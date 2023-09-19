250+ rodent droppings, evidence rodents were eating rice found in South Florida restaurant

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Inspectors were at Bubby’s Fish N Chips last week for a routine unannounced state inspection.

Records show 30 violations were found. Among the violations were rodent issues throughout the establishment.

Bubby’s inspection history is far from stellar.

Take a look at the link below:

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?licid=7543219

Bubby’s was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BUBBY’S FISH N CHIPS

1129 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/23

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in the dry storage area: 120+ rodent droppings on the top of table by 2 bags of rice with gnawed corners.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in the dry storage area: 120+ rodent droppings on the top of table by 2 bags of rice, cases of sweet potatoes, cooking oil, and bags of onions, on the same table: 20+ rodent droppings on the bottom shelf nearby cases of cooking oil, paper storage shelf: 30+ rodent droppings on paper bags, 50+ rodent droppings on the floor underneath the paper storage shelf, 20+ rodent droppings underneath the mop sink nearby the cook line, and in the dry storage area: 30+ rodent droppings alongside the walls and behind 2 stand up reach in coolers.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach by the hand washing sink by the front counter. Observed 1 dead roach by the drain in between the kitchen and the back prep area, 1 dead roach on the floor by the hand washing sink by the front counter, and 1 dead roach by the mop sink in the kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw fish (53F - Cooling); cod fish (56F - Cold Holding); salmon (60F - Cold Holding); silver reach in cooler: butter (63F - Cold Holding); front counter reach in cooler: cream cheese (52F - Cold Holding); milk (46F - Cooling); butter (52F - Cold Holding) Observed tuna prepped on 8/29 (62F - Cold Holding) in the silver reach in cooler in the back and salmon prepared on 8/28 (43F - Cold Holding) in the 2 door reach in cooler by the kitchen. Advised operator to discard items. As per operator, all food stored inside the reach in coolers overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw fish (53F - Cooling); cod fish (56F - Cold Holding); salmon (60F - Cold Holding); silver reach in cooler: butter (63F - Cold Holding); 2 door reach in cooler in the kitchen: prepped salmon on 9/5 (42F - Cold Holding); front counter reach in cooler: cream cheese (52F - Cold Holding); milk (46F - Cooling); butter (52F - Cold Holding). As per operator, all food stored inside the reach in coolers overnight.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed tuna prepped on 8/29 in the silver reach in cooler in the back and salmon prepared on 8/28 in the 2 door reach in cooler by the kitchen. Advised operator to discard items.”

“Heavily soiled paper used to line food-contact shelves by the mixer and bottom shelf with the food storage containers.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed 2 fries cutter with old food debris. As per operator, cut fries 2 days ago. All food storage containers soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed interior of the reach in cooler and reach in freezer with accumulated old food.”

“Single-service articles improperly stored. Front counter: cases of plastic spoons and forks pastured on the floor. Back storage area and front counter: pizza boxes stored on the floor. Also observed single service bags stored improperly. Advised operator to discard. Repeat Violation.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Water damage and broken ceiling tiles.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed bags of onions stored on the floor in the back storage area. Repeat Violation.”