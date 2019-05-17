La Estacion American Brasserie brings New American fare to downtown

A new brasserie and New American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called La Estacion American Brasserie, the newcomer is located inside Central Fare, the new food hall at the Brightline train station at 600 N.W. First Ave. in Downtown Miami.

Courtesy of the Juvia Group, this restaurant boasts 10,000 square feet of space with an open kitchen, four private event areas and a bar offering cocktails, wine and local beers, reports Eater Miami.

La Estacion American Brasserie offers a broad selection of burgers, barbecue ribs, soups, salads and some Japanese fare. According to the business' Facebook page, it aims to put out "American classics with a French twist." On the menu, expect to see items like steak frites, a frisée and poached egg salad, homemade falafel sliders and smoked fish dip with crostini. (Check out the opening menu here.)

Open since May 1, La Estacion American Brasserie is getting good traction with clientele, and currently has a 4-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Michael S. wrote, "The food was amazing! I had pea soup to start and Branzino for the main course. I was very surprised how good it was." And Stefanie W. said, "Great food, great cocktail choices, and a great chef — the sliders are amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Estacion American Brasserie is open from 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.