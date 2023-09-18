Rodent found in South Florida restaurant already ordered shut once this year!

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

Boston Market had rodent and fly issues, but was not ordered shut.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BLACK ROCK BAR & GRILL

2554 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 9/15/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/20/23

“Accumulation of dead rodents in control devices. At dry storage area- observed 1 dead rodent underneath dry storage shelf on floor- operator removed and sanitized area.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. At dry storage on floor - observed approximately 12 rodent droppings at time of inspection- operator removed and sanitized area.”

“Food stored on floor. At the freezer- fries store in floor.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At reach in cooler- at cook line- observed shrimp over cooked pasta. Operator move shrimp to the lower shelf.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At walk in cooler- heavy cream (54F - Cold Holding). Food not prepared or portioned today. Food out of temperature for 30 minutes. Operator moved to the walk in freezer, for quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food required to be date marked is not date marked and time of opening/preparation cannot be determined. See stop sale. At the reach in cooler, by cook line- no date mark on gallon of milk, operator could not identify the date the milk was open- expiration date as 9/6/23.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. At the bar area- 4 gallons of milk inside hand washing sink.”

**TARPON RIVER BREWING

280 SW 6TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 100 rodent droppings along wall and behind pallets of empty cans and bags of grain. Approximately 40 rodent droppings on top of shrink wrapped pallet of empty cans. This warehouse area houses large bags of grain and is next to floor to ceiling sliding door. Affected area is separate from kitchen food prep area and food storage areas. Operator began removing droppings during inspection.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw shell eggs stored over raw fish in right side cook line flip top drawers. Operator stored all items properly.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Large sliding door.”

**MARKADO 31

1127 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/12/23

45 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling up the wall above the hand washing sink in the kitchen, 1 live roach crawling on the floor underneath the prep table nearby the hand washing sink, pull-out drawers underneath burner/grill: 15+ live roaches crawling inside and outside drawers, 1 live roach resting on the floor by the ice machine, and 1 live roach crawling on the wall above the three compartment sink into a hole.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach in the floor by the hand washing sink in the kitchen and 2 dead roaches by the ice machine.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Kitchen, 8+live small flying insects landing on unpeeled onions and potatoes, 2 live flies resting on the wall above the mop sink.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Walk in cooler: bucket with purple corn juice (chicha) stored on the floor underneath boxes of marinated chicken. Observed liquid from the marinated chicken dripping into the hole on top of the container.”

“Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. Walk in cooler: bucket with purple corn juice (chicha) stored on the floor underneath boxes of marinated chicken. Observed liquid from the marinated chicken dripping into the hole on top of the container.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Kitchen.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. All equipment handles.”

“Clean equipment and utensils not separated from soiled equipment and utensils at ware washing area. Operator placed all clean and dirty plates and containers into the dishwasher.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Kitchen: employee cutting peppers without hair restraint.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed heavy cream (80F - Cold Holding); stored on top of the reach in cooler for more than 4 hours, as per operator. Observed inside the walk in cooler, cream cheese (45F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (46F - Cold Holding); mashed potatoes (46F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta thick noodles (47F - Cold Holding); as per operator, stores inside the walk in cooler overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed heavy cream (80F - Cold Holding) stored on top of the reach in cooler by the service window more than 4 hours. Also observed cheese (55F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (46F - Cold Holding) stored in the reach in cooler by the service window. chicken salad (59F - Cold Holding); diced tomatoes (52F - Cold Holding); crab salad (68F - Cold Holding); tuna salad (67F - Cold Holding); cooked noodles (50F - Cold Holding); in the reach in cooler by the three compartment sink. As per operator took out 3 hours before the inspection started. Advised to put the items in the walk in freezer. Observed inside the walk in cooler, cream cheese (45F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (46F - Cold Holding); mashed potatoes (46F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta thick noodles (47F - Cold Holding); as per operator, stores inside the walk in cooler overnight.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener bolted to the prep table with heavy soil of grease.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Bar area: container with pulp stoppered inside the sink.”

