Pollo Tropical, Burger King and movie theater concession ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**POLLO TROPICAL

4713 SOUTH FLAMINGO ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Men’s restroom- observed 55 live flying insects flying around and landing on rice on the floor. Female restroom- observed 10 live flying insects landing on wall. Dining hallway to restrooms- observed 6 live flying insects landing on walls. Dining area-observed 7 live flying insects landing on dining tables and windows. 3 compartment sink- observed 4 live flying insects landing on wall at 3 compartment sink.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Main kitchen prep area- observed cook placing raw chicken inside meat processor, walk over dish area and grab clean container and open door to ice machine to retrieve ice. Operator stopped employee and had employee wash hands and change gloves.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Main kitchen dish and prep area at stove- observed vent and ceiling tiles with dust and food debris.”

**BURGER KING

14820 GRIFFIN ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/22/23

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front counter- observed 2 live flying insects flying around register. Main kitchen across from 3 compartment sink- observed 8 live flying insects flying around and landing on bag of ready to eat bread. Main kitchen at ice machine- observed 2 live flying insects flying around ice machine. Main kitchen food storage area- observed approximately 25 live flying insects landing on onions inside plastic bin on food storage shelf. Main kitchen-prep table hot holding unit- observed 2 live flying insects landing on prep table. Dining area- observed 8 live flying insects landing on dining tables. Dining area- observed 2 live flying insects landing on soda beverage dispenser machine.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**SILVERSPOT CINEMA AT COCONUT CREEK

MOVIE THEATER

4441 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 8/22/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches inside of soap dispenser at ware washing/cook line hand wash sink in kitchen. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 1 live roach on wall behind racks holding clean wares. Operator started to remove, clean and sanitize. After operator cleaned and sanitized observed 3 live roaches inside of soap dispenser at hand wash sink in ware washing/cook line area. Operator removed. Observed 2 live roaches inside of SDS binder located above hand wash sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach in gap between wall and triple sink in ware washing area. Observed 20+ dead roaches in control device under ware washing machine.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Large buildup of debris on floor under cook line equipment. Repeat Violation.”

“Reach-in cooler interior have accumulation of soil residues. Observed at 4 drawer unit under flat top.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. No soap provided at ware washing/cook line hand wash sink. Hand sanitizer in place of soap at dispenser.”

**SUNNY FOOD PLUS (MOBILE)

587 NE 164TH TERRACE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10+ live roach crawling underneath the 3 compartment sink, 1 live roach crawling under the stove, 3 live roaches crawling on top of the 3 compartment sink.”

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. Observed a tank with water with an open/close valve to wash dishes and hands on top of the three compartment sink.”

“Observed reach in freezer with turkey and frozen juice mix, stored and not covered.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. At the time of the inspection, observed in the rear of food truck: employee prepping vegetables outside in the rear of the food truck not completely enclosed no walls at all, 2 portable burners and a preparation table underneath a torn tent, and a BBQ grill outside.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed heavy debris behind the reach in cooler and underneath the three compartment sink and hand washing.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed employee with gloves, touching the bushes and a towel, then grabbed 2 packaged lettuce head, and place inside the reach in cooler. Advise employee to wash hands before prepping any food. Employee then washed her hands with a tank of water on top of the 3 compartment sink.”

**CHINA BUFFET

1032 SW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 8/22/23

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 1 live crawling insect inside the flour container on a shell in front of the three compartment sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed 1 live crawling insects inside the flour container nearby the three compartment sink in the kitchen. Operator discarded the flour.”

“Accumulation of debris exterior ware washing machine.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed dishwasher machine exterior soiled.”

“Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried - wet nesting. Observed clean pans on prep table by the kitchen not properly dried, with wet nesting.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Three compartment sink: employee washing dishes, only wash and rinse. Discussed and trained the employee on dishwashing. Set up the three compartment sink, employee rewashed all dishes and pans.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw pork over cooked wantons in the reach in cooler by the fryers.”

