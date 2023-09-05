South Florida restaurant ordered shut for the second time due to rodent issues

Wow!

No places have been ordered shut for rodent issues in Miami-Dade County since May.

Have restaurant owners in Miami-Dade eliminated rodent issues in the county? We don’t think so and we are looking into the issue.

Records show Miami-Dade has had only four closures for rodent issues in all of 2023.

The Tampa area has had 133 “rodent issue” closures in 2023.

Palm Beach and Broward have had 34 “rodent issue” closures in 2023.

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**NANA’S FOOD FOR YOU

312 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/1/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1) 13 rodent droppings under rack in dry storage area away from kitchen. 2) 2 rodent droppings on lower rack shelf in dry storage area away from kitchen. 3) 4 rodent droppings on containers of cocoa powder on rack by restroom away from kitchen. 4) 3 rodent droppings under blast chiller next to triple sink in kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approx. 2 flying Insects in dry storage away from kitchen not landing on any surface.”

“Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. After employee put hairnet on, he proceeded to wrap individual prepared meals without removing gloves nor washing hands first. Reviewed proper hands washing procedures. Employee removed gloves and washed hands correctly.”

**ATLANTIC PHO

5408 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/29/23 (RODENT ISSUES)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 rodent droppings on top of dishwashing machine in dish washing area, 4 underneath dishwashing machine, 1 beside triple sink. Dish washing area is in an open adjacent area next to cook line. Observed 5 rodent droppings along passage leading to storage area. Observed approximately 30 droppings in dry storage area. Dry storage area is not separated by a closing door. Observed 3 rodent droppings on cook line underneath cooking equipment. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings in prep area next to hot water heater. Prep area is located next to cook line. Observed 6 rodent droppings in wait station next to coffee machine and ice machine. Wait station is separated by a closing door.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed food items stored in walk in cooler at temperatures greater than 41F. Pork; 46F, beef; 46F, beef stew; 47F, Sausage; 48F, Beef soup; 48F, Shrimp; 46F, Rice Noodle; 46F, Egg Noodle; 48F Observed Half and Half stored in glass door cooler at wait station held at 51F. Per operator food items has been in coolers since yesterday.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed food items stored in walk in cooler at temperatures greater than 41F. Pork; 46F, beef; 46F, beef stew; 47F, Sausage; 48F, Beef soup; 48F, Shrimp; 46F, Rice Noodle; 46F, Egg Noodle; 48F Observed Half and Half stored in glass door cooler at wait station held at 51F. Per operator, food has been in coolers since yesterday.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed microwave with an accumulation of old food debris at cook line.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed an accumulation of old grease build up on wall/pipe in kitchen next to cook line. Observed an accumulation of old grease built up behind deep fryer.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed containers of beef stew and pot with beef soup stored in walk in cooler and not date marked. Per operator, soup and stew have been in the cooler since 08/29/2023.”

**POMPANO PIZZA

1606 SOUTH CYPRESS ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/30/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“No hand wash sink for employees. Establishment has only one hand wash sink located inside kitchen which has no running water due to clogged plumbing. Operator is unable to repair during inspection. Establishment has no other means to properly wash hands for food preparation/service.”

“Employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area. Employee came out of the bathroom and then entered the kitchen and handled clean equipment and utensils without washing hands.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. At front line display cooler; sliced tomatoes (61°F - Cooling 12:00pm/62°F - Cooling 12:45pm). Operator stated tomatoes sliced 2 hours prior, at this rate tomatoes will not reach 41°F within 4 hours. Operator moved tomatoes to reach in cooler.”

“Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. At pizza station; Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 200+ppm). Operator diluted to chlorine 100ppm.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At front counter; employee touched ready to eat salad ingredients (cut lettuce/cut tomatoes/sliced onion/sliced cucumber) with bare hands. Employees are not washing hands.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line Flip top cooler; sliced American cheese (52°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated item not prepared or portioned today, cheese is stored over stacked in pan and being held in cooler overnight. At front line display cooler; fresh garlic in oil (61°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated item not prepared or portioned today, being held in cooler overnight. At walk-in cooler; cooked sausage (52°F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta (55°F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (52°F - Cold Holding); sliced provolone (52°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated items not prepared or portioned today being held in cooler overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line Flip top cooler; sliced American cheese (52°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated item not prepared or portioned today, cheese is stored over stacked in pan and being held in cooler overnight. At front line display cooler; fresh garlic in oil (61°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated item not prepared or portioned today, being held in cooler overnight. At walk-in cooler; cooked sausage (52°F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta (55°F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (52°F - Cold Holding); sliced provolone (52°F - Cold Holding). Operator stated items not prepared or portioned today being held in cooler overnight.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At front counter; employee touched ready to eat salad ingredients (cut lettuce/cut tomatoes/sliced onion/sliced cucumber) with bare hands. Employees are not washing hands.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched face and hair and then scooped ice and made a drink without washing hands.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. At pizza station; employee switched from cleaning to preparing pizza, no hand wash.”

**OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

14830 GRIFFIN ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Food dry storage room- observed 5 live flying insects flying around closed containers of vinegar.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen Dish machine- observed 3 live roaches crawling on wall underneath clean service utensils. Prep table at 3 compartment sink- observed 4 live roaches crawling on wall and prep table underneath vitamix.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Low boy cooler at flat top grill- observed raw and cooked shrimp temperature ranges 46-50 degrees F. Operator stated items was in cooler since yesterday.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Low boy cooler at flat top grill- observed raw and cooked shrimp temperature ranges 46-50 degrees F. Operator stated items was in cooler since yesterday.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Main kitchen expo line, dish machine area and hood ventilation system- observed ceiling tile and vents with dust and soiled.”

