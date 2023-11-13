Things get worse for Boston Market ordered shut last month

State records show the Boston Market in Cutler Bay was ordered shut again last week.

Records show the restaurant’s rodent issue is still a problem.

This location was first ordered shut on Oct. 27 and remained closed until the 31st.

The Boston Market was allowed to re-open Nov. 2, but days later, the inspector was back.

Rodent issues were also found inside Shahi Ellie’s Restaurant in Cooper City.

All the places mentioned below were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BOSTON MARKET

18601 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/7/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/27/23-10/31/23

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 rodent dropping under storage shelf located next to the walk in cooler, observed 2 rodent droppings under the preparation sink located in the kitchen, observed 1 rodent dropping under the food storage shelves between the preparation sink and the cornbread mixer, observed 1 rodent dropping right under the cornbread mixer machine, observed 1 rodent dropping on the back frame of the cornbread machine, observed approximately 3 rodent droppings underneath the upright hot holding unit located next to the oven in the kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed wall soiled behind the food storage shelves by the walk in cooler.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. At front counter. Repeat Violation.”

“Food storage container/container lid cracked or broken. In the walk in cooler observed a food container with lid cracked on the corner.”

“Condensation or other drainage not disposed of according to law. Observed condensation from the walk in cooler fan dripping through the middle section of the walk in cooler. Observed condensation dripping onto the floor from the hair vent located in front of the three compartment sink. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses. Repeat Violation.”

**THE INN FIELD PUB

11439 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Bar Observed: One live roach walking on top of Miller LT cooler One live roach walking on top of Bud Lite cooler One live roach on floor in front of cooler next to detergent containers One live roach walking on mat in front of hand wash sink. PIC killed roaches and sanitized area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Bar Observed: One dead roach behind detergent containers in bar area One dead roach in mat next to ice sink PIC removed and sanitized area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed an accumulation of black mold like build up in ice machine.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Two door flip top cooler across from stove. Observed: American cheese (47F - Cold Holding); Swiss (46F - Cold Holding); cheddar (46F - Cold Holding); provolone cheese (47F - Cold Holding); Cole slaw (56F - Cold Holding); sour cream (43-47F - Cold Holding); ham slices (46F - Cold Holding); turkey slices (47F - Cold Holding); roast beef slices (46F - Cold Holding); burgers (47F - Cold Holding) Per operator, items were not prepared or packaged today. Items have been in cooler 12- 24 hours prior to inspection.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Reach in freezer next to ice machine. Observed raw burgers stored on top of ready to eat chili. Chili not commercially packaged. PIC removed and stored appropriately.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Walk-in cooler Observed an accumulation of stains on wall in walk-in cooler.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Walk-in cooler Observed an accumulation of black mold like debris to the back of Walk-in Cooler.”

**SHAHI ELLIE’S RESTAURANT

12161 SHERIDAN STREET

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 11/7/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 100 rodent droppings on dish washing machine. -Observed approximately 30 rodent droppings underneath cooking equipment on cook line. -Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings underneath 3 compartment sink. 3 compartment sink is adjacent to cook line. -Observed 8 rodent droppings in prep area underneath hand wash sink. No door or barrier separated these areas. -Observed 5 rodent droppings in dry storage area between double doors refrigerators.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. -Observed employee touch cooked pitta bread with bare hands.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed bag with sugar stored on dry storage floor. -Observed containers with cooking oil and chicken stored on kitchen floor.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. -Observed no date marked on cooked chicken stored in refrigerator. Per operator, chicken cooked yesterday morning.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. -Observed accumulation of black mold like substance buildup on AC vents and ceiling tiles throughout kitchen.”

“Employee smoking in a food preparation, storage or ware washing area. -Observed employee smoking within engaging in food preparation. Operator discard smoking equipment and wash hands.”