Roaches found inside Tarks, KFC/Taco Bell, leading to temporary closures

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

No places were ordered shut in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys last week.

**TARKS OF DANIA BEACH

1317 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/21/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) Two live roaches on floor between beer cooler and Atosa reach in cooler next to dish machine. 2) One live roach going up wall opposite triple sink. Employee killed roach. 3) One live roach in walkway from front prep and cook line to back storage area. Employee killed roach. 4) One live roach on wall behind beer cooler in prep area 5) One live roach under hand sink in back prep area behind cook line.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Employee handled rusted cooler door handle and returned to line and put on gloves without washing hands first. Reviewed proper procedures and employee washed hands.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) One dead roach on floor behind ice machine just off end of prep / hot holding table by cook line 2) Three dead roaches on floor under dish machine. 3) Two dead roaches on floor in hallway leading to bathrooms 4) Two dead cockroaches under prep table at end of cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Block frozen shrimp in standing water by triple sink. Employee placed under running water.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Soda gun holder at front bar has mold like buildup.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Food debris buildup under / around cook line equipment and under front counter. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In flip top upper cooler over stacked in container, portioned gator (40-54F - Cold Holding). Per employee not prepared or portioned today. Employee removed over stacked portions to lower cooler to re-chill and placed ice on top of remainder to hold cold.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In walk in cooler, boxes of raw conch, container of raw shrimp, and open box of fish fillets on shelf above bagged clams for raw shucking. Employee inverted items on shelves to properly separate.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Metal bowl in bulk container of flour and plastic cup in sugar. Manager removed both.”

**KFC/TACO BELL

8221 WEST BROWARD BLVD.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 9/19/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Front counter/prep area Approximately 15 live roaches crawling on wall, floor and packages of single service items.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Throughout establishment. Observed 1 flying insect landing on wall behind single service items to front counter area. 1 flying insect under cash register at front counter 3 live flying insect landing on wall next to oven in back kitchen 1 live flying insect landing on wall behind prep table in back kitchen 3 live flying insect landing on wall under sink across from mop area 5 live flying insect landing on wall at mop sink 2 flying insects flying and landing on wall at back exit door 1 live flying insect landing on single service buckets in back storage 1 live flying insect landing on wall above single service items in back storage. 2 live flying insects landing on wall behind single service items in back storage. 1 live flying insect landing under hand wash station in chicken prep area 1 live flying insect under chicken prep table 2 live flying insects in back stock room.”

“Accumulation of dead insects, or other pest. Throughout establishment Observed; Approximately 4 dead flying insects on wall in back stock room. Approximately 10 dead flying insects on wall at storage shelf in chicken prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Behind carbonation tank Observed one dead roach on wall in dry storage.”

**CHINA STAR

4233 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 9/18/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1. 2 live roaches on the wall by the three comp sink in the kitchen. 2. 3 live roaches on the floor by the mop sink in the kitchen. 3. 1 live roach observed in the kitchen at the cook line grill. 4. 3 live roaches underneath hand sink in the kitchen. 5. 6 live dead roaches in between food prep table and reach in cooler. 6. 50 live roaches behind the three comp sink. 7. 20 live roaches underneath lip of the three comp sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches by the hand sink in the kitchen.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Pan of raw chicken above pan of raw beef.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Cooked chicken wings, prepared today, 112° at 1:15 pm to 108° at 2:25 pm, ambient cooling since 1pm on stove top. At this cooling rate food will not reach required temperature in two hours. Operator placed wings in the walk in freezer.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. 1. Reach in cooler door gaskets opposite the cook line in the kitchen. 2. Shelving in the walk in cooler in the kitchen. 3. Underneath cook line in the kitchen.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. 1. Wall behind rice warmer in the dry storage area. 2. Wall behind mixer in kitchen.”

RE-INSPECTION 9/19

“From follow-up inspection 2023-09-19: 1. 1 dead roach behind register at front counter 2. 1 dead roach by triple sink in kitchen 3. 2 dead roaches on floor in front of smoker in the kitchen 4. 1 dead roach by triple sink in kitchen 5. 1 dead roach on floor in front of bathroom 6. 2 dead roaches in light shield in the kitchen.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-09-19: 1. 1 live roach on floor in kitchen in front of cook line 2. 1 live roach on floor by mop sink.”

RE-INSPECTION 9/20

“From follow-up inspection 2023-09-20: 1. 5 live roaches by the mop sink in the kitchen 2. 1 live roach on floor in front of cook line in kitchen. 3. 1 live roach underneath food prep table in the kitchen.”

