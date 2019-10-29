Knaus Berry Farm introduces new pumpkin spice milkshake to menu

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - It's that time of year again.

Knaus Berry Farm reopened Tuesday, this time with some new flavors to pair with those signature cinnamon rolls.

Long lines formed Tuesday morning outside the seasonal family farm, which has been in business since 1956.

Adrian Gonzalez was the first in line when the farm store opened. He said the cinnamon rolls are worth the wait.

Knaus Berry Farm is once again serving up some delicious treats, along with a few new delights.

These Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls are fresh out of the oven and ready to be enjoyed.

An addition to the menu this season is the pumpkin spice milkshake.

The farm store, located at 15980 SW 248th St., is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Be sure to bring some cash, as that's the only form of payment accepted at the farm store.