**LA MIA FOCACCIA

6330 NORTH POWERLINE ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling on wall and floor behind dishwasher in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on chemical container above 3 compartment sink. Observed 7 dead roaches on floor throughout kitchen area.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout kitchen.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed microwave and cutting board soiled.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed shelves throughout property soiled.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed sausage thawing at room temperature, sausage was frozen solid.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout kitchen.”

**CHURRASQUERIA NBG BRAZILIAN GRILL(MOBILE)

702 KROME AVE.

HOMESTEAD

ORDERED SHUT 7/29/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“No running water at three-compartment sink. Observed No running water at three-compartment sink and at the hand wash sink at the time of the inspection.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed establishment operating without running water at the time of the inspection.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed chlorine sanitizer was less than 10 ppm.”

“Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Observed employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands because there is not running water at the time of the inspection.”

**CHOW TIME GRILL & BUFFET

12375 PEMBROKE ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/28/23

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. -one dead roach, under ice machine , in service station -one dead roach, on bottom of sanitizer spray bottle -one dead roach on storage drawer of cleaning plates. -5 dead roaches, in drawer, under ice cream self-customer buffet. -two dead roaches, in drawer, under self-customer hot soups buffet -4 dead roaches, in drawer, under self-customer sushi station buffet.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. First service area, substantial buildup of soil.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Time/temperature control for safety food held using time as a public health control not discarded at the end of the 4-hour/6-hour period. See stop sale. Sushi rice left overnight. In sushi station , employee discarded rice and all sushi rolls made with same rice.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food held using time as a public health control not discarded at the end of the 4-hour/6-hour period. See stop sale. Sushi rice left overnight. In sushi station , employee discarded rice and all sushi rolls made with same rice.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. All TCS foods from buffet, not time marking. Employee time label all buffet-TCS foods.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Sushi station, plastic container and stainless steel sponge, inside sink, employee removed both items.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Piles of serving plates stored on dirty rack, with build up of loose food debris.”

“Food-contact surface not smooth and easily cleanable. Open bag of bean sprouts, inside cardboard box, open can of tapioca pudding, open can of tomato sauce, employee removed all food and stored on plastic food containers.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Sushi station, plastic container and stainless steel sponge, inside sink, employee removed both items.”

**A TACO BY DIVINO/CEVICHES BY DIVINO

15651 SHERIDAN STREET

DAVIE

INSPECTION DATE 8/29/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen cook line at hand washing sink- observed 5 live flying insects flying around cold holding unit and hand washing sink. Bar- observed 3 live flying insects flying around 3 compartment sink. Cook line at register- observed 3 live flying insects flying around register at cold holding unit. Dish machine area- observed 3 live flying insects flying around storage shelf.”

**TEPPANYAKI BUFFET

6795 TAFT STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/30/23

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live, small flying insect flying around in ware washing area. 3 live, small flying insects landed on prep table which is not in use at time of inspection in ware washing area. Operator killed flying insects, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection. At the end of inspection, no live flying insects observed.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Container of raw chicken stored over container with raw beef inside chest freezer in hibachi station. Operator moved raw chicken under raw beef.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken stored over buckets with ice cream in chest freezer in hibachi station. Operator moved ice cream to another freezer and stored correctly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Cooked shrimp and cooked seafood mix using TPHC without time mark held less than 4 hours ago in buffet line and cook line respectively. Operator placed time mark on foods.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

**CREOLE GARDEN

8451 8455 WEST MCNAB ROAD

TAMARAC

INSPECTION DATE 8/31/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live fly flying in ware washing station. Operator killed and sanitized area. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-08-31: At the time of callback inspection, 2 live flying insects found.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher (Chlorine 0ppm). Observed no solution to sanitize through dish machine. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-08-31: At the time of callback inspection, chlorine sanitizer at dishwashing machine found at 00 ppm.”

“Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-08-31: At the time of callback inspection, Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning.”

“Hot time/temperature control for safety food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Steam table by stove: 122-124 (Hot Holding) - table set at lowest setting. operator raised temperature of unit. Foods outside temperature less than 4hrs. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-08-31: At the time of callback inspection, all TCS food items on steam table temps at 109-117°F per operator, items placed in unit less than 2 hours.”

**CRAB DU JOUR

12075 SW 152ND STREET

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/28/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 flies Flying and landing on clean equipment in the kitchen area.. Also observed more than 10 flies on the bar area and a few more on the kitchen area by the dish washer machine.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed oil with garlic at 100° F at the front line. As per employee it was outside since yesterday.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed a plastic container inside the raw chicken at the front line. Employee removed it.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed microwave interior soiled.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed sanitizer was 0 ppm.”

“Wet wiping cloths used for occasional spills on equipment food- and nonfood-contact surfaces not clean. Observed at the preparation table. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed oil with garlic (100 F - Cold Holding)corn ( 85 F hot holding). As per person in charge oil with garlic was outside since yesterday and the corn less than 2 hours. Operator placed corn inside the walk in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed a plastic container stored inside the hand wash sink.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

**RINCONCITO DE ALEX PAISA

13037 SW 112ND ST.

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/29/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 3 dead maggots by the back door, operator removed and discarded, cleaned and disinfected area.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed interior of oven soiled.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed drain pipe leaking at the kitchen hand washing sink.”

“Unclean building components, attachments or fixtures. Observed hood soiled with accumulation of grease.”

“Unwashed fruits/vegetables stored with ready-to-eat food. Observed unwashed tomatoes stored above bottles of dressings located in the standing reach in cooler by the warmer.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw shell eggs stored above butter located in the reach in cooler, prep unit.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed container with kitchen utensils stored in the kitchen unit.”