“Inadequate number/capacity of hot holding units to maintain time/temperature control for safety food at proper temperatures. Igloo cooler stored by the service window: cooked chicken (127F - Hot Holding). Discussed with operator to keep cooked food stored inside the oven or on the cook line with the temperature of 135F or higher.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

**TITIE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

300 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 9/15/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/2/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 rodent droppings along wall next to kitchen prep area Atosa reach in. Operator removed droppings.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 5 live roaches on wall next to and under triple sink in kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 2 small flying insects landing on prep table in kitchen prep area. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Behind all chest freezers.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Front counter - glass door - pikliz - cooling for 3 hours at 2pm (51F - Cooling) at 2:35pm 52F. Reviewed proper cooling procedures and operator moved item to prep area reach in to quick chill.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**ADDICTION KITCHEN

2131 NE 48TH ST.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/14/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on glass slide top freezer on cook line in kitchen. Observed 1 live roach on ground in kitchen. Observed 5 live roaches in gasket at drawers under flat top unit on cook line in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches inside of not in use steam table on cook line in kitchen. Observed 2 dead roaches on shelf under not in use steam table in kitchen. Observed 5 + dead roaches in between kitchen reach in coolers/freezers. Observed 1 dead roach on sheet pan holding raw beef inside of cook line reach in cooler in kitchen Observed 3 dead roaches under cook line equipment in kitchen. Observed 2 dead roaches under slicer on cook line in kitchen. Observed 1dead roach on rail in between drawers at drawers under flat top unit on cook line in kitchen Operator started to remove clean and sanitize.”

“Presence of insects. Observed 5 live ants under slicer on cook line in kitchen. Observed 3 live ants on ground under cook line equipment in kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. flip top cooler: cooked rice (57°F); cheese (54°F). Operator states items have been in unit for two hours and unit has ice buildup. Operator moved items to working unit.”

**SAFFRNO CREPES

1831 N. PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 9/14/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area Observed approximately 15 small flying insects at kitchen area landing on prep tables, clean dishes and coming for inside flip top cooler. Approximately 1 landing on cans and prep table in kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At flip top cooler at cook line- shredded cheese 48F- cold holding, cooked corn 53F- cold holding, Cooked couscous 53F- cold holding , raw beef 46-47F- cold holding, raw shrimp 46-47F- cold holding, raw chicken 46-47F- cold holding - food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight- see stop sale. At reach in cooler at front counter- Milk48-50F- cold holding, cream 48-50F- cold holding- food not prepared or portioned today- ambient temperature of cooler 50-54F- operator states left in cooler overnight - see stop sale. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. At flip top cooler by cook line- cooked turkey bacon cooked pork 64-67F at 9:45 ( cooling overnight)- food left covered- at current rate of cooling food did not reach 41F within 6 hours- see stop sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At flip top cooler at cook line- shredded cheese 48F- cold holding, cooked corn 53F- cold holding, Cooked couscous 53F- cold holding , raw beef 46-47F- cold holding, raw shrimp 46-47F- cold holding, raw chicken 46-47F- cold holding - food not prepared or portioned today- food out of temperature overnight- see stop sale. At reach in cooler at front counter- Milk48-50F- cold holding, cream 48-50F- cold holding- food not prepared or portioned today- ambient temperature of cooler 50-54F- operator states left in cooler overnight - see stop sale.”

**BOSTON MARKET

18601 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 9/13/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. During the Inspection observed 4 rodent droppings on the floor of the office area, 1 rodent dropping under the food storage shelves next to the walk in cooler in the preparation area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. During the inspection observed approximately 4 live small flying insects in the air and not landing around the soda dispensers, Observed approximately 2 live small flying insects in the air around the mop sink located in the kitchen area.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Reach in cooler door handle soiled, reach in cooler located at front line.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed baking trays stored in tray holder cart food contact surface soiled.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee prepping food with no hair restraint.”

“Objectionable odors in the establishment. In the preparation area, dishwashing, dry storage area.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed employee began to work and started prepping food before washing her hands. Spoke to both manager and employee end explained the importance of hand washing, employee washed her hands.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. In the steam table located at front counter observed boiled corn (120 F - Hot Holding); mac and cheese (108F - Hot Holding), as per manager for less than 4 hours, employee reheating the food.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**BIG CRAZY TACO

436 NORTH KROME AVE.

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 9/11/23

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed more than 5 live flies, flying and landing on the cutting board and food preparation equipment in the kitchen area. Also observed 4 live flies flying in the dining area. Also I found 2 dead flies inside the desserts display cooler at the front area.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed at the kitchen area.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw shell eggs stored above unwashed vegetables in the reach in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed flan (59 F - Cold Holding); tres leches (59 F - Cold Holding) rice (46 F - Cold Holding). As per employee desserts were placed in the reach in cooler the night before and the rice was placed inside reach in cooler the night before. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting board soiled and no longer cleanable. Also observed can opener soiled.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed plastic cup used as scoop inside 3 plastic containers in the kitchen area with sugar, salt and beans. Repeat Violation.”

