. Observed approximately 15+ live fruit flies on employee backpack and 15+ live fruit flies on bags of onions and boxes of mangoes located at produce section of kitchen used by Price Choice Supermarket. Kitchen area is a shared space used by Price Choice Supermarket and JMN Deli.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Shell eggs not immediately placed in refrigeration maintaining an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less upon receipt. Observed 2 raw shelled eggs stored in a non-functional reach in cooler unit, inside cooler drawers at sandwich prep station. As per Manager, cooler unit does not work and raw shelled eggs were stored in cooler since yesterday afternoon.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beef pastelito (88F - Hot Holding); cheese pastelito (88F - hot holding); spinach empanada (88F - Hot Holding); guava cheese pastelito (82F - Hot Holding); cheese pastelito (82F - Hot Holding) located at front counter, holding at room temperature, less than 4 hours. Observed cooked salmon (99F-166F - Hot Holding); breaded swai (113F - Hot Holding); whole chicken (102F - Hot Holding); ribs (108F - Hot Holding) at located at front food service steam table, due to over stacking of food items, less than 4 hours. Manager began to reduce the amount of stacked food items and changed to deeper metal containers. Observed cooked chicken (122F - Hot Holding) inside kitchen oven, less than 4 hours. Chef turned on kitchen oven to reheat items to 165F and above.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed stain cutting board on prep counter near sandwich press. Observed bottom interior of reach in cooler soiled located sandwich press machines.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed back kitchen doors left open during operation, plastic curtains are installed but not effectively protecting establishment against environmental cross contamination or the entrance of pests/flies.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Observed broken door, not affixed to cooler unit located under orange juice squeeze machine.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable located throughout front counter and back kitchen area.”

***PAUL’S UNIQUE GOURMET (MOBILE)

1972 NE 148TH TERRACE

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 8/7/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 7 live flies inside a plastic container with fried plantain.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 7 live flies inside a plastic container with fried plantain in the kitchen preparation area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Hot box soiled.”

“Water pressure lacking at fixtures that require the use of water. No running water. Water pump in disrepair at the time of inspection.”

“Establishment has no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrhea event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Single service items stored in it.”

***AGUACATE

12100 SW 43RD STREET

KENDALL

INSPECTION DATE 8/7/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. During the inspection observed about 5+ small flies flying around the bar area, observed flies landing on the preparation tables, on clean Single Service articles and on the reach in coolers-The bar area is a separate store right across the kitchen store.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed Wall fan with dust accumulation, located by the cashier window.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In the reach in cooler located in the cook line observed plant based ground beef (50F - Cold Holding); cheese (56F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (50F - Cold Holding); mix guacamole (48F - Cold Holding); cooked potatoes (48F - Cold Holding), as per chef for less than 4 hours, chef is placing ice under the food products to cool down.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked quinoa, as per chef prepared for. more than 24 hours not date marked.”

***SERGIO’S CAFETERIA

3252 CORAL WAY

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/7/23

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on a shelf and wall in the water heater room by the back prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches beside small reach in freezer under the small warmer.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly in the back dry prep area. Observed 2 live flies in the waiter station nearby the orange juice squeeze machine, approximately 10+ live flies flying by hand washing sink by the waiter station, 1 live fly flying by the kitchen register in the main kitchen, and 1 live fly land on the take out container on a shelf above the sandwich station.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed fly zapper above cut fruits, limes, lemons, berries area by the bar.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed raw pork storage inside thank you bag. Operator removed raw pork from bags and placed into clean clear containers.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw pork over mayonnaise and strawberries in the reach in cooler by the the back prep area. Discussed with the operator and provided the handout for proper storage of food. Operator organized reach in cooler correctly.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed reach in cooler located by the sandwich station stored inside the unit overnight, as per operator: Swiss cheese (53F - Cold Holding); turkey (56F - Cold Holding); ham (48F - Cold Holding); queso mancheco (47F - Cold Holding); chorizo (47F - Cold Holding); tuna salad (45F - Cold Holding); chicken salad (44F - Cold Holding); baked chicken (58F/56F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed reach in cooler located by the sandwich station stored overnight as per operator: Swiss cheese (53F - Cold Holding); pavo (56F - Cold Holding); ham (48F - Cold Holding); queso mancheco (47F - Cold Holding); chorizo (47F - Cold Holding); tuna salad (45F - Cold Holding); chicken salad (44F - Cold Holding); baked chicken (58F/56F - Cold Holding).”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed in prep area can operate blade soiled, observed ice bin gaskets soiled in the service station, Observed soda nozzles soiled in the servicer station. Observed beer cooler with soiled gaskets.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed employee cleaning utensils and towels in the hand washing sink in the server station.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”