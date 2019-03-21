Keurig developing personal ice cream maker for your home

MIAMI - If you thought Keurig's coffee makers were miracle machines, wait until your taste buds hear what the company has on deck.

During the recent SXSW conference, Keurig debuted the "SnowWhite," which does for ice cream what their brewers did for java.

Using special capsules depending on what you're in the mood for, the SnowWhite allows you to create different flavors and textures, KABC reports.

Along with ice cream, the machine will also make sorbet, gelato and frozen yogurt in less than five minutes.

Unfortunately, the SnowWhite has yet to store shelves and is currently undergoing further development.