“No hot running water at three-compartment sink. Observed no hot water in the entire establishment. After water running for approximately 5 minutes it reached 80 F.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed rice inside the reach in cooler not date marked. As per operator it was cooked yesterday morning. Repeat Violation.”

**MAMBO CAFÉ

BAYSIDE MARKET PLACE

401 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 9/12/23

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies, 2 standing on dishwasher area and 2 above prep table at cook line.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Chlorine 00 ppm.”

“Raw animal food not properly separated from ready-to-eat raw animal food, such as hamburgers, steak and sushi covered under a consumer advisory. Raw beef over ceviche inside reach in cooler kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked pork (110F - Hot Holding); caramelized onions (109F - Hot Holding); cooked vegetables (111F - Hot Holding); as per operator for more than 4 hours inside reach in cooler across kitchen entrance. Also observed cooked pork (45F - Cold Holding); breaded raw steak (47F - Cold Holding) as per operator for more than 4 hours in reach in cooler across kitchen entrance.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked pork (110F - Hot Holding); caramelized onions (109F - Hot Holding); cooked vegetables (111F - Hot Holding); at flat grill as per operator for more than 4 hours. See stop sale.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all time.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked rice, cooked beef inside walk cooler not date marked.”

**PICCOLA PIZZERIA

2600 NE 87TH AVENUE

DORAL

INSPECTION DATE 9/15/23

17 VIOLATIONS

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 6+ live fruit flies on single service boxes of cup lids and to-go bags, stored on shelves above kitchen mixer and scale.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed soiled green like substance inside ice machine located at coffee station.”

“Commercially processed reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) fish bearing a label indicating that it is to remain frozen until time of use no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. Observed ROP raw tuna fish no longer frozen, stored at reach in cooler inside kitchen.”

**BISTRO CAFE

1352 NE 1ST AVE.

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 9/13/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies, 2 standing at bar table and 2 standing at non slip mat at bar.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw beef over ready to eat prosciutto inside walk in cooler. Raw steak over ready to eat spicy crab salad inside reach in cooler at preparation station Operator rearranged the food items at preparation table.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed French toasts (53-56F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (53F - Cold Holding) as per operator was overnight at flat grill drawer next to fryer.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed French toasts (53-56F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (53F - Cold Holding) as per operator was overnight at flat grill drawer next to fryer. See stop sale. Also observed butter (55F - Cold Holding) at sandwich press station as per operator less than 4 hours. Operator stored the butter in reach in cooler for rapid cooling.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed whisk inside hand wash sink next to slicer prep table. Also hand wash sink blocked by ice buckets at bar.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed bar dish machine at Chlorine 00ppm.”

**KIDDO GOURMET

4072 NE 5TH TERRACE

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION DATE 9/14/23

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches in kitchen behind water heater.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches in kitchen under prep sink.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. At reach in freezer; ziplock bag of raw pork stored over ziplock bag of bananas.”

**ASIAN BUFFET & GRILL

2091 N. UNIVERSITY DR.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 9/13/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observe approximately 20 dead insects behind white reaching freezer at sushi bar station. Observed approximately 20 Dead flies all over the window sill, by the left side customer dining station. Approximately 3 dead flies by the right dining.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately Dead 5 roaches on top of ice machine near cook line, approximately 30 dead roaches by dry storage area closet near party room on floor. Approximately 1 dead under box on floor, at 2nd dining room. Approximately 1 dead roach at the coffee station on floor.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Reach in cooler at cook line, bowl in container of chicken - operator removed.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At walk in cooler, Raw shrimp over cut potatoes. Operator moved raw shrimp to lower shelf.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At glass reach in cooler, near cook line; tofu (59F) Cold Holding; miso (57fF) Cold Holding. raw bean sprouts (56-58F)- cold holding, crab rangoon filling (56-58F)- cold holding. Food not portioned or prepared today. Ambient temperature cooler 50F. Operator moved food to walk in cooler for quick chill.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. At glass reach in cooler near cook line-raw egg whites (56F- 58F) at 11:26- to 58F at 12:30 cooling since 10:30am, raw egg yolk (58F) - at 11:26- to 58F at 12:30 cooling since 10:30am- operator states food left counter- at current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F within remaining 1.5 hours - operator placed in walk in cooler to quick chill.”