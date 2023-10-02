Dirty Dining: South Florida Chipotle ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

China Garden West Downtown, in Key West, had rodent issues and was NOT ordered shut.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

1760 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 9/28

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 4 flying insects flying around kitchen 10 flying insects landing on packets of paper towel and straw. 5 flying insects landing on shelf holding paper towel and straw. 1 flying insect flying around hand wash sink next to food prep sink. 1 flying insect flying around garbage can. Approximately 5 live flying insects flying around and landing on boxes of carbonated beverage shelf next to office. 2 flying insect landing on single service items shelf next to exit door 1 flying insect landing on packet of paper bag on shelf next to exit door. 8 flying insects landing on cardboard boxes in dishwashing area. 2 flying insects flying from single service items across from dish machine. 2 flying insects flying around and landing on wall in office area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine concentration at 200ppm. Advised operator to set up 3 compartment sink.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed - stove; black beans (75-118F - Hot Holding); pinto beans (85F - Hot Holding). Employee placed items to be reheated. Items were out of temp for approximately 30 mins. Observed - Hot box; chicken (103F - Hot Holding); Brown rice (129-135F - Hot Holding); (115-146F - Hot Holding) Observed - Steam table;carnitas (130F - Hot Holding); pinto beans (126F - Hot holding) Items were out of temperature for approximately 30 mins. Employee placed items to be reheated.”

**DENNY’S

12100 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION DATE 9/29

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Utility room mop sink away from kitchen. Observed approximately 14 live flying insects landing on wall. Repeat Violation.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Front counter next to juice dispensers. Observed microwave with an accumulation of old food debris.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line reach in cooler Observed pico (48F - Cold Holding); cut tomato (42-47F - Cold Holding). Items were out of temperature for approximately 1 hour. Manager placed food in cooler to rapid cool. Front counter- Observed butter (42-50F - Cold Holding) manager placed item in cooler to cool. Butter was out of temperature for approximately 2 hour. Manager placed food in cooler to rapid cool. Per operator, food was not prepared or portioned today. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Front counter. Observed minute maid juice dispenser with accumulation of mold like build up on dispensing nozzle.”

**HAZELS BRUNCH BAR

2992 NW 55TH AVENUE

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/27

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 2 rodent droppings in cabinet at front counter in the kitchen. Observed 3 rodent droppings behind reach in freezer chest located in hallway by restroom. Observed 1 rodent dropping behind steam well in kitchen. Observed 1 behind mop sink in the kitchen Observed 1 underneath 3 compartment sink located in the kitchen Operator removed and cleaned areas.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed operator fill plastic container with water at the hand washing sink in the kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed buildup of grease on the floor next to the fryer though out kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored in top portion of make table over ready-to-eat food in bottom portion of make table - no complete physical barrier between top and bottom. Raw shell eggs over RTE tuna salad in make table no complete physical barrier between top and bottom.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Food storage shelves Outside of microwave waffle iron.”

**MOBYS FISH & CHICKEN

3356 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DR.

MIRAMAR

ORDERED SHUT 9/26

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on clean food containers in dishwashing area, approximately 15 live flying insects landing on takeout containers in dry storage areas. No door or barriers between cook line , dishwashing area and dry storage areas, 3 live flying insects landing on walls in cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed chicken gizzards (46F - Cold Holding); chicken wings (46-48F - Cold Holding); shrimp (48F - Cold Holding); whole milk (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator, all items placed in unit from yesterday, not item removed from unit today.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed chicken gizzards (46F - Cold Holding); chicken wings (46-48F - Cold Holding); shrimp (48F - Cold Holding); whole milk (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator, all items placed in unit from yesterday, not item removed from unit today. See stop sale. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. -Observed food containers stored inside hand wash sink in kitchen area.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

“Equipment in poor repair. -Observed walk in cooler ambient temperature at 47°F. Door bottom rotten out.. Repeat Violation.”

“Old food stuck to clean dishware in dishwashing areas.”

**CHINA CITY

1669 NORTH HIATUS ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 9/25

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 6 droppings found on hot water tank, approximately 20 found next to mop sink, 7 droppings found underneath three compartment sink in dishwashing area. Dishwashing area adjacent to mop sink. Approximately 15 droppings found in kitchen underneath cooking equipment, approximately 10 found in dry storage areas. No door or barriers between cook line and dry storage areas. 6 droppings found in restroom.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on can opener blade.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. -Observed accumulation of old food residue buildup on rice containers. -Observed accumulation of brown like substance buildup on can opener holster.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Observed raw shell eggs stored over noodles in walk-in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed noodles (49F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (55F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (50F - Cold Holding); dumplings (48F - Cold Holding). Per operator, all items placed in walk in cooler from yesterday, didn’t removed from unit today. See stop sale.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed noodles (49F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (55F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (50F - Cold Holding); dumplings (48F - Cold Holding). Per operator, all items placed in walk in cooler from yesterday, didn’t removed from unit today.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. -Observed employee washed hands in 3 compartment sink then handle TCS foods. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed hand wash sink in restroom block with takeout containers.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. -Observed utensils stored in hand wash sink at dishwashing area.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

**OCEAN GRILL

1075 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 9/29

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed three live roaches in non-working oven in middle of cook line. Operator killed and discarded roaches and cleaned area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Interior bin of ice machine in prep area and deflector plate in ice machine soiled.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting boards on reach-in coolers on cook line soiled/ stained.”

**CHINA GARDEN WEST DOWNTOWN

531 FLEMING ST.

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 9/25

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed seven rodent droppings on top of dish machine.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Bowl used to scoop raw chicken stored in Napa cabbage on cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Item stored on prep table next to cook line: Napa cabbage (81F - Cold Holding).”

“Clean equipment and utensils stored in a room that is not fully enclosed (open to outdoors/screened). Rice bowls stored on shelf outside back door in area not fully enclosed. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting boards on kitchen reach-in coolers stained. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Gaskets of kitchen reach-in coolers. Repeat Violation.”

**NEW YORK PASTA GARDEN

1075 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 9/26

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 26 flying insects in the following areas: 10 near the clean storage shelf for pots and pans, 4 in the bar area, 5 in dry food storage area, 6 in the dishwashing area, and 1 on counter at front service line at container of oil for bread. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting boards on reach-in coolers on cook line soiled/ stained. Also, portable cutting board in prep area soiled/ stained. Also, soda nozzle at soda dispensing machine soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Lip on ice machine at soda dispensing machine at front service line soiled.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. House made lasagna made two days ago not date marked. Employee date marked pan of lasagna. Repeat Violation.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Door on reach-in cooler across from pizza oven in disrepair. Also, walk-in-cooler door and gasket in disrepair. Repeat Violation.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Walls on cook line and in back of house near dry food storage and ware washing areas in disrepair/ holes in wall/ parts of wall missing and can see light from outside.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. meatballs (48F - Cold Holding); breaded chicken (48F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (46F - Cold Holding); sliced provolone cheese (47F - Cold Holding) in reach-in cooler across from pizza oven. Employee stated items were placed in cooler about an hour prior. Employee placed ice in bottom of cooler to chill foods. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored over raw lamb in reach-in cooler in prep area. Operator removed chicken to properly store.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Hand wash sink in prep area blocked by floor fan.”