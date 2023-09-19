85º

Dirty Dining

250+ rodent droppings, evidence rodents were eating rice found in South Florida restaurant

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: North Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Dirty Dining
Bubby’s Fish N Chips in North Miami Beach. (Google Maps)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Inspectors were at Bubby’s Fish N Chips last week for a routine unannounced state inspection.

Records show 30 violations were found. Among the violations were rodent issues throughout the establishment.

Bubby’s inspection history is far from stellar.

Take a look at the link below:

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?licid=7543219

Bubby’s was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BUBBY’S FISH N CHIPS

1129 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/23

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in the dry storage area: 120+ rodent droppings on the top of table by 2 bags of rice with gnawed corners.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in the dry storage area: 120+ rodent droppings on the top of table by 2 bags of rice, cases of sweet potatoes, cooking oil, and bags of onions, on the same table: 20+ rodent droppings on the bottom shelf nearby cases of cooking oil, paper storage shelf: 30+ rodent droppings on paper bags, 50+ rodent droppings on the floor underneath the paper storage shelf, 20+ rodent droppings underneath the mop sink nearby the cook line, and in the dry storage area: 30+ rodent droppings alongside the walls and behind 2 stand up reach in coolers.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach by the hand washing sink by the front counter. Observed 1 dead roach by the drain in between the kitchen and the back prep area, 1 dead roach on the floor by the hand washing sink by the front counter, and 1 dead roach by the mop sink in the kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw fish (53F - Cooling); cod fish (56F - Cold Holding); salmon (60F - Cold Holding); silver reach in cooler: butter (63F - Cold Holding); front counter reach in cooler: cream cheese (52F - Cold Holding); milk (46F - Cooling); butter (52F - Cold Holding) Observed tuna prepped on 8/29 (62F - Cold Holding) in the silver reach in cooler in the back and salmon prepared on 8/28 (43F - Cold Holding) in the 2 door reach in cooler by the kitchen. Advised operator to discard items. As per operator, all food stored inside the reach in coolers overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw fish (53F - Cooling); cod fish (56F - Cold Holding); salmon (60F - Cold Holding); silver reach in cooler: butter (63F - Cold Holding); 2 door reach in cooler in the kitchen: prepped salmon on 9/5 (42F - Cold Holding); front counter reach in cooler: cream cheese (52F - Cold Holding); milk (46F - Cooling); butter (52F - Cold Holding). As per operator, all food stored inside the reach in coolers overnight.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed tuna prepped on 8/29 in the silver reach in cooler in the back and salmon prepared on 8/28 in the 2 door reach in cooler by the kitchen. Advised operator to discard items.”

“Heavily soiled paper used to line food-contact shelves by the mixer and bottom shelf with the food storage containers.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed 2 fries cutter with old food debris. As per operator, cut fries 2 days ago. All food storage containers soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed interior of the reach in cooler and reach in freezer with accumulated old food.”

“Single-service articles improperly stored. Front counter: cases of plastic spoons and forks pastured on the floor. Back storage area and front counter: pizza boxes stored on the floor. Also observed single service bags stored improperly. Advised operator to discard. Repeat Violation.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Water damage and broken ceiling tiles.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed bags of onions stored on the floor in the back storage area. Repeat Violation.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Weinsier joined Local 10 News in September 1994. He is currently an investigative reporter for Local 10. He is also responsible for the very popular Dirty Dining segments.

email

facebook

twitter