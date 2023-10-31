Dirty Dining: 2 South Florida Boston Markets ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, the Boston Market in Cutler Bay has not been allowed to re-open.

All the other places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BOSTON MARKET

18601 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/23

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 3 rodent droppings on single service cups on storage rack across from preparation sink. Observed 1 rodent dropping inside single service metal container at dry storage rack near walk in cooler. Employee discarded items. Observed 6 rodent droppings on floor behind soda machine near drive through area. Observed 9 rodent droppings on floor near drive through window. Observed 3 rodent droppings on hot water heater located near back exit door. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flying insects land on rotisserie baskets at ware washing area. Observed approximately 30 live flying insects flying in air near walk in freezer. Observed approximately 5 live flying insects flying in air near rotisserie skewers at ware washing area. Observed 2 live flying insects flying in air near dry storage shelves near walk in cooler. Observation approximately 3 live flying insects flying in air near bathrooms. Observed approximately 5 dead flying insects inside metal mixer bowl on storage shelf across from walk in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed approximately 5 dead flying insects inside metal mixing bowl at storage shelves near walk in freezer. Observed interior of oven and microwave soiled with old food debris at back preparation area. Observed mixer head soiled with old debris. Observed muffin pans heavily soiled with old food debris on storage shelf at back preparation area. Observed metal food storage tray soiled with green substance at walk in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach inside light shield near back exit door.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Observed at bottom of back exit door. Repeat Violation.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with mold-like substance at front preparation area, walk in cooler, and dining room. Repeat Violation.”

“Condensation or other drainage not disposed of according to law. Observed condensation leaking from fan onto floor at walk in cooler.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed reach in cooler gaskets soiled at front preparation area. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

RE-INSPECTION 10/28

“Observed approximately 9 rodent dropping on floor near drive through window. Observed approximately 9 rodent dropping on floor behind oven at back preparation area. Observed approximately 5 rodent dropping underneath storage shelves across from walk in freezer.”

“Observed approximately 3 live flying insects flying in air near walk in freezer.”

RE-INSPECTION 10/30

“Observed 1 rodent dropping on preparation sink at kitchen. Manager removed and sanitized area. Observed approximately 5 rodent droppings underneath dry storage shelves across from walk in freezer. Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on box of wiping cloths at dry storage area across from walk in freezer.”

**BOSTON MARKET

3249 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/25/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 6 live roaches in kitchen next to microwaves and Hobart mixer. Observed 2 live roaches in preparation area between food prep sink and food storage shelves. -Observed 1 live roach behind ice machine.”

“Dead roaches on premises. -Observed 2 dead roaches in dry storage area underneath food storage shelves.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 20 live flying insects in food preparation areas landing on various food items and takeout containers. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects in dishwashing areas landing on clean food containers . -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects in service area next ice machine. No door or barrier separate service area from dishwashing area. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw chicken cold held at 49-52°F. Per operator, all chicken placed in walk-in cooler from yesterday. Chicken didn’t removed from unit since. See stop sale. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed raw chicken cold held at 49-52°F. Per operator, all chicken placed in walk-in cooler from yesterday. Chicken didn’t removed from unit since. See stop sale.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup inside ice machine.”

RE-INSPECTION 10/26

“At the time of callback inspection, 2 live flying insects found in kitchen areas.”

“At the time of callback inspection, 2 live roaches found in prep station behind 2 compartment sink, 3 live roach found in kitchen crawling on clean food preparation table and 1 live roach found behind Hobart mixer.”

RE-INSPECTION 10/27

“Observed 3 live roaches crawling under dry storage shelf in front of walk in cooler.”

**BISTRO CREOLE

6130 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 10/23/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. Observed no potable running water at the hand washing sink located in kitchen. Observed no potable running water at the three compartment sink. Observed no potable running water at the employee restroom room.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed drain pipe At triple sink water leaking in bus pan. Observed cold water valve does not shut off and just spins around.”

**EL COYOTE

328 EAST DANIA BEACH BLVD.

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/26/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) 1 live roach inside oven in kitchen. 2) 2 live roaches on floor in kitchen. 3) 1 live roach under cushions of bench in dining area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1) 5 dead roaches under booths in dining room away from kitchen. 2) 4 dead roaches behind flat top in kitchen 3) 4 dead roaches in storage area away from kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. 1) Container of raw shell eggs stored above container of pepper and carrots in True reach in cooler next to chest freezer in kitchen. 2) Container of raw chicken stored above container of cut lettuce in True reach in cooler next to chest freezer in kitchen.”

**EL RINCON COLOMBIANO RESTAURANT

12594 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -2 flying insects around mop sink, in front of dry goods storage area. -4 flying insects on drain, under triple sink in kitchen area, not landing on food. -2 flying insects around hand wash sink, next to cooking rice pot in cook line. -2 flying insects around long chest freezer, outside of kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Plate, measuring cup stored on soiled rack shelf in cook line.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. -Soiled microwave in cook line.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Prep tables inside cook line.”

“Floor tiles missing and/or in disrepair. -two tiles in dining room area, water damage -several broken tiles inside dry goods storage area. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. -Soiled stove in cook line -under triple sink soiled drain, buildup of loose food debris and grease -storage rack of condiments in cook line, substantial buildup of food debris and grease. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”