“Observed floor soiled of debris throughout the kitchen and back prep area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep table in front of the cook line: clams (59F - Cold Holding). As per operator, placed on the tables 45 minutes before the inspection. Discussed with operator the placed the clams on ice.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep table in front of the cook line: egg roll (75F - Hot Holding, as per operator, cooked 1 hour before the inspection); wanton (74F - Hot Holding, as per operator, cooked 1 hour before the inspection). Repeat Violation.”

“Employee has not received adequate training related to their assigned duties as evidenced by lack of general knowledge in performing their assigned duties. Three compartment sink: employee washing dishes, only wash and rinse. Discussed and trained the employee on dishwashing. Set up the three compartment sink, employee rewashed all dishes and pans.”

“Soap dispenser at hand wash sink not working/unable to dispense soap. In the kitchen by fryers. Repeat Violation.”

**RINCONCITO MIAMI 2

15956 SW 137TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 8/24/23

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live fly, 1 of them on the dishwasher area, landing on the area where they have clean dishes and also observed 2 live flies landing on the mop bucket located on the dry storage.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Improper sewage disposal at floor drains in kitchen and/or food preparation area. Observed dish washer machine has Improper sewage disposal at floor drains in dishwasher area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beef (57 F - Cold Holding) fish (57 F - Cold Holding) Garlic with oil (68 F - Cold Holding) As per PIC food were placed less than 2 hours ago. PIC placed ice bags to lower the temperature. Also observed tuna salad (49 F - Cold Holding) ham (52 F - Cold Holding); pork (52 F - Cold Holding) steak (52 F - Cold Holding); ham (53 F - Cold Holding); cheese (53 F - Cold Holding) As per pic food was placed inside walk in cooler and reach in cooler yesterday. Ambient temperature at the walk in cooler was found at 52° F.Stop sale was issued. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beef and cheese pastry stored at the counter because the hot box was full. Beef and guava pastry (80 F - Hot Holding) as per pic they received pastry less than 2 hrs ago. She placed pastry’s inside the hot box.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken stored above sprouts. Repeat Violation.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Non-pitting surface rust on food-contact equipment. Observed at the reach in cooler by the walk in cooler and also shelves inside the walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed standing water on floor next to 3rd walk in cooler and also by the dish washer machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed an employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Employee was coached to wash his hand before putting on gloves.”

**MAMA ASIAN NOODLE BAR

4437 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 8/22/23

7 VIOLATIONS

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 8 dead roaches on shelf under sushi line hand wash sink located in left side of cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach on right side drain board of triple sink. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach under chest freezer on left side cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach on ground outside of liquor storage door to the right of cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 2 dead roaches inside of vent area of 3 door low top, reach in cooler on cook line.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on chest freezer located in kitchen on left side of cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Food for service not properly protected from contamination. Observed cut lettuce, cabbage, cut tomatoes stored in beverage display at front counter directly next to front door. Items used to prepare salad. Cut lettuce stored uncovered. No protection provided from contamination. Operator moved behind counter.”

**ARBY’S

1486 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 8/21/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly in the kitchen. Observed kitchen food assembly line: 1 live fly land on gyro shaker the lid ( with holes in the lid) containing gyro seasoning, then land on a on top bag of tortilla for chicken wraps, hand washing sink in front of the fry station: 1 live fly landed on the hand washing, dry storage area: 1 live flying insect resting on package of to-go cartons.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed kitchen food assembly line: 1 live fly land on gyro shaker the lid with gyro seasoning.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed white cheese (44F - 46F - Cold Holding) inside the reach in cooler in the kitchen assembly line area for more than 4 hour.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Reach in cooler by the fryers with gaskets soiled.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed white cheese (44F - 46F - Cold Holding) in the assembly line in the kitchen. As per operator, placed on the line more than 4 hours ago directly from the walk in cooler.”

“Records/documents for required employee training do not contain all of the required information.”