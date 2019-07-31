I scream, you scream for... mustard ice cream?

LOS ANGELES - Just who exactly said, "You know, ice cream is great and all, but why is there no mustard flavor?"

Well, if you're the one, great news.

Mustard ice cream is about to become a reality thanks to French's.

The ice cream will be sold on a limited basis and only between Aug. 2-4 at Coolhaus, a Los Angeles-area maker of everything delicious, KNBC reports.

To no one's surprise, Aug. 3 also happens to be National Mustard Day, but we're pretty sure no one was clamoring for an ice cream based on the condiment, but who are we to say?

Or judge?

We're frightened to find out what happens on National Worcestershire Sauce Day.