**TOKYO PEKING EXPRESS

5857 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 9/18/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on ground under water heater in right corner of kitchen next to cook line Observed 10+ live roaches inside of broken cove molding under hand wash sink next to water heater in right corner of kitchen next to cook line Observed 1 live roach low top shelving holding water heater in right corner of kitchen next to cook line. Observed 4 live roaches on underside of low top shelving holding water heater in right corner of kitchen next to cook line. Observed 3 live roaches inside of gasket at 3 door cook line flip top cooler in kitchen Observed approximately 15 live roaches on wheels and area surrounding wheels of cook line flip top cooler in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on drain pipe coming from hand wash sink in ware washing area located in left corner of kitchen area Observed 2 dead roaches inside of tool box stored under low top shelving holding water heater in right corner of kitchen next to cook line.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken not in original packaging stored above noodles in reach in chest freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 2 door low top under hood: cooked pork (47°F). Operator states item has been in unit for 2 hours. Not prepared or portioned today. Operator moved to working reach in cooler cut cabbage (80°F - Cold Holding); sprouts (79°F - Cold Holding )being held at room temperature on cook line. Operator states cabbage was cut 3 hours ago, and sprouts have been out for 2 hours. Instructed operator to move to reach in cooler flip top: tofu (49°F); cooked noodles (51F). Operator states items have been in unit for 2 hours. Operator moved to working unit .”

“Food-contact surface not smooth and easily cleanable. Cut off container used as rice scoop.”

**PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA

11933 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION DATE 9/22/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed; 2 small live flying insects flying around pizza packaging storage area. 5 small live flying insects landing on notice board in pizza packaging storage area. 2 small flying insects landing on single service items packaging in triple sink area. 2 small flying insects flying around triple sink area.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Throughout establishment.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Cook line hand wash sink.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach in cooler Observed meat balls (41-47F - Cold Holding); Sausage (41-47F - Cold Holding); steak (41-46F - Cold Holding) Per operator, items were placed in the cooler approximately 1 hour prior to inspection. Manager placed items into walk in cooler to allow rapid cooling. Second temp; meat balls (43F - Cold Holding); Sausage (47F - Cold Holding); steak (43F - Cold Holding). Per operator items were not prepared or packaged today.”

**EL ATLACAR RESTAURANT

3199 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 9/21/23

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Prep table by the three compartment sink: 4 small flying insects inside a container with unpeeled onions and 9+ small flying insects landing on unpeeled plantains; dry storage area: 3 live small flying insects by the water heater.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. All cutting boards. Repeat Violation.”

“Clean utensils stored between equipment and wall. Observed knives stored between the flip-top reach in cooler and the prep table. Repeat Violation.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked chicken (58F - Cooling); cooked rice (56F - Cooling). As per operator, cooked the 12am, and placed inside the walk in cooler overnight. Discussed with the operator, proper cooling methods and provided the handout. Operator discarded the food. Repeat Violation.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Observed cooked chicken (58F - Cooling); cooked rice (56F - Cooling). As per operator, cooked the 12am, and placed inside the walk in cooler overnight. Repeat Violation.”

**EL PATIO LIVE

1675 WEST 49TH STREET

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 9/22/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 10 small flying insects on preparation area by walk in cooler.”

“In-use utensil stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at kitchen area next to steam table. Manager replaced water with clean water and began heating water to 135 or above.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed mold like substance at ice machine at bar area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards through kitchen soiled with old food debris.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed plastic container without scoop inside container of condensed milk.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employee went outside, then returned to station and began preparing food with out washing hands then putting on gloves. Manager coached employee on proper hand washing.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw chicken (61F - Cold Holding); cooked potatoes (61F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken wings (62F - Cold Holding); pork ribs (62F - Cold Holding) all cold holding at reach in cooler in front of oven At kitchen. According to manager items were placed in reach in cooler two hours prior. Employee moved all food containers to walk in cooler for rapid chill.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed at hand wash sink at bar area.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee preparing food without hair restraint.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed handle touching rice in rice bucket at rear of kitchen. Manager removed and placed item on holster.”

**PANERA

12205 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 9/21/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/6/23

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches inside trash can cabinet in lobby area. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Wall soiled by dishwasher machine.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor drain-soiled in kitchen area.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed food debris on shelves under front counter. Manager started to clean up.”